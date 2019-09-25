Two people suspected of credit card abuse are wanted by the Temple Police Department.
On Sept. 13, officers responded to a burglary of a vehicle that occurred in the 3000 block of Jackrabbit Road. A wallet containing a debit card was missing from the vehicle, officers were told.
The victim later reported several fraudulent charges from various locations, including H-E-B Plus in Belton.
Surveillance video captured images of two suspects. Anyone with information about this case or the suspects involved can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.