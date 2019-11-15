Two shootings, one on Paul Revere Street and the other on Betsy Ross Drive, may be related to each other, according to Temple Police Department.
The shootings on Saturday and Tuesday are the result of a dispute between two people, initial investigation indicated, spokesman Cody Weems said Friday. However, these incidents are still under investigation but not believed to be linked to other recent shootings.
The Saturday call at about 8:30 p.m. was in the 2300 block of Paul Revere Street. Multiple spent casings were found in the road and a vehicle had a shattered back window. No one at the residence would cooperate with officers, Weems said.
The Tuesday call at about 12:51 p.m. was in the 900 block of Betsy Ross Drive. Officers at the scene found damage to the residence that looked to be caused by gunshots.
No one was injured in either incident.