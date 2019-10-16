BELTON — The Rusty Awards celebrate individuals who live and persevere with disabilities and those who advocate for them.
Part of the Bell County Judge and Commissioners’ Committee on People with Disabilities, the 2019 Rusty Awards, were presented Tuesday during a dinner at the Bell County Expo.
The awards are presented to individuals whose lives have been dramatically changed as a result of injuries, or who were born with a disease that limited mobility or cognitive development. Parents and teachers were among the awardees.
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, and John Driver, Bell County commissioner, Precinct 2, handed out the awards
Cheryl Kibbe present the first award, the Pat Elliot Inspiration Award to Casey Casilhas.
This is an award for someone who has inspired others.
Kibbe met Casey as a sixth-grader in the Lake Belton Middle School choir program.
“She was a dedicated student and a go getter from day one in everything she took on, including choir and tennis,” Kibbe said. “I watched Casey go to high school with many hopes and goals.”
In 2011, Casey was diagnosed with a brain tumor, which was removed in December. During emergency surgery following the removal of the tumor, Casey had a number of strokes.
“Her family wasn’t given much hope for any recovery, but those doctors didn’t know Casey,” Kibbe said.
With tremendous community, family and medical support, she fought her way back, she said.
Casey graduated high school with her class, and with assistance, she was able to walk the stage to receive her diploma. She has an associate’s degree from Temple College and is working on her bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
Manuel Dominic Salazar, one of Casey’s physical therapists, was nominated by Dr. Paul Friedman for the Shirley Biels Health Care Worker of the Year.
The alliance between Casey and Dominic has lasted more than seven years and has yielded extraordinary results, Friedman said.
“They have achieved so much,” he said.
Edwin Munoz received the John Garth Person of the Year Award.
Kamray Runnels nominated his fellow teammate on the University of Mary Hardin Baylor Crusader football team, Munoz, for the award.
“His (Munoz) life changed considerably over the past year but his determined spirit and servant heart have not wavered,” Runnels said.
Munoz suffered a spinal cord injury a year ago.
“The amount of support this community has given me has been a blessing,” Munoz said.
Munoz said his mother has sacrificed her life to normalize his.
His father and sisters have given up a lot to be the best company he could possibly desire.
“I’m blessed to be given this platform to speak about what comes with this type of injury and speak up for the disabled who have no voice,” Munoz said.
Munoz dedicated the award to those with spinal cord injuries who are on the journey to walk again, for the disabled who battle depression and post-traumatic stress disorder and to all the caregivers.
“Everyone is fighting the battle of their own, but has long as you have a beating heart life goes on,” he said.
Jeremy McQuown received the Profile in Courage Award.
Sue Hamby met McQuown, who has dwarfism, at the Goodwill Store in Killeen. He is now the night manager at the Goodwill Store in Copperas Cove.
Hamby was impressed in how McQuown maneuvered around the store, helping customers, and how he responded to a difficult shopper.
“It’s apparent Jeremy is an individual who is positive in spite of the challenges he has had in his life,” Hamby wrote in the nomination.
Cheryl Nelson nominated Tina Capito for the Dedicated Community Service Award.
Capito is a transition specialist with Killeen Independent School District. The transition specialist works with special education students as they age out of school.
In her first year, Capito organized transition fairs for Killeen and surrounding school districts. She brought in people to do mock interviews with the students to prepare them for the world outside of the classroom, Nelson said.
“Tina always does more than her job requires and is always thinking of ways to help others with disabilities,” she said.
Capito said her goal is to get the community to see the abilities in all of the students who have differences.
Janet Lopez was awarded the Jim and Daurice Bowmer Family of the Year Award.
Lopez is a single mother of three; two of the children have severe disabilities.
“She is an unbelievable mother and is willing to do whatever it takes to provide for her family,” said Judy Morales, Temple City Councilwoman. “Janet has lost everything she owns twice.”
She demonstrates courage and resilience and is an excellent role model, Morales said.
“My life hasn’t been easy,” Lopez said. “Each struggle makes us better people.”
Hunter Eulenfeld received the Jennifer Phillips Award for Courage.
Sherry Ayers heard about Hunter before she met her.
“I was told over and over Hunter would smile and make my day,” Ayers said. “Over the past couple of years, she has changed my life and I’ve seen how she impacts others.”
Hunter has a rare form of muscular dystrophy.
“Take the time to meet her and your life will never be the same,” Ayers said.
Judy Benson nominated the late Gary DeSalvo for the Judge’s Meritorious Service Award. DeSalvo, senior pastor at Temple Bible Church, died in August.
DeSalvo was diagnosed with ocular melanoma about six years ago, Benson said. For five years his scans were clear. During the sixth year those scans showed metastases.
Gary was passionate about Blue Bell and Louisiana State University, she said.
“He was also passionate about serving families with special needs children,” Benson said. Under DeSalvo’s leadership, His Kids, a ministry for special needs families, was established.
Shine presented a resolution on behalf of the Texas House of Representatives in the name of DeSalvo.