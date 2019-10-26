BELTON — Part of Shady Lane in South Belton will close for up to three weeks starting Monday as work begins on a $1 million sewer extension project.
“The Shady Lane project will increase sewer line capacity to meet projected future growth demands in South Belton,” city spokesman Paul Romer told the Telegram.
Romer said the temporary shutter is needed so crews can begin installing a new sewer line from the entrance of Belle Oaks Apartments at 1100 Shady Lane to Sharon Road. The Belton City Council unanimously approved the project in mid-August.
M.A. Smith Contracting of Austin is building the sewer extension.
“The closure is needed for the safety of pedestrians, workers and motorists while a trench is opened up in the area,” Romer said in a news release issued Friday.
Belle Oaks Apartments will be accessible from East Avenue J.
“In addition, residents with addresses located within the closure at times may not be able to drive to their home or access their driveway,” Romer said. “To assist these residents, nearby temporary parking will be available just outside of the work zone. The closure will not affect mail and trash service.”
Once the new sewer line is installed, Shady Lane will be repaved. Additionally, any damaged yards, driveways, parking lots and other features in this area will be repaired.