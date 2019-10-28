Those having trouble finding parking downtown may soon find it easier if a new Temple Police initiative works according to plan.
Starting on Monday, Nov. 4, the department will begin a slowly growing campaign of more strictly enforcing parking laws in downtown Temple. This move comes as both the city and police have received complaints from residents and local businesses regarding those who are ignoring current city ordinances, a news release said.
The department release said that it will begin with a campaign of handing out informational flyers, letting residents know what is and isn’t acceptable under current ordinances, for the first two weeks.
For those who don’t follow these ordinances after these two weeks, the city will start with warnings on cars breaking the rules. Finally, starting in December, the department will stop giving warnings and start handing out parking fines to any violators.
“We want to make sure everyone has a fun, safe experience when visiting downtown Temple,” Police spokesman Cody Weems said in a statement. “Keeping these parking regulations in mind will ensure everyone has access to all the new and exciting businesses and events in downtown Temple.”
In the release, officials suggest paying increased attention to signs designating total parking time and parking within the lines of any given parking space.
Temple Chamber of Commerce President Rod Henry said one of the biggest problems for businesses in downtown was people taking up parking spaces meant for customers. The main violators were employees of other businesses who would take up these spaces for their entire shift, preventing paying customers from parking close.
“For a robust economy in the downtown, you have got to have steady turnover in flow,” Henry said. “Businesses have talked repeatedly about there not being places for customers to park, which is an issue for restaurants. That is just how commerce is, you have to have that continuing flow.”
While two future downtown parking garages are expected to help some with the lack of parking, Henry said he still believes that these ordinances should still be enforced.
Both parking garages were approved by the City Council. The first to be completed will be located near Avenue A and First Street, with the second located across from the Hawn Hotel at the intersection of Central Avenue and South Fourth Street.