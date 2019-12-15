Criminal dispositions
Traci L. Bates, Harker Heights, theft of property greater than or equal to $50-$500
Enrique Bautista, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Alexandra Lourdes Garcia, Austin, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Yolanda Denise Matthews, Killeen, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Lonnie Jasper Miller, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Derek M. Moore, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Angelica Oliver, Fulshear , terroristic threat of a family or household member
Gloria Jean Palmer, Troy, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Troy Lee Shesler , Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Jarred Shiver, Austin, driving while intoxicated
Rishe Irish Smith, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Arron Mikale Warren, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Divorces
Sarah S. Hubbert vs. Donald D. Hubbert
Ronald James Herron vs. Connie Ruth Herron
Christel Mucha -Wellman vs. John Wellman
Tasha Marie Bogart vs. James Robert Millard
Elia Huetes Escobar vs. Gregorio Escobar Morales
George Albert Smith vs. Jennifer Ann Smith
Brete Matthew Prewitt vs. Dawn Marie Prewitt
Angela Centeno Harrison and Jose Dominiguez Centeno
Erin Nicole Shephard vs. Eric Shephard
Briana Williams vs. Johnathan Raymond Williams
Danielle Marie Davis vs. Christopher John David Jr.
Rachelle Whitney Pecot vs. Robert Eugene Pecot
Amanda Leigh Arceneaux vs. John Michael Arceneaux
Natasha Amoy Rhone vs. Russell James Moore
Amanda Kate Capella vs. Christopher Michael Capella
Jasmond Danielle Boyd vs. Thomas T. Yates
Raffinee L. Jenkins vs. Brandon Jenkins
Denise Chantal Clark vs. Devin Christian Clark
Taylor Paul Badeaux vs. Carina Badeaux
Laine Dewey Hoff vs. Taylor Eden Hoff
Romario Jayson Nembhard vs. Decoda Denrose Williams
Angela Danielle Karraker vs. Daniel Wayne Karraker Jr.
Jesseca Marie Carradine vs. Duran Jermon Carradine
Tayler Paige Bryant vs. Amber Leigh Levy
Dina Grass vs. Adam R. Grass
Leanne Harris Stevenson vs. Vernon Bernard Stevenson
Mary Catherine Covey vs. Roy James Covey
Marriages
Christopher Bruce Adams and Lauren Rachelle Lafaille
Nathan Jay Albert and Jessica Marie Wooford
Ashley Arroyo Perez and Kimberly Hernandez Morales
Bradley Wayne Blalock and Karen Louise Foster
Justino Carrizales Martinez and Joana Briseida Pena Gamboa
Anthony Antoine Nemiah Carter-Walker and Elajah Thornton
Jarrod Tyler Edgecomb and Carla Leticia Carranza Morales
Clinton McClain Egger and Demi Capri Fullwood
Jose Leonardo Ferreira Junior and Rebecca Ann Valdez
Bryce Aaron Fichtner and Elizabeth Jennifer Siemers
Anthais Lemere Gatewood and Marikka Quiana McDaniel Wells
John Macapinlac Gomez and Vivian Laguana Gomez
Henry Thanh Gotner and Thuan Van Tran
Richard Steven Green and Nicole Michelle Williams
Waverly Wayne Hargrove and Zula C. Ridley
Tyler Heathe and Angel Ochoa
Isaiah Anthony Hernandez and Madison Kay McKee
Frederick Mark Johnson Jr. and Asyria Ashuante Ball
Jacob David Jones and Britnae Bretarra Gordon
Tishawn Jalil Jones and Lyric Chevonne Dinwiddie
Jalen Martell keelen and Shameka Larrina Gonzales-Dukes
Shawn Nephi Kyne and Monica Araceli Avila
Cedric Carlos Minor II and Tatiana Shanice Koonce
Ewan Jason McCarthy and Diana Cristina Perez Garza
Zakariah Nikole Marie McGrew and Clateachia Maud Stewart
Abdullah Alim McKenny and Nia Gabrielle Jones
Tedmund Devon McKinney Jr. and Toni Kalista Raquel Artis
Eldridge Grosha Moses Jr. and Stephanie Ann Haley-Lea
Micah Nahshon Mosley and Michele Delsie Jackson
Abraham Navarrette and Ariana Jamya Hanks
Peter M. Neil II and Abigail Ann Thomas
Robert Jean-Luc Organ and Analyn Efe Baptiste
Michael Cal Pooler and Kerri Lynn Shearer
Jordan Lamar Padilla and Elisabeth Friedel -G Williams
Wesley Wayne Perkins and Destini Hope Smeltser
Alejandro Manuel Resto Mafnas and Kamarqui Lesanne Cedeno
Malik Joseph Rigmaiden and Tyler Jaquill Stewart
Jason Lamarr Robinson and Shandrieka Maite Haynes
Jose Antonio Santiago Alvarado and Astrid Y. Escalera Colon
Collin Joseph Sayre and Heather Elizabeth Beegan
Peter Gary Scanlon and Michelle Angela Matias Tumalip
Eric Michael Scott and Alexias Chardarnay Harrison
Randy Paul Seidl and Susan E. Steglich-Seidl
Melvin Joshua Sinclair and Alexis Monique Baker
Dacorey Terrell Smith and Ashley Aracely Sanchez
Adrian A. Sosa and Tiffanie Rose Busto
Derek Zane Stahler and Hannah Katherine Vanzandt
Charles Marion Steward Jr. and Nina Gaye Barsch
Dean Wilson Stouder and Patricia Abigail McCown
Tofai Sua and Litea Melanie Jadeen Tuaolo
James Edward Taylor Jr. and Monica Justine Sanders
Joshua Jonathan Toral and Asia La Pham
Daniel J. Torres and Tasha Yamanaka Flores
Oscar Torres Guerrero and Nadia Jatzyri Delgado Ramirez
Jakob Thomas Vaughn and Elleanna Cassia Sosey
Ruben James Walker and Ashton Cheyenne Shimer
Timothy Dewayne White and Delenia E. Morgan
Steven St. Clair Wood and Vicky Lynn Cave
Ronald Eugene Woodruff and Patricia Anne Fisher