BELTON — It’s been said before that “to the victor go the spoils” — or, in this case, an arrest, jail time and indictment by a Bell County grand jury.
A 65-year-old man reportedly punched out an older man over who would get to roll down the aisles in a motorized cart at a Temple Walmart.
Juan Gonsalez, 65, of Temple was indicted Wednesday for the reported intentional injury to a 75-year-old man.
A hot July 10 argument ignited when Gonsalez reportedly tackled the man who was in the chair, knocked him out of it and hit him in the head, face and body at least a dozen times, according to an arrest affidavit.
Gonsalez told the Temple Police officer he hit the man — but claimed the older man started it.
Someone who watched the fracas saw Gonsalez thwack the man on the ground but didn’t see what started the battle, the affidavit said.
A woman, however, reportedly saw Gonsalez yank the older man from the chair. It was then he clobbered the man in the head, over and over again, the affidavit said.
An arrest warrant was issued Oct. 15 for Gonsalez, who later bonded out of the Bell County Jail after he posted $75,000 bail, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said.