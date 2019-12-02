Aaron Lee Culp allegedly impersonated a woman and made a pornographic website in her name, police said.
The 30-year-old Temple man was arrested Sunday and charged with online impersonation-name/persona create page, a third-degree felony.
Culp was arrested at about 8:30 p.m. on a warrant service in the 1900 block of Stagecoach Drive, Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Christoff said Monday.
Officers talked to a woman on March 14. She said Culp made a website that used her information and advertised she wanted money for sex. The woman said she didn’t create the website and didn’t give him permission to create one.
A warrant for Culp’s arrest was issued Nov. 27 after an investigation by Temple Police.
Culp’s bond Monday was set at $100,000, according to Bell County Jail records.