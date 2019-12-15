Criminal dispositions

Traci L. Bates, Harker Heights, theft of property greater than or equal to $50-$500

Enrique Bautista, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Alexandra Lourdes Garcia, Austin, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Yolanda Denise Matthews, Killeen, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Lonnie Jasper Miller, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Derek M. Moore, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Angelica Oliver, Fulshear , terroristic threat of a family or household member

Gloria Jean Palmer, Troy, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Troy Lee Shesler , Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Jarred Shiver, Austin, driving while intoxicated

Rishe Irish Smith, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Arron Mikale Warren, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Divorces

Sarah S. Hubbert vs. Donald D. Hubbert

Ronald James Herron vs. Connie Ruth Herron

Christel Mucha -Wellman vs. John Wellman

Tasha Marie Bogart vs. James Robert Millard

Elia Huetes Escobar vs. Gregorio Escobar Morales

George Albert Smith vs. Jennifer Ann Smith

Brete Matthew Prewitt vs. Dawn Marie Prewitt

Angela Centeno Harrison and Jose Dominiguez Centeno

Erin Nicole Shephard vs. Eric Shephard

Briana Williams vs. Johnathan Raymond Williams

Danielle Marie Davis vs. Christopher John David Jr.

Rachelle Whitney Pecot vs. Robert Eugene Pecot

Amanda Leigh Arceneaux vs. John Michael Arceneaux

Natasha Amoy Rhone vs. Russell James Moore

Amanda Kate Capella vs. Christopher Michael Capella

Jasmond Danielle Boyd vs. Thomas T. Yates

Raffinee L. Jenkins vs. Brandon Jenkins

Denise Chantal Clark vs. Devin Christian Clark

Taylor Paul Badeaux vs. Carina Badeaux

Laine Dewey Hoff vs. Taylor Eden Hoff

Romario Jayson Nembhard vs. Decoda Denrose Williams

Angela Danielle Karraker vs. Daniel Wayne Karraker Jr.

Jesseca Marie Carradine vs. Duran Jermon Carradine

Tayler Paige Bryant vs. Amber Leigh Levy

Dina Grass vs. Adam R. Grass

Leanne Harris Stevenson vs. Vernon Bernard Stevenson

Mary Catherine Covey vs. Roy James Covey

Marriages

Christopher Bruce Adams and Lauren Rachelle Lafaille

Nathan Jay Albert and Jessica Marie Wooford

Ashley Arroyo Perez and Kimberly Hernandez Morales

Bradley Wayne Blalock and Karen Louise Foster

Justino Carrizales Martinez and Joana Briseida Pena Gamboa

Anthony Antoine Nemiah Carter-Walker and Elajah Thornton

Jarrod Tyler Edgecomb and Carla Leticia Carranza Morales

Clinton McClain Egger and Demi Capri Fullwood

Jose Leonardo Ferreira Junior and Rebecca Ann Valdez

Bryce Aaron Fichtner and Elizabeth Jennifer Siemers

Anthais Lemere Gatewood and Marikka Quiana McDaniel Wells

John Macapinlac Gomez and Vivian Laguana Gomez

Henry Thanh Gotner and Thuan Van Tran

Richard Steven Green and Nicole Michelle Williams

Waverly Wayne Hargrove and Zula C. Ridley

Tyler Heathe and Angel Ochoa

Isaiah Anthony Hernandez and Madison Kay McKee

Frederick Mark Johnson Jr. and Asyria Ashuante Ball

Jacob David Jones and Britnae Bretarra Gordon

Tishawn Jalil Jones and Lyric Chevonne Dinwiddie

Jalen Martell keelen and Shameka Larrina Gonzales-Dukes

Shawn Nephi Kyne and Monica Araceli Avila

Cedric Carlos Minor II and Tatiana Shanice Koonce

Ewan Jason McCarthy and Diana Cristina Perez Garza

Zakariah Nikole Marie McGrew and Clateachia Maud Stewart

Abdullah Alim McKenny and Nia Gabrielle Jones

Tedmund Devon McKinney Jr. and Toni Kalista Raquel Artis

Eldridge Grosha Moses Jr. and Stephanie Ann Haley-Lea

Micah Nahshon Mosley and Michele Delsie Jackson

Abraham Navarrette and Ariana Jamya Hanks

Peter M. Neil II and Abigail Ann Thomas

Robert Jean-Luc Organ and Analyn Efe Baptiste

Michael Cal Pooler and Kerri Lynn Shearer

Jordan Lamar Padilla and Elisabeth Friedel -G Williams

Wesley Wayne Perkins and Destini Hope Smeltser

Alejandro Manuel Resto Mafnas and Kamarqui Lesanne Cedeno

Malik Joseph Rigmaiden and Tyler Jaquill Stewart

Jason Lamarr Robinson and Shandrieka Maite Haynes

Jose Antonio Santiago Alvarado and Astrid Y. Escalera Colon

Collin Joseph Sayre and Heather Elizabeth Beegan

Peter Gary Scanlon and Michelle Angela Matias Tumalip

Eric Michael Scott and Alexias Chardarnay Harrison

Randy Paul Seidl and Susan E. Steglich-Seidl

Melvin Joshua Sinclair and Alexis Monique Baker

Dacorey Terrell Smith and Ashley Aracely Sanchez

Adrian A. Sosa and Tiffanie Rose Busto

Derek Zane Stahler and Hannah Katherine Vanzandt

Charles Marion Steward Jr. and Nina Gaye Barsch

Dean Wilson Stouder and Patricia Abigail McCown

Tofai Sua and Litea Melanie Jadeen Tuaolo

James Edward Taylor Jr. and Monica Justine Sanders

Joshua Jonathan Toral and Asia La Pham

Daniel J. Torres and Tasha Yamanaka Flores

Oscar Torres Guerrero and Nadia Jatzyri Delgado Ramirez

Jakob Thomas Vaughn and Elleanna Cassia Sosey

Ruben James Walker and Ashton Cheyenne Shimer

Timothy Dewayne White and Delenia E. Morgan

Steven St. Clair Wood and Vicky Lynn Cave

Ronald Eugene Woodruff and Patricia Anne Fisher