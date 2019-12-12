“All murders are homicides, but not all homicides are murders,” the Institute of Forensic Sciences says in its glossary.
The Temple Police Department and City Manager Brynn Myers pointed to that information in news releases and comments addressing the Dec. 2 officer-involved shooting death of 28-year-old Michael Dean.
“I am sure you know this, but wanted to make sure as the topic is sensitive and can be confusing. In an autopsy report, the four potential causes of death are homicide, suicide, accidental or natural,” Myers said. “The cause of death must fall into one of the categories. If a death isn’t natural, suicide, or accidental it is ruled a homicide. The cause of death itself is not a criminal charge.”
The legal definition says homicide is when a person is killed by one or more persons.
“The intent to cause death is a common element but is not required for classification as a homicide,” the Institute said.
Murder is when a human life is taken by someone, especially with premeditated malice.
“For example, if a police officer kills someone in the line of duty, it is considered a homicide, but not necessarily a murder,” the Institute states.
Preliminary autopsy results
The Telegram received Dean’s preliminary autopsy information from Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield. He read directly from the one-page report as he said the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was homicide.
Preliminary autopsy results routinely are received from area justices of the peace after they’re requested by the Telegram.
According to Myers and a Temple Police release, the department hadn’t been given a copy of the preliminary autopsy as of Wednesday. The police news release said the department didn’t receive any inquiries asking for the preliminary results to be confirmed — but that isn’t necessary when a judge confirms it.
Lack of communication
The Temple Police Department was advised by the Texas Rangers to not communicate with the family, so any information on the reported shooting by Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz must come from the Rangers, Temple Mayor Tim Davis said during Wednesday’s news conference and march sponsored by the Temple NAACP chapter.
However, Davis said he agreed the city waited too long to give information about the shooting to the family and residents.
“I agree that the city was slow in releasing information, absolutely, and I’m sorry for that,” Davis said. “Why that happened I don’t know.”
“As Chief (Jim) Tobin mentioned last week, we are committed to providing updates to the family and to the community as promptly as the information becomes available to the city,” Myers said. “That is the commitment we have made and that we will keep.”
Rangers investigation
Davis said the city has followed protocol to keep the investigation pure.
“The process is any time there’s an incident in which an officer might be charged, the Texas Rangers take over the investigation and that’s exactly what happened with the city of Temple,” he said. “You never want the agency that is accused of the crime — the city of Temple — you don’t want to allow that agency to investigate itself. It’s better I believe that pieces of information not be put out there. They (marchers) talk about needing a narrative. When the whole narrative is available, I think that is the best time then to release that.”
Temple City Councilwoman Susan Long said she supports the investigation by the Texas Rangers.
“I think the information that is available has been released,” she said. “Our hearts are with the Dean family.”
The policy to ask the Texas Rangers to investigate any officer-involved shootings was begun by former Temple Police Chief Floyd Mitchell, Myers said.
However, the decision to charge or not charge DeCruz with an offense will come from the Bell County District Attorney’s office, which will weigh the information it receives from the Ranger investigation, Myers said.
Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Bryan Washko said he had no update Thursday on the investigation.
Lee Merritt, attorney for the Dean family, said he met Wednesday afternoon with Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza but didn’t receive any additional information for the family, he said.
No narrative about what happened that night has been given — and that is totally unacceptable to Dean’s family, said Merritt, who mentioned there were videos of the incident and while they didn’t have to be released a summary of them could be.
“They don’t have a justification for the use of force because they have an officer that committed murder … I’m forced to speculate because I don’t know,” Merritt said Wednesday evening. “I have no idea what happened. This family has no idea what happened. The reason that I believe we don’t know what happened is because it’s bad, for them (police). Out of selfishness, they’ve decided to protect themselves rather than serve this community.”
No explanation was provided for why DeCruz felt it was necessary to shoot Dean.
The need for prayer
When asked how the community could heal from the officer-related shooting, City Councilwoman Jessica Walker responded: “We can pray.”
Council members said a prayer service is being planned for 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Temple City Hall.
Mayor pro tem Judy Morales said community members are discussing setting up scholarships for Dean’s children “to show that we really are here to support them in whatever way we can. We can’t bring him back but can be here in some way as a family community.”
“The whole city, the City Council, the city manager, really hurt for the family … and the police officer and everyone involved,” Morales said. “It impacts many families so we really want to be sure we find out the truth and that justice is served, whatever it may be.”
TEMPLE POLICE USE OF FORCE
Department policy is three levels of control can be used by Temple Police officers to stop people who resist them:
• Level One — Soft empty hand controls, hand/leg strikes to motor points (but not the head), takedowns and chemical agents.
• Level Two — Strikes to the head using empty hand techniques, impact weapon strikes to motor points in the legs, use of Taser, less lethal ammunition use (that strikes the suspect), use of K-9 to apprehend.
• Level Three — Force resulting in death or substantial risk of death, intentional discharge of a weapon, unintentional discharge of a weapon, force resulting in serious bodily injury, use of impact weapon to the head, neck, throat or groin.
Source: Temple Police Department