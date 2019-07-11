BELTON — A Bell County judge took the middle road when imposing a prison sentence on an 86-year-old man convicted in May of the murder of his 80-year-old neighbor in Killeen in 2017.
The defense attorney for Santiago Vasquez pleaded for the minimum sentence of five years while the state argued for 30 years in prison, according to courtroom proceedings on Thursday.
After considering the pre-sentence investigation, a victim’s impact statement, testimony and arguments, Judge Paul LePak of the 264th Judicial District Court sentenced Vasquez to 14 years in prison, with credit for time served, for the shooting death of John Seth Jr. on May 30, 2017, in the 2800 block of Fishpond Lane.
Some members of the Seth family began to cry after the sentence was pronounced, and LePak acknowledged they likely would have wanted him to tack on more years.
“In all likelihood, this is a life sentence,” LePak said. “It’s a weird and unusual situation to be talking to an individual in his 80s who is in declining health.”
LePak said he considered Vasquez’s lack of criminal history and his military and county service.
“I’m sorry for both of these families,” LePak said.
The Vasquez family elected not to testify at the hearing. Paul Harrell, Vasquez’s defense attorney, told the judge that he and Vasquez both mourn the loss of Seth.
“By all accounts, Mr. Seth was a great man,” he said. Harrell emphasized Vasquez’s military record when arguing for a five-year sentence.
“I know what it takes to earn the Bronze Star and I hate that he put himself in this situation,” he said. “Mr. Vasquez is a good man and I can’t figure out what happened because I don’t see that in him now.”
Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan said Vasquez does not deserve “a free pass.”
“He shouldn’t get the minimum sentence, the glimmer of hope, because this family sure doesn’t,” she said. “The Vasquez family has had time to prepare and will still be able to talk to him. That was stolen from (Seth’s) family without notice.”
‘A God-fearing man’
After the sentencing, one of Seth’s sons spoke directly to Vasquez during allocution.
“This could have all been avoided if you had just stopped what you were doing, and none of us would be suffering like this,” said Michael Coleman, his voice strong but quavering slightly as he stared into Vasquez’s eyes. “He would have accepted your apology.”
Coleman, during his testimony at the sentencing hearing and the trial, said that Vasquez was “a bad neighbor” who picked on Seth relentlessly with rude gestures, comments and rocks thrown through a window.
Coleman said that for his family, it is like Vasquez took the lives of two people because Seth’s wife is in declining health.
“Mom still calls out for him every day,” Coleman said. “But I still respect you because that’s what Dad would want me to do. I hope and pray that you’ll bond with God.”
All three people who testified for the state on Thursday said that Seth, a retired Army veteran and truck driver, was a religious man with many lessons left to teach.
“My grandfather was one of my role-models in life,” said Samori Douglas. “He was who we all aspired to be like.”
He said that Seth was full of life lessons: about God, respect and love.
“He led by example,” Douglas said.
One of Seth’s sons-in-law spoke about meeting his future father-in-law and friend at Thanksgiving dinner.
Yet it wasn’t long before “father-in-law” became just “Dad.”
“I was nervous to meet my girlfriend’s father for the first time, but I realized he was a traditional, humble, God-fearing man,” said Douglas Travier. “He wore some pretty big shoes and all of us struggle to wear them now.”
He said Seth took every opportunity to bring the family together “to cook, eat, relax and enjoy each other’s company.”
Travier said that the family still suffers.
“He made it through Vietnam and open-heart surgery and it’s a tragedy that he got put down in front of his own mailbox,” he said. “But knowing he’s with God makes it bearable.”