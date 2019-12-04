BELTON — Dozens of soldiers and civilians made a solemn trip to a Belton funeral home Wednesday to pay their respects to a friend, a father and a husband.
These visitors — many of whom wore military dress uniforms and black hats — came from across the country to pay their respects to Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Knadle, a 33-year-old Temple aviator stationed at Fort Hood. The gathering Wednesday was a visitation for Knadle and his family.
A public funeral is planned for Thursday morning in Temple.
Knadle, who had a wife and two children, died in an Apache helicopter crash in Afghanistan in Nov. 20. Also killed was Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr., 25. Both Fort Hood soldiers were assigned to the 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division and lived in the Lake Pointe subdivision in Temple.
The soldiers were in the process of providing ground support when they were killed.
Pictures of Knadle and his family lined much of the available space outside of the Dossman Funeral Home chapel, where the visitation was held.
Among the mourners to pay their respects to Knadle were the sisters and parents of his widow Silkey. Doug Kilk, Silkey’s father, said he appreciated the amount of care and respect the community has given, by being there when needed by not smothering his daughter.
Silkey’s sisters, Embyr Lefever and Goldyn Rubio, said that they were happy to see the amount of community support for their sister.
“It has been really nice,” Lefever said. “It really seems like they have really come together to support them.”
On Nov. 22, residents of the Lake Pointe subdivision lined the streets of the neighborhood to show their support for the soldiers and their families.
Silkey’s sisters said that they remember Knadle for his frequent selfies. Knadle would send his wife a selfie of him and his daughter every morning when he dropped her off for school.
Kilk said he remembers Knadle as someone focused on what he wanted, but also balanced his military service and his family.
“He was a very strong-willed man,” Kilk said. “He was willing to be flexible and change his plans, but he had a pretty specific set of goals that he wanted to accomplish. He saw the most direct path was through his service, and so he devoted himself to that.”
Those who served with Knadle made long treks to Bell County from where they were stationed throughout the country.
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joel Beauchamp, who is now stationed near Washington, D.C., traveled with other soldiers for the visitation and funeral. Beauchamp said he remembers Knadle as someone who always kept his cool.
“He was very personable, and was friendly no matter what kind of person you were,” Beauchamp said. “He was a great instructor and he had a meticulous way of teaching. He never treated anyone lesser than him, that is one of the things I liked about him.”
PUBLIC FUNERAL
The funeral for Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Knadle will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday morning at Vista Community Church, 7051 Stonehollow Drive in Temple. The service will also be streamed outside the church for those who are not able to make it inside.