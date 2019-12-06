About 500 people attended the United Way of Central Texas holiday event, the ninth annual Chrome and Carols Festival of Trees at Horny Toad Harley-Davidson in Temple on Thursday.
This Christmas affair kind of kicks off the holiday season each year, always following the Temple Christmas Parade held earlier in the week.
After nine years of hosting the event, the planning and execution goes pretty smoothly for the staff and volunteers, said Stephanie O’Banion, president and CEO of the United Way of Central Texas, however it still requires a lot of work, time and effort.
“Last night didn’t seem much different from other years so we’re hoping to raise around $45,000.”
O’Banion said.
There are still some outstanding bills, so it will be next week before we have the exact amount, she said.
This is the only fundraiser the United Way of Central Texas holds each year. The agency does the annual campaign but every penny of that goes to support community agencies, O’Banion said.
“It’s a great way for us to come together and support one another,” she said
Next year will mark the 10th year and the United Way has already visited with the staff at Horny Toad Harley-Davidson who love the event and are great partners.
There are several volunteers who help with the event, including Seleese Thompson, owner of Precious Memories Florist and Gift Shop, who has volunteered at the event since its start.
Thompson decorates the trees that are available to win.
“We attempt to help, but she comes from behind and makes it all look like magic,” OBanion said.
Those who attend the party can purchase tickets to put in baskets next to the tree they want to win. By the time the winners are ready to leave the tree and gifts that accompany it are packed up into their car ready to be taken home.
Sponsors of the trees include Central National Bank, Don Ringler Toyota-Chevrolet, Gage Construction Company, Horny Toad Harley-Davidson, Johnson Brothers Lincoln Ford, Living Well Aware, Materials Transportation Company, Steve Jackson Construction, McLane Company, McLane Group, Precious Memories Florist and Gift Shop, Bell County Judge David Blackburn and commissioners, Wilsonart Services and PenFed Credit Union.