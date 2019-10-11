The mystery of a man missing since the end of May could possibly hinge on the positive identification of a body found buried in Killeen Sept. 12.
It was confirmed earlier by Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems that a source informed police the discovered body might be connected to a Temple case.
The only person connected so far to a missing Temple man, 58-year-old Tommy Hebert, remained in the Bell County Jail awaiting his pretrial date of Nov. 10.
Palmer Grant Contreras, 35, of Temple, reportedly took Hebert’s pickup truck from where he lived and moved it to near Temple High School.
Hebert was last seen May 27 in the 300 block of East Central Avenue.
The indictment said Contreras knew Hebert was missing at the time he moved the pickup, and he did it to impede the investigation.
Contreras was charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair an investigation, the possession of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams and the possession of child pornography — all third-degree felony offenses. He also continues to have a third-degree felony hold.
Only the first charge listed so far related to Hebert’s missing person status.
Contreras’ bonds on the current charges total $210,000.
A woman told Temple Police officers Contreras told her that he shot Hebert in the chest, disposed of his body and moved the truck, according to an arrest affidavit.
The unidentified body was found in a shed in Killeen next to a small two-story apartment complex surrounded by a wooden fence. The complex is in the 1900 block of North Fourth Street. No information has been released by investigators on where in the shed the body was discovered.
The autopsy results on that body were still pending Tuesday, Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield said.
A camera mounted on the apartment complex wall yielded no surveillance video, Weems said.
The investigation into Hebert’s location is being conducted by Temple Police investigators and the Texas Rangers.