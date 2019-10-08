BELTON — Bell County Sheriff Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit on Monday located and arrested a man named in a warrant for alleged domestic violence.
Gregson Mark Price, 63, of Belton, reportedly assaulted a woman and threatened her with a gun on Aug. 27, Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz said in a Tuesday news release.
According to the victim, Price assaulted her, pushed her onto a bed, grabbed a gun and threatened her, Cruz said.
An arrest affidavit gave more information about what Price reportedly did on Aug. 27 in the 900 block of Bisson Loop in Belton.
The woman said Price put her in a headlock, hit her three times in her head, pushed her onto the bed and strangled her with both hands. He then reportedly grabbed the gun, put it up to the side of her neck and told her she would die a slow death, the affidavit said.
A recording of Price talking was taken by the victim, according to the affidavit. A Bell County deputy heard Price say, “Yeah, and if you don’t hurry, I’ll hit you three more times.”
The woman begged Price not to kill her, she said. She believed she was going to die, she told the deputy.
The deputy saw swelling on the woman’s head, the affidavit said.
The case against Price was sent to the Bell County District Attorney’s office, and a complaint and warrant were issued Oct. 2 by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman, Cruz said.
Price was charged with aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. His bond was set at $250,000.
If convicted, Price could be sentenced to between two and 20 years in prison.