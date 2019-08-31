Belton ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon will take over as the leader of Waco ISD next week.
But her position in the Belton Independent School District will not be vacant. The Belton school board hired former Temple and Salado schools administrator Robin Battershell to be interim superintendent.
Battershell will serve in the temporary role for up to six months or until the school board names a permanent superintendent. Although her contract calls for a yearly salary of $170,000, Battershell will be paid only for the time she works in Belton ISD.
“I see (my job) as an extension of her tenure — a bridge between her tenure and the superintendent they hire in the future,” Battershell told the Telegram after the school named her to the interim position.
The school board is still deliberating on the approach it wants to take to find a new superintendent. The board will search within the district and outside of it for Belton ISD’s next superintendent, school board President Sue Jordan said.
“We’ll be entertaining all of those applications,” Jordan said. “We’re going to be very transparent — as much as we can. We know it, the people know it. We want to protect the integrity of the process and all of those who are involved in it.”
The board, Jordan said, will look for a person who will be engaged with the community, staff and students.
“We want to get the absolute best candidate,” Jordan said. “We don’t have to rush to fill that position, but we certainly will be thoughtful and making sure we’re being very vigilant in trying to find the best possible (person) to fill her seat.”
The school board is scheduled to discuss the superintendent search process during a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton.