Four shooting incidents in Temple since Nov. 1 have resulted in five people being wounded, according to Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems.
The most recent victim from Sunday’s shooting near the Liberty Mart-Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, in the 11800 block of FM 2305, was 28 years old. His condition Monday was unknown, Weems said.
Officers responded to a call in reference to a shooting at about 4:40 p.m. An adult male was shot near the restaurant. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical-Temple in an unknown condition.
Witnesses at Liberty Mart said a drug deal that went bad led to the shooting. Customers said they heard “pop-pop- pop” as two men fired in the adjacent parking lot.
A Friday morning shooting near West Avenue M and South 47th Street sent two men to the hospital, and drugs may have been a contributing factor in that shooting that occurred after a violent home invasion. That home had been vacant for at least a year, but someone moved in about a week ago, according to neighbors. The suspects were three unknown black males.
A man was shot in the foot Thursday during a robbery in the 600 block of West French Avenue after he allegedly knocked the gun away from the robber. The gun went off and hit Quashawn Evans, 27, of Temple.
No suspects have been identified in the Nov. 6 shooting incident that wounded one man near West Avenue M and South 17th Street. The 19-year-old victim had several gunshot wounds but his injuries weren’t life-threatening, Weems said.
Two recent gun-fired incidents, one on Nov. 9 on Paul Revere Street and another on Nov. 12 on Betsy Ross Drive, may be related because of a dispute between two people. They’re not believed to be linked to other shootings, and only property was damaged. No one was injured.
If anyone has any information regarding any of these cases, they are asked to contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).