We’re all a work in progress and there’s always room for improvement.
That was a message from Dr. Patsy Sulak on Wednesday at the first in a series of Living Well in Bell lectures offered by Temple Community Clinic.
Health education is critical to the community and the lectures are a way of providing evidence based information to the community, said Sherri Woytek, executive director of the Temple Community Clinic.
The Temple Community Clinic, now in its 27th year, was the project of two local physicians and a Leadership Temple class who saw the need for providing medical care to those in the community who didn’t have access to medical care because they didn’t have medical insurance and weren’t eligible for government assistance.
Those who don’t have access typically end up in the emergency room when they are sick, the most expensive health care provided, Woytek said.
“Dr. Patsy Sulak has been volunteering at the clinic since it started and advocates for the clinic,” she said.
Sulak is a practicing gynecologist at Baylor Scott & White-Temple, and founder of Living Well Aware, a wellness education program.
There’s a lot more to wellness than medical health, Sulak said.
It’s difficult to reach optimal health, because people have self-limiting beliefs, she said.
“We are what we think,” Sulak said.
If your story is that you can’t lose weight, you won’t lose weight. If you believe your life is too stressed, it’s likely you’ll remain that way, she said.
The subconscious runs the show and there are instances when reprogramming is needed.
“We have to have a vision of who we want to be, — physically, emotionally, socially, financially, spiritually,” Sulak said.
People living in the U.S. are not well or happy as there are increased rates of depression and anxiety.
“We know this because the prescriptions for anti-depression and anti-anxiety medications are increasing for men and women,” she said. “You might think with the increase in medications the suicide rate would be going down, but you would be wrong.”
Physical inactivity is overtaking tobacco as the No. 1 preventable cause of death in America. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said sitting is the new smoking.
Most of the food we eat is unhealthy, Sulak said.
In 1980, one in 10 people in the U.S. were obese. Now it’s four in 10. Those with excess body fat have increased risk of 13 different cancers.
The majority of dementias are preventable.
People who eat healthy, are physically active, have a healthy lifestyle and don’t have the chronic steroid production from stress, are less likely to develop dementia, Sulak said.
“We are all at risk and there is only so much the medical field can do,” she said.
The capacity of the human body to heal itself is amazing, especially if we’re in an optimal state of wellness, she said.
The goal is not to have a perfect life, but being in a position to deal with an imperfect life, Sulak said.
Sulak has a list of essentials elements to health and happiness — knowing your numbers, like blood pressure, waist in inches, total cholesterol, fasting blood sugar and A1c.
The physician’s main job is to treat disease and it’s up to the individual to be well, she said.
Other essential elements to health and happiness include: watching what you eat, exercising, ending bad habits, make good use of time, sharing your gifts, forgiveness, managing money, pursing purpose and priorities, ending stress, planning and praying and seeking support.
“Today you are investing in wellness,” Sulak said. “Information without implementation is useless.”
Both lectures had about 25 people in attendance.
“We wish there had been more, but it takes time for events like this to catch on,” Woytek said.
LIVING WELL SERIES
Dr. Catherine McNeal, an internist at Baylor Scott &White Medical Center-Temple and director of cardiac rehab, will speak at the next Living Well in Bell lecture at 6 p.m. Nov. 6, at Temple College Pavilion, 1903 S. First St., Temple.