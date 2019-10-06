Criminal dispositions
Thaddeus Lancelot Alvis , Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Harley Ray Bell, Colorado City, cruelty to non-livestock animals
Vincent Demonde Boyd, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Donavan Kyle Brown, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Latonya Jean Burden- Fayson , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Monterio Churchman, Killeen, criminal attempt
Desmond Coakley , Fort Hood, forgery financial instrument
Freddie Cruz Rodriguez, Harker Heights, assault causes bodily injury to a family or household member
Keoni Monroe Curry, Killeen, burglary of a vehicle
Shamun Lamont Curtis, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug free zone
Hunter Eaton, Troy, criminal trespass of a habitat or shelter
Michael Shenard Engrum , Killeen, deadly conduct
Timothy Wayne Forrest, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Robert Fulton Frederick III, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Timothy John Gilbert, two counts of driving while intoxicated
Willie Earl Griffin, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Roxanne Guajardo, Temple, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750
Mariah Lupe Harris, Terrell, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Joseph Marquis Henry, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Jesse Hernandez, Ducanville , driving while intoxicated
Billy Ray Holley, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Gerald Holloway, Temple, fraudulent destruction or removal
Breanne Lache Holmes, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Fraakquis Dai Lorinz Jackson, Copperas Cove, reckless driving
Latoya K. Jackson, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Archie Marcellus Jackson Jr., Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Karasa Sanankorm Khamphanh , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Ashley Lester, Beeville, unauthorized use of a vehicle – attempt
Ashley Lester, Beeville, burglary of a vehicle
Lamar Lavance Lilly Jr., Killeen, failure to identify or giving false information
Lamar Lavance Lilly Jr., Killeen, unlawfully carrying of a weapon
Dorothea Love-Mitchell, Killeen, failure to identify or giving false information
Joe Martin Luna, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Timmis Marshall, Killeen, criminal trespass
Thomas Derek McGlotten , Harker Heights, resisting arrest, search or transport
Geovanny Antonio Montufar , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Arthur Mosley, Killeen, unlawfully carrying of a weapon
Arturo Mota , Killeen, terroristic threat of a family or household member
Jose Angel Munoz Garcia, Temple, driving while intoxicated
Roger Brent Nunn, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Jose Shackleford , Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Cristian Paul Soto, Temple, driving while intoxicated BAC
Sean Michael Tagert , Harker Heights, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750
Vino Deshun Thomas, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Edgar Antonio Vega-Perez, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Briana Washington, Austin, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Andre Williams, Killeen, unlawfully carrying of a weapon
Rodney Antwan Wilson, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Mauriel Winters, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Andrickus Reshun Yarbrough, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Divorces
Janet Lynn Breazeale vs. Steven Wayne Breazeale
Jerry Gomez vs. Valerie Renee Flores
Debra Ann Boydston vs. Eric Matthew Boydston
Breanna Noel Kalinowski vs. Daniel Arthur Kalinowski
Courtney Nicole Velez vs. John Joshua Velez
Jarrod Young vs. Tasha Nichole Maxon
Nicole Annette Stein vs. London Robert Stein
Aaron Lamar Seastrunk vs. Latrell Seastrunk
Joanna Montalvo-Reglado vs. Corbin James Smith
Amber Nicole Parker vs. Samuel Leon Parker
Derrick Lamont Washington Jr. vs. Doris Marie Washington
Vonday Kaye Conlon vs. Mark Daniel Conlon
Katie Sue Tolliver vs. David Ray Tolliver
Jessica Lynn Rose vs. Darrell Marquist rose
David Jeremy Jones vs. Gloria Deniece Jones
Hector Ernesto Dehoyos vs. Samantha Nichole Dehoyos
Shufford Day Parr Jr. vs. James Etta Parr
Terri Hudson vs. Joseph D. Jackson
Jose Gutierrez- Tanguma vs. Maria Carolina Molina
Derrick Lamar Taylor vs. Brandy Crystal Brooks
Shirley Gean Thomas vs. Akee Depree Jones
Megan M. Straway vs. Mark Grimm
Mya Christine Schuwerk vs. Ryan Alan Schuwerk
Kailani Jewel Graham vs. Patrick Emanuel Graham Jr.
Monick Y. Fairley vs. Donte L. Fairley
Caden Lucas Walker vs. Kaydance Cezanne Walker
Matthew Lincks Jorgensen vs. Michelle Lynn Jorgensen
Wendy Tapia Rosas vs. Raymond Chad Everett Jr.
Jesse Leon vs. Juanita Leon
Claudia Berry vs. Maurice Berry
Katie Lynn Driver vs. Brandin O’Brian Driver
Linda Michelle Curry vs. Angelo Arnold Curry Sr.
Spencer Finch vs. Kindsey Marie Sandberg Finch
Kayla Ihi Pualani Saiki-Silva vs. Deandre Lawrence Wells
Bobbie Hallahan vs. Samuel Ivan Santos
Harold William Wren IV vs. Angela Lynn Wrenn
Debbie Michelle Aguilar vs. Alex Leonel Aguilar
David Joshua Ray vs. Breanne Mykia Ray
Lee Castro vs. Adrian Deshaun Brown
Francisco Gonzalez vs. Prendalina Mariah Rivera
Makayla Yvette Mickle vs. Patrick Khristian Blocker
Nicole Rose Stocks vs. Joseph Charles Stocks
Juan Frausto III vs. Angelica Maria Frausto
Selena Marie Rivera vs. Irvin Zequiel Velez Figueroa
Charles Edward Williams vs. Amanda Dorline Williams
Maria Loya vs. Oscar Paul Loya
Crystal Edwards-Neal vs. Kenneth John Neal
Stephen Reginald Watson vs. Cassandra Marie Watson
Craig Michael Jennings vs. Lacey Ann Jennings
Rosa Lee Armistead vs. Matthew Lynn Armistead
Melvin Joshua Sinclair vs. Natari Monae Gaines
Caroly n Ruth Melton-Elkins vs. David Glen Elkins
Gerald Ray Fritz Sr. vs. Jonnie Lou Fritz
Shelden Ann Latham-Davis vs. Louis Garlon Davis
Erin Elizabeth Nachtweih vs. Justin Jerffre Nachtweih
Yalonda G. Cole vs. Lester Cole Jr.
Jose Miguel Payan III vs. Jonna Michelle Payan
Michael Joseph Dator-Mira vs. Heejeong An Dator
Marcela Quiroga vs. Robert Dale Kerbow
Antoinette Nasha Wise-Garland vs. Eric Lamar Garland
David Franklin Keasler vs. Sarah Ann Keasler
Marriages
Stephen Joseph Angelo and Lauren Taylor Newman
Gustavo Arguelles Jr. and Jaylin Ashlea Miller
Kevin Jesus Arias and Anna Marie Hinojosa
Jorge Alfonso Avalos and Jacqueline Dominique Molina
Patrick Eugene Baker and Destynee Renee Resendiz
Jordan Micah Booth and Katherine Ann Misterek
Vincent Lee Bradley and Sharon Denese Johnson
Jacob Lee Balin and Casie Lynn Craig
Quentin Levan Barbee and Jennifer Marie Santana
Christian Andrew Bares and Shyla Ashley Lamott
Kyle Burris Barger and Victoria Michelle Sutton
Russell Todd Beimer and Erica Elizabeth Berry
Dawsson Lee Boshell and Gabriela Nicole Zarate
Lenzie Ray Bowes and Jeannie Ann Duncan
Tyler James Breihan and Victoria Danielle Sumners
Rony Alcides Cabrera and Susan Alejandra Rosales Pacora
Andre Stephone Carswell and Mercyline Cherono
Joshua James Cassidy and Amanda Sue Miller
Jarrett Mark Drummond Charnock and Taylor Anne Petty
Cornelius Joshua Chopin Jr. and Megan Lorraine Pechal
Alfredo Collazo Lopez and Pamela clawson Jimenez
Matthew Caro Connell and Aniss Marie Sardelich
David Terrell Cook Jr. and Kimberly Presto Anderson
Andrew Kyle Cooper and Lauryn Nikkole Payson
Elwood James Cope and Kristal Marie Kiser
Christopher David Cordero Jr. and Viktoriya Nadi Oakes
Christopher Lawrence Cornish and Nicole Louise Jeffrey
Rodney Earle Drews and Christy Lynn Barfield
King Ruzzell David and Diana Alexandra Alvarez
Joel Duran and San Guadalupe Mendoza
Dresean Christopher Edwards and Shaneque Shagrace Tyson
Justin Rand Ervin and Emily rose shinogle
Jannyel Mickael Escalante Rocafort and Keisha Waleska Rosario
Antonio Flores Zuniga and Genoveva Nicole Balboa
Jacy Joseph Feliciano and Katelyn Elizabeth Sepeda
Jose Santiago Fiscal Gonzalez and Alyssa Marie Narvaez
Daniel Galan and Miladis Rincon Galan
Craig B. Gill and Donna Lee Junell
Antonio Lee Gomez and Marcella Sakura Monterrosa
James Timothy Greenway and Michelle Elizabeth Newton
Gerald Anthony Harris and Jacqueline Howard Manning
Jason Michael Lee Hart and Alexa Lynne Natale
Michael Allen Harvey and Anabel Alamo
Cordarius Rashad Hemphill and Daquana Renee Brown
Kyle Joe Hoose and Kaydance Cezanne Walker
Agustin Inguez Loza and Esmeralda Villalbos Lopez
Leonardo Jaimes and Agnes Sofia Nystedt
Shawn Edward Jenkins and Madeline Elise Chrisman
Nijiel Avery Jones and Demetra latrice McReynolds
Ty Ray Krumnow and Cynthia Janice Lowe
Jamesfred Feaster and Lindsay Rae Collins
Christopher Wayne Knotts and Christina Nicole Obregon
Tanner Joseph Lane and Christine Eve McKern
Kevin De’Wayne Lang II and Angelique Treshonda Bartley
Donald Edward Lewis Jr. and Sandra Lee Hankins
Cedricwilliam Isaiah Lipsey and Hazel Christina McCartey
Isaiah Thomas Monahan and Emma Marie Hromcik
Dante Emmanuel Nata and Tristin Jaden Matchan
Adrian Manuel Mato and Zhane Mellissa Franklin
Bruce Alan Matous and Sally Ann Mewhinney
Ronald Lynn McBride and Janifer Marie Moore
Marlentray Rontrell McDowell and Briana Alexandria Davis
Alexander Ruby Mendez and Tatjana Constanze Moto
William Roger Mobley and Michelle Lynn Holbrook
Adam Cole Morgan and Ma Teresa Egbalic Caranto
Jimmie Lee Alen Morgan and Leona Rose Arrellin
Michael Depatrick Moton and Tiffany Renee Turner
Derrell Lee Norman and Susan Frances Goodman
Lanny Dale Norwood and Rebecca Ann Butscher
Michael Giles Ortiz and Katharina Claudia Ruttmann
Kenneth Kvaun Pearson and Tkeyah Taquestia Nicole Flowers
Joshua Laport Perdue and Marcellina Achwei Ablorh
Silverstre Perez Torres and Teresa Avila Jaimes
Zachary D. Postas and Mary Ann Van Schoyck
Victoriano Ramirez Acosta and Ludivica C. Barrientos Trujillo
Colton Lee Ranly and Virginia Lynn Lineback
Esmeralda Renee Resendez and Victoria Andino Orozco
Carlito Torio Rios and Melissa Yamileth Ventura
Roberto Carlos Rios and Jaydelyn Mahealani Oshita
Arthur Benjamin Rodgers and Amber Janet Carrola
Joshua Lee Rodgers and Ashley Denise Demeule
Marcus Dwayne Rogers and Kennisha Simone Pinkins
Lamario Tremain Russaw II and Joy antionette Lowery Joy
Jonathan Sun Woo Shin and Shimmer Lama
Montie Ray Sims and Julia Lee Williams
Christopher James Smith and Christine Denise Brown
Andrew Doss Strength and Ansley Taylor Biddy
Taeveonn Tyken Christian Thomas and Courtney Elizabeth Haley-Jones
Terrace Darnell Thompson Sr. and Adrianne Monique Smith
Chukwudi Chiedozie Ukandu and Ruth Okwabi
Marcos Varela and Leah Renee Campos
Florencio Vasquez and Leslie Ann Cain
Elwood Errol Verduin III and Brianna Ncole Braggs
William Michael Vondran and Kimberly Joann Owens
Jonathon Cardale Warren and Elisapeta Pelenatete Warren
Kurtis Morgan Warrington and Haleigh alixandra Jordan
Sam Jay Whitley and Tammy Linnette Stoffle
Dwight Lee Wilson and Louann Marie Johnson
Donald Arthur Workman and Billie Smith Monk
Naron Legend Wright and Quandreerya Alaysia Bryant
Desmond Yeboah and Mavis Crankson
Denise Maribel Zapata and Kylee Michelle Abrigo
Joseph James Zirpolo and Carol Marie Sammons