A pretrial settlement conference for Ginell McDonough, accused of a felony charge of harboring fugitives, is set for Nov. 22 in a Michigan courtroom.
McDonough allegedly hid her husband, Cedric Marks, 45, and Maya Maxwell, 27, in her Muskegon County, Mich., home to keep law enforcement officers from finding them.
Marks and Maxwell both are charged with capital murder of multiple persons. The duo is charged with the Jan. 3 double homicides of Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32.
The purpose of a pretrial settlement conference is to try to keep a case from going to trial. It’s a compromise. The final judgment is public record, but the settlement talks are private, according to Michigan law. It’s a voluntary option and no one is required to agree to anything during the talks, according to Michigan Legal Help online.
The pretrial hearing date for Maxwell, also from Muskegon, was reset Thursday for the third time. She was scheduled to be in court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, but that changed, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said.
“Currently neither side has a need for a pretrial hearing before the Court and, as such, it will be scheduled for a later date,” Garza said.
The first time the pretrial hearing was canceled was in July and again on Aug. 30. The district attorney’s office and defense team agreed the hearing wasn’t necessary because more time was needed to review the sheer volume of discovery evidence provided in the case against her.
Maxwell and Marks allegedly took the bodies of Scott and Swearingin from Killeen, where they were reportedly killed, to Clearview, Okla., where they allegedly buried them in a shallow grave.
The bodies were discovered only after Maxwell told Temple Police Department investigators the part she played in hiding Swearingin’s car in Austin. Maxwell also said she was in the Killeen residence when Marks killed both Scott and Swearingin.
Maxwell remained Thursday in the Bell County Jail, held in lieu of bonds totaling $750,000, versus the $2,016,500 million in bonds set for Marks, who faces capital murder, first-degree and third-degree felony charges, plus several Class A and Class B misdemeanors — all in connection with Scott and Swearingin.
Marks’ pretrial was held Oct. 17.