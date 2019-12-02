Janae Letrice Boyd was just one year old when she died from neglect in a Temple home.
That’s what a preliminary autopsy report dated Nov. 22 by the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences deduced, and the Telegram obtained a copy of that report Monday.
The manner of death was homicide, the report confirmed.
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Cliff Coleman ordered the autopsies on Janae and her brother, Terik Amaru Boyd, who was just two years old when he died.
Terik’s preliminary autopsy result hasn’t been received yet, Coleman said Monday.
It is still unknown how long the children were dead before Temple Police officers found them during a welfare check.
The funeral for Terik and Janae was Oct. 25.
Terrikah Haynes
The mother of the two children who died and two girls who survived is 36-year-old Terrikah Lyn Haynes. Haynes has been charged with abandoning/endangering her two living children by causing imminent bodily danger. She remained Monday in the Bell County Jail with bonds that totaled $150,000.
Haynes’ bonds previously totaled $300,000 but were reduced during a November bond hearing by Bell County Judge Fancy Jezek. Tim Mahler represents Haynes.
She hasn’t yet been charged with homicide, jail records indicated.
Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems previously said the children were dead “for quite some time.”
Neighbors previously told Telegram reporters about how nicely the children and Haynes were always dressed.
One neighbor, Clarence Carter, described Haynes as a “good child.” However, Carter hadn’t seen her for two weeks before the children were found, he said. Carter said Haynes was a victim of domestic violence.
Conditions in the house
There was no edible food or water in the house. Dried beans and uncooked rice were found, but there was no way to cook them because the water and electricity had been disconnected. One girl said they lived on “fruit snacks” and their mother never gave them anything to drink.
The house reeked of decay and trash. There was no way for the children to flush the toilet or bathe. The water and electricity had been disconnected weeks earlier.
The two children who survived, Juliet and Jaylah Boyd, are ages 4 and 6. They were taken into the custody of Child Protective Services, which has a temporary managing conservatorship issued by a Bell County judge.
Haynes was found alive in the home with Jaylah and Juliet. She was unresponsive to law enforcement officers and, at first, seemed to be in a catatonic state. An arrest affidavit said Haynes was conscious, wouldn’t talk and her eyes appeared to be dilated.
The search for a fifth child — who supposedly died and was buried by Haynes and the father of the children, Matt Boyd, without notification to anyone — was unsuccessful.
Haynes and Boyd allegedly buried the 5-week-old boy behind the apartment complex where they lived in Texarkana, Texas.
A K-9 allegedly “hit” on a couple of spots, but nothing was found.