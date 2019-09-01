Heavy rains earlier this year were not as welcome for local farmers, especially now that harvest season has come for the crops in their fields.
Although rain caused overwatering to some local fields, crop harvests in Bell County should be at least average to above average, according to the Texas A&M AgriLife Research & Extension Center in Bell County.
The main crops that farmers focus on in Bell County are corn, sorghum, wheat, cotton and hay, Lyle Zoeller, Bell County AgriLife Extension agent, said.
He said that while other crops will see around 10,000 acres of each farmed, “corn is king” and the county will see about 80,000 to 85,000 acres of the crop harvested this year.
Corn was most affected by the excess rain, causing newly planted seeds to drown and nitrate-rich soil to be washed away.
“Corn harvests are (currently) around three-quarters complete, and yields are going to be highly variable even within the same field,” Zoeller said. “Some of the corn was too wet at planting, and some of that suffered as a result. In the end, yields around the county, although highly variable, will be about the same as a normal year, perhaps slightly above the long-term average.”
Richard Cortese, a farmer and former Bell County commissioner, saw firsthand the damage heavy rain caused. He said sections of his field did extremely well, while other sections with heavy water had noticeably worse yields.
“The average is good overall,” Cortese said. “There are spots that are really good and there are spots where there is nothing there. It is like this all over the county — there are spots that are good and spots that are bad.”
Cortese said he thinks he will have at least an average harvest this year. This is despite not being able to plant some sections of his fields due to the rains.
While early rains were troublesome, one of the biggest issues local farmers are having to constantly watch for is the current prices of the agricultural commodities produced in the county. Due to rising trade tensions and low corn prices, both Cortese and Zoeller said this is something most farmers are mindful of.
“Trade is on everybody’s mind every day right now,” Zoeller said. “The situation for agricultural producers, wherever you are at, those prices are all very low at this point. If you look at the market price on corn, it is well below what anyone wants to sell it at.”
The advantage Bell County does have, according to Zoeller, is the plentiful amount of grain storage available to local farmers. This will allow them to save their grain until prices rise once again, he said.