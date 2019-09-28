The Temple-based Central Texas Veterans Health Care System has launched its 2019-20 seasonal flu vaccination at all its facilities.
Veterans can receive their free flu vaccination at their Primary Care Aligned Team and most specialty clinic appointments without an appointment, and at walk-up flu cart offerings at the locations on one of the dates and times listed below.
The vaccination is free for all veterans enrolled in the health care system as well as staff and volunteers.
Starting Tuesday, walk-in clinics are scheduled at the Temple and Waco CTVHCS locations on the scheduled dates and times:
nTemple: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Nov. 4-8; and Dec. 2-6 at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive. Two locations: Teague Tower (Building 163) lobby and Teague Hospital (Building 204) lobby adjacent to valet parking.
nWaco: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Nov. 4-8; and Dec. 2-6 in Room BA165 in the basement of Building 4 at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 4800 Memorial Drive in Waco.
The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness and at times can lead to death. Some people, such as the elderly, young children and people with certain health conditions, are at high risk for serious flu complications. The best way to prevent the flu is by getting vaccinated each year.
Another source for veterans to get their flu shots is Walgreens, the release said. Veterans who currently are enrolled in VA care may go to any of the more than 8,000 Walgreens locations nationally to receive a vaccination at no cost. After presenting a Veterans Identification Card and a photo ID, a Walgreens pharmacist administers the vaccine and transmits that information securely to VA, where it becomes part of the patient’s electronic medical record. This program has been especially beneficial to enrolled veterans who live in rural areas, the release said.