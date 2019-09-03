Killeen Police are asking for the public's help to search for a missing man. Arminio Reyes, 66, went missing Monday night from the Grasslands Drive area and left in a gray Nissan Maxima.
The vehicle's license plate is TX PDW-176. Reyes is described as a Pacific Islander, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue/white stripe shirt.
A Silver Alert was issued for Reyes. A silver alert is a public notification system to broadcast information about missing persons – especially senior citizens with Alzheimer's disease, dementia, or other mental disabilities – in order to aid in locating them.
Arminio has medical conditions that create concern for his welfare, according to Killeen Police. Anyone who has any information is asked to call 911.