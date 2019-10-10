Cigarettes that were improperly discarded ignited a Temple restaurant blaze Monday morning, the Temple Fire Marshal’s office said Thursday.
Firefighters responded to the fire at 8:13 a.m. at Brody’s Steakhouse and Cactus Jack’s Saloon and Patio, 300 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple.
Firefighters use power equipment, several large volume hose lines and aerial apparatus to get to the blaze. Fire and smoke damage to the building were severe and the building was considered a total loss, Temple Fire & Rescue Chief Mitch Randles told the Telegram.
The fire was finally determined to be under control at about 12:11 p.m., Randles said. Firefighters continued to knock out hot spots for several hours and move debris to uncover those areas.
Fire investigators determined the blaze started in the front of the building in a small container. Video provided Tuesday by the restaurant helped officials determine the cause, Randles said.
The total estimated monetary loss is $650,000.
The last employee left the building at 4 a.m., Randles said.
“While we are not sure of what the next steps will be, we will keep you all in the loop as we try to push on through the next days and weeks, a Facebook post from Cactus Jack’s said.
Temple EMS, Temple Police and Temple Public Works Department all responded. Temple Fire & Rescue had seven units and 22 personnel at the fire, according to Randles.