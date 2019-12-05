A rifle volley rang out in West Temple Thursday morning, followed by the piercing, mournful notes of a bugle.
The salute by an honor guard team was a part of the funeral for Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Knadle who was killed two weeks ago on Nov. 20. About 200 family members, friends, and fellow soldiers gathered to pay their final respects at Vista Community Church.
Knadle, 33, was an Army helicopter pilot stationed out of Fort Hood. He had been deployed to Afghanistan in October.
Those attending the funeral stood as Knadle’s casket, draped with a U.S. flag, was brought to the front of the church as his family trailed behind. Photos of Knadle and his family filled the lobby and main stage of the church.
Chief Warrant Officer 3 James Morter and fellow Officer Jared Morris, who were pallbearers at the funeral, spoke about their experiences with Knadle and how they would remember him.
Morter, who was stationed at Fort Hood with Knadle, spoke about their time as friends and the impressions that he made. Morter also talked about how dedicated Knadle was to his family, the military and his country.
“All the instructors knew that he was destined for great things,” Morter said. “He quickly distinguished himself as a junior pilot with unlimited potential, and he was determined to be one of the best pilots in the unit. I will always remember David for his friendship and his deep devotion to his country.”
Morris, who was one of Knadle’s instructors when he joined the Army and later a friend, said he fought to have Knadle as a part of his unit once he completed his instructor pilot course. Morris also talked about how much of an impression Knadle’s smarts and dedicated attitude made on his instructors and the people who knew and loved him.
“David was the type of new aviator that the instructors loved and feared all at the same time,” Morris said. “We loved him because he made it a challenge to be the smartest person in the room. We feared him because he was the smartest person in the room.”
Knadle, who is survived by a wife and two children, was killed along with Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr., 25. Both Fort Hood soldiers were assigned to the 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division and lived in the Lake Pointe subdivision in Temple.
The soldiers were in the process of providing ground support before they were killed.
A pair of red and yellow ladybugs toys, a gift from his daughter that Knadle brought with him when in Germany, showed Morris just how much he valued his family.
Since Knadle talked so much about his kids and wife, Morris said he felt like part of the family by the end of that Germany trip.
Eulogies remembering Knadle were broken up by music and prayers with the service ending with military honors presented by fellow soldiers.
On a large screen behind the sanctuary’s stage, a live video displayed where soldiers fired a rifle volley outside of the church, followed by a playing of Taps on a bugle.
After the volley, soldiers presented Knadle’s family with folded flags. Knadle’s widow Silkey was given the U.S. flag that draped her husband’s casket. The aviator’s two children and parents were each presented with a flag.
As the casket was carried out of the sanctuary, followed by the family once more, all those who had attended could only think back to their memories of Knadle and the words of remembrance spoken by his friends.