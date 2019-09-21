Introducing law enforcement to individuals with autism can clear up a lot of misconceptions.
Badges and Buddies, an annual event presented by the Bell County Autism Intervention Team, BAIT, is set for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Temple Bible Church Outback Building, 3205 Oakview Drive, Temple.
Breaking down stereotypes on both sides is a goal of Badges and Buddies, said Kristi Tindell, a behavior analyst with Central Texas Behavioral Solutions.
Individuals with autism have a limited view on what law enforcement is, Tindell said.
At Badges and Buddies, those representing law enforcement will look different, she said. Each law enforcement department has different uniforms and some officers don’t wear uniforms.
“It makes the officers more approachable,” Tindell said. “Hopefully, if there’s an emergency of some sort, our kids will feel more comfortable in approaching an officer if they have been exposed to the differences.”
From the officers’ side it works the same way; each person with autism is different and the disorder can affect communications.
“If you’ve met one person with autism, you’ve met one person with autism,” she said “Our kids will show them how different they are from each other.”
Parents with children on the autism spectrum worry about their children’s interaction with law enforcement when they are on their own. The demeanor of the young adult with autism likely will be different from that of the typical stop.
BAIT’s focus is on Bell County, but it does outreach beyond. BAIT also works with officers in schools.
This is the third year for the event and there always has been good feedback from both law enforcement and the individuals with autism and their families, Tindell said.
There is a panel discussion between officers and people with autism, and law enforcement personnel are usually surprised by the questions the civilians come up with, she said.
“Parents particularly like the interactions their kids have with the officers,” she said.
The questions asked of the officers range from career choices and how they would handle a traffic stop of a driver with autism who was reacting badly to the noise and flashing lights.
The public is welcome; there will be information booths, and law enforcement vehicles will be on display.