BELTON — A rematch is taking shape for the 426th District Court judgeship.
Belton Republican Jeff Parker announced Monday he is seeking to succeed retiring Judge Fancy Jezek in next year’s election. The primary is March 3.
Parker, 50, joins Killeen Republican Steve Duskie. 55, in seeking the seat. Both ran unsuccessfully last year to be judge of the 264th District Court. Republican Paul LePak won the seat in a four-man race.
Parker said his experience makes him the best qualified candidate for judge.
“I am currently employed as an Assistant District Attorney representing the State of Texas in felony criminal cases,” Parker said in a statement. “That job requires that I work closely with law enforcement and assist in the investigation and prosecution of serious criminal cases “
He also pointed to his time as a misdemeanor prosecutor. He said he handled thousands of cases.
“Additionally, when I was previously in private practice, I was responsible for managing complex lawsuits involving millions of dollars in damages, and setting budgets for those cases,” Parker said. “My civil law practice involved defending doctors, nurses and hospitals and Central Texas businesses against frivolous lawsuits throughout the state.”
Parker earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a law degree from Baylor University.
This will be Parker’s fourth bid for a judgeship in Bell County. He ran against then-Judge Martha Trudo for the 264th District Court in 2014. Then, in 2016, he challenged Jezek for her seat. And, finally, he sought Trudo’s seat in 2018 after she retired.
Parker said that in each bid he continued to gain a larger portion of the vote.
“In 2014, I ran against a 20-year incumbent and garnered 44 percent of the vote,” he said. “Four years ago, I ran against another incumbent judge and garnered 46 percent of the vote. Two years ago, in an open-seat four-way race, I placed second and then lost in the run-off election in May. It is my belief that the fourth time will be the charm.”
Parker is married to Susan Parker, an assistant county attorney in Bell County. They have two sons, Joshua and Samuel.
The filing period for candidates planning to run in the March 3 primary begins Nov. 9 and runs through Dec. 9.