Temple High School’s fine art space renovations are like a masterpiece: Both need time to be completed.
The $9.4 million project will overhaul 26,100 square feet of existing space and add 9,800 square feet to the building. Kent Boyd, Temple Independent School District’s assistant superintendent, said the renovation is about 60 percent completed. Construction started in the spring.
“We’ll have all of our fine arts in the building,” Boyd said. “Our visual arts classes will be located in the same area — all in this fine arts footprint. Historically, that has not been the case. We’ll be able to have all of our visual arts classes together.”
For example, Boyd pointed to the high school’s drumline program. Drummers have practiced inside a portable building.
“They will have their own practice space that will be soundproof,” the assistant superintendent said. “We won’t need to use portables for that program anymore.”
The 9,800 square-foot addition, Boyd said, will feature a new band hall, gallery space for visual art classes, new office space and a new entry point for the fine arts department.
“What we’ve done with the remainder of the square footage is heavy renovation,” he said. “When I say heavy I mean most interior walls have come down so all of that existing space is being repurposed. It will be completely unrecognizable.”
The visual art classrooms will have some form of sunlight — either natural light through windows or through solar light tubes.
“That’s something that I had not worked with until this project, and it was suggested and recommended by our architects,” Boyd said. “It’s going to be a nice function for those kiddos in those classrooms.”
Another new feature Temple ISD will install is a light rack in one of the theater art classrooms. That will allow students to practice with stage lights before a performance.
District spokesman Christian Hernandez said students and staff have been patient with the renovations.
“It is kind of stressful. You have to displace some of these programs for a year — sometimes a little longer,” Hernandez said, describing the temporary relocation of the classes as being like a game of musical chairs. “It’s affected students, teachers. We had to move convocation this year because the stage is kind of a storage facility for some of those fine arts spaces. For example, theater is going to have to perform at (Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy) this year.”
The Temple school board approved the fine arts renovations in January.
“It will be completed this summer so when students come back in the fall of 2020 all of that space will be ready to use,” Boyd said.