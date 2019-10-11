The family of two children found dead Sept. 29 in a Temple home needs money to lay them to rest.
The neighborhood where the two children died — in the 1500 block of South 35th Street — will be the location of a fundraising block party at 4 p.m. Sunday to help the family pay funeral expenses. The event is sponsored by Aware Central Texas and its Family Violence Unit.
Bell County Comic Con will be there, and the event will feature music, food, family activities and a drawing.
A 1-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy were found dead during a welfare check by the Temple Police Department. Autopsies were immediately ordered by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.
The preliminary autopsy reports haven’t yet been returned, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Wednesday, so the names of the two children won’t be released until their names are officially confirmed.
The two young children had apparently been dead for “quite some time,” officials said.
Two girls, ages 4 and 6, were found alive in the home, as was their mother — who appeared at that time to be in a catatonic state.
The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. Hospital authorities couldn’t confirm or deny her presence at their facility, spokeswoman Tiya Searcy said.
The two sisters were removed from the home and remained Friday in foster care under the custody of Child Protective Services.