Criminal dispositions

Thaddeus Lancelot Alvis , Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Harley Ray Bell, Colorado City, cruelty to non-livestock animals

Vincent Demonde Boyd, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Donavan Kyle Brown, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Latonya Jean Burden- Fayson , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Monterio Churchman, Killeen, criminal attempt

Desmond Coakley , Fort Hood, forgery financial instrument

Freddie Cruz Rodriguez, Harker Heights, assault causes bodily injury to a family or household member

Keoni Monroe Curry, Killeen, burglary of a vehicle

Shamun Lamont Curtis, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug free zone

Hunter Eaton, Troy, criminal trespass of a habitat or shelter

Michael Shenard Engrum , Killeen, deadly conduct

Timothy Wayne Forrest, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Robert Fulton Frederick III, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Timothy John Gilbert, two counts of driving while intoxicated

Willie Earl Griffin, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Roxanne Guajardo, Temple, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750

Mariah Lupe Harris, Terrell, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Joseph Marquis Henry, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Jesse Hernandez, Ducanville , driving while intoxicated

Billy Ray Holley, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Gerald Holloway, Temple, fraudulent destruction or removal

Breanne Lache Holmes, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Fraakquis Dai Lorinz Jackson, Copperas Cove, reckless driving

Latoya K. Jackson, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Archie Marcellus Jackson Jr., Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Karasa Sanankorm Khamphanh , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Ashley Lester, Beeville, unauthorized use of a vehicle – attempt

Ashley Lester, Beeville, burglary of a vehicle

Lamar Lavance Lilly Jr., Killeen, failure to identify or giving false information

Lamar Lavance Lilly Jr., Killeen, unlawfully carrying of a weapon

Dorothea Love-Mitchell, Killeen, failure to identify or giving false information

Joe Martin Luna, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Timmis Marshall, Killeen, criminal trespass

Thomas Derek McGlotten , Harker Heights, resisting arrest, search or transport

Geovanny Antonio Montufar , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Arthur Mosley, Killeen, unlawfully carrying of a weapon

Arturo Mota , Killeen, terroristic threat of a family or household member

Jose Angel Munoz Garcia, Temple, driving while intoxicated

Roger Brent Nunn, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Jose Shackleford , Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Cristian Paul Soto, Temple, driving while intoxicated BAC

Sean Michael Tagert , Harker Heights, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750

Vino Deshun Thomas, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Edgar Antonio Vega-Perez, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Briana Washington, Austin, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Andre Williams, Killeen, unlawfully carrying of a weapon

Rodney Antwan Wilson, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Mauriel Winters, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Andrickus Reshun Yarbrough, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Divorces

Janet Lynn Breazeale vs. Steven Wayne Breazeale

Jerry Gomez vs. Valerie Renee Flores

Debra Ann Boydston vs. Eric Matthew Boydston

Breanna Noel Kalinowski vs. Daniel Arthur Kalinowski

Courtney Nicole Velez vs. John Joshua Velez

Jarrod Young vs. Tasha Nichole Maxon

Nicole Annette Stein vs. London Robert Stein

Aaron Lamar Seastrunk vs. Latrell Seastrunk

Joanna Montalvo-Reglado vs. Corbin James Smith

Amber Nicole Parker vs. Samuel Leon Parker

Derrick Lamont Washington Jr. vs. Doris Marie Washington

Vonday Kaye Conlon vs. Mark Daniel Conlon

Katie Sue Tolliver vs. David Ray Tolliver

Jessica Lynn Rose vs. Darrell Marquist rose

David Jeremy Jones vs. Gloria Deniece Jones

Hector Ernesto Dehoyos vs. Samantha Nichole Dehoyos

Shufford Day Parr Jr. vs. James Etta Parr

Terri Hudson vs. Joseph D. Jackson

Jose Gutierrez- Tanguma vs. Maria Carolina Molina

Derrick Lamar Taylor vs. Brandy Crystal Brooks

Shirley Gean Thomas vs. Akee Depree Jones

Megan M. Straway vs. Mark Grimm

Mya Christine Schuwerk vs. Ryan Alan Schuwerk

Kailani Jewel Graham vs. Patrick Emanuel Graham Jr.

Monick Y. Fairley vs. Donte L. Fairley

Caden Lucas Walker vs. Kaydance Cezanne Walker

Matthew Lincks Jorgensen vs. Michelle Lynn Jorgensen

Wendy Tapia Rosas vs. Raymond Chad Everett Jr.

Jesse Leon vs. Juanita Leon

Claudia Berry vs. Maurice Berry

Katie Lynn Driver vs. Brandin O’Brian Driver

Linda Michelle Curry vs. Angelo Arnold Curry Sr.

Spencer Finch vs. Kindsey Marie Sandberg Finch

Kayla Ihi Pualani Saiki-Silva vs. Deandre Lawrence Wells

Bobbie Hallahan vs. Samuel Ivan Santos

Harold William Wren IV vs. Angela Lynn Wrenn

Debbie Michelle Aguilar vs. Alex Leonel Aguilar

David Joshua Ray vs. Breanne Mykia Ray

Lee Castro vs. Adrian Deshaun Brown

Francisco Gonzalez vs. Prendalina Mariah Rivera

Makayla Yvette Mickle vs. Patrick Khristian Blocker

Nicole Rose Stocks vs. Joseph Charles Stocks

Juan Frausto III vs. Angelica Maria Frausto

Selena Marie Rivera vs. Irvin Zequiel Velez Figueroa

Charles Edward Williams vs. Amanda Dorline Williams

Maria Loya vs. Oscar Paul Loya

Crystal Edwards-Neal vs. Kenneth John Neal

Stephen Reginald Watson vs. Cassandra Marie Watson

Craig Michael Jennings vs. Lacey Ann Jennings

Rosa Lee Armistead vs. Matthew Lynn Armistead

Melvin Joshua Sinclair vs. Natari Monae Gaines

Caroly n Ruth Melton-Elkins vs. David Glen Elkins

Gerald Ray Fritz Sr. vs. Jonnie Lou Fritz

Shelden Ann Latham-Davis vs. Louis Garlon Davis

Erin Elizabeth Nachtweih vs. Justin Jerffre Nachtweih

Yalonda G. Cole vs. Lester Cole Jr.

Jose Miguel Payan III vs. Jonna Michelle Payan

Michael Joseph Dator-Mira vs. Heejeong An Dator

Marcela Quiroga vs. Robert Dale Kerbow

Antoinette Nasha Wise-Garland vs. Eric Lamar Garland

David Franklin Keasler vs. Sarah Ann Keasler

Marriages

Stephen Joseph Angelo and Lauren Taylor Newman

Gustavo Arguelles Jr. and Jaylin Ashlea Miller

Kevin Jesus Arias and Anna Marie Hinojosa

Jorge Alfonso Avalos and Jacqueline Dominique Molina

Patrick Eugene Baker and Destynee Renee Resendiz

Jordan Micah Booth and Katherine Ann Misterek

Vincent Lee Bradley and Sharon Denese Johnson

Jacob Lee Balin and Casie Lynn Craig

Quentin Levan Barbee and Jennifer Marie Santana

Christian Andrew Bares and Shyla Ashley Lamott

Kyle Burris Barger and Victoria Michelle Sutton

Russell Todd Beimer and Erica Elizabeth Berry

Dawsson Lee Boshell and Gabriela Nicole Zarate

Lenzie Ray Bowes and Jeannie Ann Duncan

Tyler James Breihan and Victoria Danielle Sumners

Rony Alcides Cabrera and Susan Alejandra Rosales Pacora

Andre Stephone Carswell and Mercyline Cherono

Joshua James Cassidy and Amanda Sue Miller

Jarrett Mark Drummond Charnock and Taylor Anne Petty

Cornelius Joshua Chopin Jr. and Megan Lorraine Pechal

Alfredo Collazo Lopez and Pamela clawson Jimenez

Matthew Caro Connell and Aniss Marie Sardelich

David Terrell Cook Jr. and Kimberly Presto Anderson

Andrew Kyle Cooper and Lauryn Nikkole Payson

Elwood James Cope and Kristal Marie Kiser

Christopher David Cordero Jr. and Viktoriya Nadi Oakes

Christopher Lawrence Cornish and Nicole Louise Jeffrey

Rodney Earle Drews and Christy Lynn Barfield

King Ruzzell David and Diana Alexandra Alvarez

Joel Duran and San Guadalupe Mendoza

Dresean Christopher Edwards and Shaneque Shagrace Tyson

Justin Rand Ervin and Emily rose shinogle

Jannyel Mickael Escalante Rocafort and Keisha Waleska Rosario

Antonio Flores Zuniga and Genoveva Nicole Balboa

Jacy Joseph Feliciano and Katelyn Elizabeth Sepeda

Jose Santiago Fiscal Gonzalez and Alyssa Marie Narvaez

Daniel Galan and Miladis Rincon Galan

Craig B. Gill and Donna Lee Junell

Antonio Lee Gomez and Marcella Sakura Monterrosa

James Timothy Greenway and Michelle Elizabeth Newton

Gerald Anthony Harris and Jacqueline Howard Manning

Jason Michael Lee Hart and Alexa Lynne Natale

Michael Allen Harvey and Anabel Alamo

Cordarius Rashad Hemphill and Daquana Renee Brown

Kyle Joe Hoose and Kaydance Cezanne Walker

Agustin Inguez Loza and Esmeralda Villalbos Lopez

Leonardo Jaimes and Agnes Sofia Nystedt

Shawn Edward Jenkins and Madeline Elise Chrisman

Nijiel Avery Jones and Demetra latrice McReynolds

Ty Ray Krumnow and Cynthia Janice Lowe

Jamesfred Feaster and Lindsay Rae Collins

Christopher Wayne Knotts and Christina Nicole Obregon

Tanner Joseph Lane and Christine Eve McKern

Kevin De’Wayne Lang II and Angelique Treshonda Bartley

Donald Edward Lewis Jr. and Sandra Lee Hankins

Cedricwilliam Isaiah Lipsey and Hazel Christina McCartey

Isaiah Thomas Monahan and Emma Marie Hromcik

Dante Emmanuel Nata and Tristin Jaden Matchan

Adrian Manuel Mato and Zhane Mellissa Franklin

Bruce Alan Matous and Sally Ann Mewhinney

Ronald Lynn McBride and Janifer Marie Moore

Marlentray Rontrell McDowell and Briana Alexandria Davis

Alexander Ruby Mendez and Tatjana Constanze Moto

William Roger Mobley and Michelle Lynn Holbrook

Adam Cole Morgan and Ma Teresa Egbalic Caranto

Jimmie Lee Alen Morgan and Leona Rose Arrellin

Michael Depatrick Moton and Tiffany Renee Turner

Derrell Lee Norman and Susan Frances Goodman

Lanny Dale Norwood and Rebecca Ann Butscher

Michael Giles Ortiz and Katharina Claudia Ruttmann

Kenneth Kvaun Pearson and Tkeyah Taquestia Nicole Flowers

Joshua Laport Perdue and Marcellina Achwei Ablorh

Silverstre Perez Torres and Teresa Avila Jaimes

Zachary D. Postas and Mary Ann Van Schoyck

Victoriano Ramirez Acosta and Ludivica C. Barrientos Trujillo

Colton Lee Ranly and Virginia Lynn Lineback

Esmeralda Renee Resendez and Victoria Andino Orozco

Carlito Torio Rios and Melissa Yamileth Ventura

Roberto Carlos Rios and Jaydelyn Mahealani Oshita

Arthur Benjamin Rodgers and Amber Janet Carrola

Joshua Lee Rodgers and Ashley Denise Demeule

Marcus Dwayne Rogers and Kennisha Simone Pinkins

Lamario Tremain Russaw II and Joy antionette Lowery Joy

Jonathan Sun Woo Shin and Shimmer Lama

Montie Ray Sims and Julia Lee Williams

Christopher James Smith and Christine Denise Brown

Andrew Doss Strength and Ansley Taylor Biddy

Taeveonn Tyken Christian Thomas and Courtney Elizabeth Haley-Jones

Terrace Darnell Thompson Sr. and Adrianne Monique Smith

Chukwudi Chiedozie Ukandu and Ruth Okwabi

Marcos Varela and Leah Renee Campos

Florencio Vasquez and Leslie Ann Cain

Elwood Errol Verduin III and Brianna Ncole Braggs

William Michael Vondran and Kimberly Joann Owens

Jonathon Cardale Warren and Elisapeta Pelenatete Warren

Kurtis Morgan Warrington and Haleigh alixandra Jordan

Sam Jay Whitley and Tammy Linnette Stoffle

Dwight Lee Wilson and Louann Marie Johnson

Donald Arthur Workman and Billie Smith Monk

Naron Legend Wright and Quandreerya Alaysia Bryant

Desmond Yeboah and Mavis Crankson

Denise Maribel Zapata and Kylee Michelle Abrigo

Joseph James Zirpolo and Carol Marie Sammons