Two Temple residents were arrested Tuesday after an investigation into high-grade marijuana distribution in Bell County.
Arrested and charged by the Bell County Organized Crime Unit were Desmond Evon Wilkerson, 26, and Katelyn Olivia Nicole Tolbert, 24. They are charged with possession of marijuana more than five pounds.
About 9 pounds of high-grade marijuana were seized during the arrests, as well as more than $24,000 in cash.
Wilkerson and Tolbert were released from the Bell County Jail after each posted bonds of $100,000.
The estimated street value of the seized drugs is about $40,000.
The investigation is still active and more charges may be filed, and more people may be arrested, authorities said.
The investigation was done with the assistance of inspectors with the United States Postal Inspection Service.