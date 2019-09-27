BELTON — A Temple man convicted April 3 of sexually assaulting a young girl for about two years was sentenced Friday afternoon to 25 years in prison.
Joseph Hill, 48, was previously found guilty of sexually assaulting a young girl after the jury deliberated for just over two hours.
Bell County Judge Fancy Jezek sentenced Hill.
Hill could have been sentenced to between five years and life in prison for sexually assaulting a girl starting when she was in elementary school. The last time he touched her, the girl was in the fourth grade. She is now about 11 years old.
Information in an arrest affidavit said Hill took the victim to his apartment on Camellia Drive in Temple instead of taking her to her friend’s house. The sexual assaults started when she was in the first or second grade.
The Temple Police Department investigated the case.
Defending Hill was Temple attorney Michael White, and prosecuting him were Assistant District Attorneys Anne Jackson and Dana Nelson.
He is also charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
Hill was in the Bell County Jail on Friday as he awaited transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to begin his sentence.