BELTON — A Killeen man was allegedly driving so fast in Troy that the Troy Police officer only heard but never saw him as he went past, an arrest affidavit said.
DeQuincy Dashawn Jarrell, 34, was indicted Wednesday on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Speeds of up to 110 miles per hour were reached Oct. 2 by the pursuing officer on an Interstate 35 service road as he tried to catch up to the speeding vehicle, and it took about two minutes for the vehicle to pull over and stop — even though the officer turned on his lights.
Jarrell reportedly told the officer he drove so fast because someone shot at him and he was trying to get away, the affidavit said. However, the officer found no bullet holes or anything to suggest the vehicle was fired at. An open, cool alcoholic beverage was also found in the vehicle.
Jarrell was released Oct. 5 from the Bell County Jail on a $35,000 bond.
Others indictments
• Peggy Sue Medlin, 49, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Andrew Paul Hernandez, 21, of Temple, was indicted for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault
• James Herbert Stevens, 42, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Chelsea Ryann Tomasek, 27, of Gatesville, evading arrest with a vehicle.
• Nathen Alan Vankirk, 37, of Saratoga, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Alphonzo Redmond, 38, of Copperas Cove, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Ilene Silva Gutierrez, 35, of Houston, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
• Daniel Bryan Barr, 47, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• James Henderson Mendez, 52, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Adam James Gilpin, 42, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Harley Daniel Davidson, 36, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• Brian Lee Bowden, 47, of Belton, debit card abuse.
• Christina Marie Lind, 44, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• David Allen Moore, 35, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Kyle Carl Walkup, 27, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Oral Dunston, 51, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Montego Cardell Morgan, 34, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Eric Allen Burkhouse, 44, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Courtney Michelle Booth, 28, of Temple, possession f a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Bobby Tyron Martin, 55, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Nathaniel Toliver, 29, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Gregory Neal Fletcher, 40, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• George Sanawar, 63, of Indianapolis, Ind., evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
• Devin Fuentes, 20, of Belton, theft from a person.
The grand jury issued 47 true bills.