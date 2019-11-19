BELTON — Two adult males were reportedly shot at about 2:50 p.m. today in Belton.
The shooting occurred near Avenue O and Loop 121, city of Belton spokesman Paul Romer said.
Belton Police officers were quickly on the scene, as was a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper.
One man was shot in the arm and another man was grazed in the upper body. One was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple and the other man refused transport, Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis said.
The two men claimed they had just been released from the Bell County Jail and exchanged comments with someone in a black or dark purple car. The car returned and fired multiple rounds at both men, Ellis said.
Multiple shell casings were seen at the intersection of Avenue O and Loop 121.
One victim ran from the Avenue O/Loop 121 area to near the Cefco convenience store.
The car involved was possibly a Nissan Maxima, Romer said.
No one else was injured.
Sixteen inmates were released Tuesday from the Bell County Jail, Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz said.
One of those released was Frank Westbrook, according to Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox.
Westbrook was identified on Facebook by a relative as the man shot in the arm.
He was released at 2:54 p.m. after he posted bond in the amount of $7,500, Cox said. He was jailed on a misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury.
The identity of the man who refused transport wasn’t known by press time.
The victims were not Belton residents, officials said.