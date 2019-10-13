Criminal dispositions
April Ables , Belton, failure to identify a fugitive
April Ables , Belton, bail jumping and failure to appear
Alicia Sophis Aguillon , Temple, theft of services greater than or equal to $100-$750
Colton James Anderson, Hardin, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Bryan Alexander Andreas, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Joshua Louis Bell, Belton, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Nikki Nichole Blackmon, Belton, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Rashari Nae Fonne Brent, Killeen, criminal trespass
Nina Latrese Brown, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Disagree Vonshay Burke- Agan, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
John Ernest Burroughs, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $20-$500 by check
Richard Butler, Killeen, unlawfully carrying of a weapon
Logan Roy Jackie Carns , Killeen, disorderly conduct
Bruce Chaplin, Temple, criminal attempt
Charles Lee Collins, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Syihon Andrea Cox, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Latasha Dawson, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Arturo Elizondo-Pachec , Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Corey Ellerd , Temple, driving while intoxicated
Cierra Imanx Graham, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Lenaye Christine Gray, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Carlos Andrew Guillermo, Austin, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Amecca Alnisa Hall, Killeen, reckless driving
Mario Alberto Herrera, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Catalina L. Herring, Palacios, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Jasmine Lashay Hughey , Crosby, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Sean Michael Jackson, Belton, interfered with an emergency call
Michael Phillip Johnson, Temple, driving while intoxicated
James Judie, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Evan James Martin, Temple, possession of marijuana with intention to distribute
Daylan Ty McWhorter, Waco, driving while intoxicated
Kelli Marie Mills, Temple, interfering with public duties
Armando Ortiz, Bartlett, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Edwin Davon Ortiz, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC
Levon Cordell Patterson, Killeen, evading arrest or detention
Emilio Frank Pedroza Jr., Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Rodrigo Perez, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Jose M. Perez-Gomez, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC
Clarence Edward Polk, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC
Michael Quintero, Kempner, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Isaac Andres Ramirez III, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
James Louis Rivera-Torres, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Joseph Isaac Rodriguez, Little River-Academy, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Rodolfo Rojas, Killeen, resisting arrest, search or transport
Rodolfo Rojas, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Bill Wayne Ross Jr., Little River-Academy, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Richard Andrew Siler, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Patrick Daniel Small, Temple, driving while intoxicated BAC
Shane Daray Smikle , Round Rock, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Darrell L’Ron Smith, Nolanville, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Chase Clintonryan Spjann , Harker Heights, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Denneceia Straughter , Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Timothy Royce Sutton, Yakima, Wash., assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Tyrone Christian Thompson, Killeen, racing on highway
Cameron Andrew Tillman, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Gonzalo Villaneuva , Belton, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Vernon Walker, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Jason L. Ware, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Zaiasia Charmaine Whiteman, Killeen, theft of services greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Naeem Stephen Williams, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Forrest Lynn Wood, Houston, assault – simple
Dante Raeshawn Zeigler, Killeen, possession of marijuana greater than or equal to 2 oz – 4 oz.
Divorces
Dawaune Tyrone Ezell vs. Crystal Nicole Ezell
Jonathan Grant Cooper vs. Denice Michelle Cooper
Christopher Lynn Carr vs. Stephanie Ivethe Carr
Kei An Magbutay Kwon vs. Mark Hearns Luzande Dejoya
Carlos R. Maldonado vs. Vicmarie Lopez Banchs
Cris r. Basilio vs. America Basilio
Danny Dean Ray vs. Rhea Fortaleza Smith
Shamekia Lashay Fane vs. Martin Tread Starlin Fane
Alicia Gouyone vs. Sankardja Gouyone
Lizeth Eguia Salinas vs. Jorge Gabriel Castillo Garcia
Amanda Brooke Page vs. Brian Michael Page
Cody Mathew Fry vs. Socorro Fry
Mercedes Alexandria Barnes vs. Destiny Ann Merath
Elsa Fields vs. Reginal Luis Fields
Tommy Delavega Thompson vs. Tori Marie Thompson
Divonte Tyriell Davis vs. Monique Davis
Joe Martinez Jr. vs. Rebecca Ann Martinez
Briana Nicole Padilla vs. Derrik Christopher Padilla
Connie Renae Soders vs. Richard Lee Soders Jr.
Eric Allen Patneaude vs. Christina Marie Crandell
Jessica Maria Palsis -Gill vs. Alexander Gill
Kevin Arnold Lawrence vs. Amie Michelle Lawrence
Mayra Alexandra Quiroz vs. Luis Miguel Quiroz
Miah Lomuntad Harrington vs. Jay Wesley Harrington
Regeena Alexandra Damiano vs. Carlos Sanhueza
Micah Nahshon Mosley vs. Lashonda Denise Mosley
Elisha Marie Dolan vs. Daniel Lee Dolan
Dustin Cole Williams vs. Cassidy Marie Williams
Elia Veronica Shockency vs. Timothy Lee Shockency
David Rodfor Destine vs. Buket Ertiken -Destine
Laura E. Thompson vs. Christopher F. Thompson
Diela Victoria Garcia vs. Andres Alejandro Marti Castillo
Michael Jeffrey Yerkes vs. Frances Mary Yerkes
Murielle R. Maixent vs. Toni Rashawn Vann
Alexis Marie Menendez vs. Jordan Mattew Menendez
J. Stanley Purifoy vs. Ebony Denice Purifoy
Grace Rodriguez vs. Jose Eladio Rodriguez Cuevas
Angelique Nicole vs. Kevin Lamont Gaskins
Nicholas R. Strong vs. Melanie R. Strong
Jacolbi Chanee’ Overton vs. Najee Donovan Overton Sr.
Gamze Bouffartiguez vs. Luis Pablo Bouffartiguez
Dustin Matthew Hadley vs. Maria Lucinda Guajardo
Stuart Paul Nye vs. Megan Miranda Nye
Alexandra Javielyss Gonzal Montijo vs. Reinaldo Miguel Collado Ruiz
Macherlyn Cody- Kleiner vs. Dennis Edwardo Kleiner
Kimberly Marie Shofner vs. Joseph Allen Shofner
Joselyn Alejandra Espinoza vs. Junior Oscar Sardinas
Charderis Antonio Pope vs. Tabrina A.S.D.D. Pope
Theo Alfonxo Hill vs. Michelle Holt
Sarah Monique Echeveria vs. Walberto Luis Diaz Anaya
Phillip Andrew Crawford vs. Holly Marie Crawford
Corey Wayne Gaffron vs. Stephanie Deanna Solida
Hailey Nicole Thomas vs. Joshua Ray Powyszynski
Marlon Nicholas King vs. Rontaja Brochelle King
Destiny Walker vs. Savannah Williams
Austin James Beckett vs. Nicole Marie Beckett
Brandee Lanay Taylor vs. James T. Taylor
Yolanda Nohemi Munoz Gonzalez vs. Christian Roosevelt Davis
Alfred Reyna Jr. vs. Chameka Latranette Reyna
Michael David Dickens vs. Cassandra Marie Dickens
Andrew Thomas Carr vs. Mieko Alexine Chery
Brent Donavan Moore vs. Carlene Elizabeth Branco
Scott Bradley Underhill vs. Jeri Lynn Underhill
Angela Maria Arias Londono vs. Angel Tomas Rodriguez
Catherine Ann Parrott vs. Mark Allen Parrott
David Alan Cline vs. Melinda Cline
Angel Vivian Hill vs. Winford Alphoson Hill Jr.
Tisharra Meadors vs. Elvin Robertson
Melissa Diane Hall vs. John Thomas Hall
Kyla Owens vs. Kodi Owens
Akyia Taylor Barton vs. John-Ethan Noel Barton
Jeffrey Siguenza vs. Alyssa Catherine Siguenza
Marriages
Nathaniel David Aragon and Alexia Analiza Diaz
David Alejandro and Christine Anne Henevich
Jason Dan Bankston and Tonya Ranae Avery
Anthony Joseph Buscemi and Taylor Leigh Taube
Joshua Nathaniel Bates and Akasha Katana McKnight
Lashawna Deanne Bates and Courtney Keck Grossman
James Lee Biddy and Amanda Lee Ann Brooks
Christopher Artice Eugene Blake and Katherine Lokelani Motta
Clayton August Blankenstein and Morgan Carolann Friday
Henry William Blomquist and Drew Michael Rohn
Eric Truhan Bowen and Janna Suzette Montgomery
Jacob Ryan Bowman and Olivia Jessup Taylor
Christian Michael Bradley and Allison Brooke Owens
Scott Allen Brown and Dana Marie Kleinhammer
Jeremiah Irvin Chambers and Precious Angel Wheelock
La’Charles Shaquann Coleman and Sean Stephenie Paula Cortez
Andrew Joseph Colvin and Anjelica Christine Ramirez
Jonathan Blake Chesser and Schaedel Marie Jarma
Karl Morrisette Drake and Jennifer Lynn Metcalf
Ricardo Del Real Flores and Maria De La Luz Estrada
Brookes Franklin Delano and Michelle Ann Hernandez
Raymond J. Enderle and Corinna Marie Erwin
Jonathan Joseph Endl and Silvia Evanelina Young
Chad Timothy Allen Fogle and Loretta Michelle Hypes
Duane Jenaro Fulford and Shyanna Marie Duenas
Kyle Hugo Greenseth and Britta Marie Spencer
Vincent Fox Garfias and Evette Marie Godinez
Nicholas Wyatt Glimp and Tiffany Leahann Barnes
Daron Devonte Goodman and Karena Antoinette Rucker
Phillip Joseph Haebe and Emilie Denise Smith
Mason Edward Hesse and Sarah Faith Truelove
Oren Keith Hill and Latonya Danielle Hattley
Derrick Deshon Hooker and Susan Marie Quinones
Ricky Michael Jansen and Elsa Gudiel
Larry Wayne Johnson and Mary Jo Ackerman
Tanner James Johnson and Alma Isabella Hunt
Vashaan Alexander Johnson and Sharna Sharee Claudette Daley
Keshawn Marqwet Johnston and Asia Tiana Buie
Cody Blake Jones and Mercedes Ann McCutchen
Warren Lavelle Jones Jr. and Lacye Michelle Adams
Alec James Lindley and Katlyn Ann Davis
Micheal Lopez and Brittany Gertrude Joseph
Michael Matthew Morris and Cynthia Strmiska
Gregory Keith Mack Jr. and Vanesa Diastefany Sosa Urquia
Brent James Martin and Marissa Lyne Davis
David Lee Matteson and Morgan Rae Howard
Mackenzie Bryan Mazza and Kayla Ann Morris
Alonzo Preston McGill and Heather Lynn Torres
Crystal Elizabeth Mederos and Michelle Delacruz
Bryonna Symone Mobley and Jordana Alexis Doyle
Josedavid Moran and Vanesa Araiza
Damario Dareon Nation and Jaqueline Audrey Archuleta
Matthew-Edward James Odle and Courtney Renae boomershine
Thomas Joseph Okeefr and Brianna Danielle Bostick
Simon Kojo Okyere and Sandra Appiah
Moises Isaac Ortiz and Selia Ann Gonzales
Steven Michael Perez and Alma Isabelle Manjares
Gianna Rocio Quinones Reyes and Nicole Yomarie Amelio Rodriguez
David Joshua Ray and Melissa Adrianna Aguirre
Anthony Velasquez Reyes and Sabrina Mellissa Travers
Marcus P. Rodholm and Naphtali Gayle Lineberger
Kenneth Royal Jr. and Darletha Elizabeth Dorsey
Glenn Walter Sculark and Glenna juanette Cooper
Ridge Antony Smith and Suzette Lynn Britt
June Benavente San Nicolas and Neriah Victoria Quinata
Warren Bud Satterwhite and Genesia Eve Santiago
Devin Blaine Semple Rancel and Xaviera Latoy Earl
Ivan Servin and Amber Marie Davis
Payton Lee Sherron and Savannah Leigh Brogden
Alba Ayodele Shittu and Zinat Alaba
Jacob Ryan Shubert and Julia Elisabeth Hardy
Derek Scott Sims and Krystal Marie Kirkland
Kendrick Lafourest Smith and Michelle Denise Davis
Kristopher Roy Stevenson and Shontielle Parthenia Spencer
Colyn James Stewart and Maleena Erynn Stickley
Jacob Rober Studdard and Caylee Delane Matocha
Larry Coleman Tilmon and Doris Tramecha Brooks
Jeff Too Tolai and Franchessca Monettaima Maea
Edgardo Juan Toledo and Maritza Bell Martes
Spencer Cranford Tolleson and Macon Poorter Sampson
Keiamber Rashuanda Turner and Ryan Jordan Crooks-Johnson
Antonie Montrez Walker and Brittney Shawnta Hicks
Wesley Heath Wooley and Kristy Lynn Palady
Hunter Joseph Young-Anthony and Michaela Belle Gassman