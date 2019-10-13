Criminal dispositions

April Ables , Belton, failure to identify a fugitive

April Ables , Belton, bail jumping and failure to appear

Alicia Sophis Aguillon , Temple, theft of services greater than or equal to $100-$750

Colton James Anderson, Hardin, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Bryan Alexander Andreas, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Joshua Louis Bell, Belton, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Nikki Nichole Blackmon, Belton, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Rashari Nae Fonne Brent, Killeen, criminal trespass

Nina Latrese Brown, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Disagree Vonshay Burke- Agan, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

John Ernest Burroughs, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $20-$500 by check

Richard Butler, Killeen, unlawfully carrying of a weapon

Logan Roy Jackie Carns , Killeen, disorderly conduct

Bruce Chaplin, Temple, criminal attempt

Charles Lee Collins, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Syihon Andrea Cox, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Latasha Dawson, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Arturo Elizondo-Pachec , Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Corey Ellerd , Temple, driving while intoxicated

Cierra Imanx Graham, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Lenaye Christine Gray, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Carlos Andrew Guillermo, Austin, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Amecca Alnisa Hall, Killeen, reckless driving

Mario Alberto Herrera, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Catalina L. Herring, Palacios, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Jasmine Lashay Hughey , Crosby, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Sean Michael Jackson, Belton, interfered with an emergency call

Michael Phillip Johnson, Temple, driving while intoxicated

James Judie, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Evan James Martin, Temple, possession of marijuana with intention to distribute

Daylan Ty McWhorter, Waco, driving while intoxicated

Kelli Marie Mills, Temple, interfering with public duties

Armando Ortiz, Bartlett, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Edwin Davon Ortiz, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Levon Cordell Patterson, Killeen, evading arrest or detention

Emilio Frank Pedroza Jr., Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Rodrigo Perez, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Jose M. Perez-Gomez, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Clarence Edward Polk, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Michael Quintero, Kempner, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Isaac Andres Ramirez III, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

James Louis Rivera-Torres, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Joseph Isaac Rodriguez, Little River-Academy, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Rodolfo Rojas, Killeen, resisting arrest, search or transport

Rodolfo Rojas, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Bill Wayne Ross Jr., Little River-Academy, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Richard Andrew Siler, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Patrick Daniel Small, Temple, driving while intoxicated BAC

Shane Daray Smikle , Round Rock, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Darrell L’Ron Smith, Nolanville, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Chase Clintonryan Spjann , Harker Heights, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Denneceia Straughter , Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Timothy Royce Sutton, Yakima, Wash., assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Tyrone Christian Thompson, Killeen, racing on highway

Cameron Andrew Tillman, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Gonzalo Villaneuva , Belton, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Vernon Walker, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Jason L. Ware, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Zaiasia Charmaine Whiteman, Killeen, theft of services greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Naeem Stephen Williams, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Forrest Lynn Wood, Houston, assault – simple

Dante Raeshawn Zeigler, Killeen, possession of marijuana greater than or equal to 2 oz – 4 oz.

Divorces

Dawaune Tyrone Ezell vs. Crystal Nicole Ezell

Jonathan Grant Cooper vs. Denice Michelle Cooper

Christopher Lynn Carr vs. Stephanie Ivethe Carr

Kei An Magbutay Kwon vs. Mark Hearns Luzande Dejoya

Carlos R. Maldonado vs. Vicmarie Lopez Banchs

Cris r. Basilio vs. America Basilio

Danny Dean Ray vs. Rhea Fortaleza Smith

Shamekia Lashay Fane vs. Martin Tread Starlin Fane

Alicia Gouyone vs. Sankardja Gouyone

Lizeth Eguia Salinas vs. Jorge Gabriel Castillo Garcia

Amanda Brooke Page vs. Brian Michael Page

Cody Mathew Fry vs. Socorro Fry

Mercedes Alexandria Barnes vs. Destiny Ann Merath

Elsa Fields vs. Reginal Luis Fields

Tommy Delavega Thompson vs. Tori Marie Thompson

Divonte Tyriell Davis vs. Monique Davis

Joe Martinez Jr. vs. Rebecca Ann Martinez

Briana Nicole Padilla vs. Derrik Christopher Padilla

Connie Renae Soders vs. Richard Lee Soders Jr.

Eric Allen Patneaude vs. Christina Marie Crandell

Jessica Maria Palsis -Gill vs. Alexander Gill

Kevin Arnold Lawrence vs. Amie Michelle Lawrence

Mayra Alexandra Quiroz vs. Luis Miguel Quiroz

Miah Lomuntad Harrington vs. Jay Wesley Harrington

Regeena Alexandra Damiano vs. Carlos Sanhueza

Micah Nahshon Mosley vs. Lashonda Denise Mosley

Elisha Marie Dolan vs. Daniel Lee Dolan

Dustin Cole Williams vs. Cassidy Marie Williams

Elia Veronica Shockency vs. Timothy Lee Shockency

David Rodfor Destine vs. Buket Ertiken -Destine

Laura E. Thompson vs. Christopher F. Thompson

Diela Victoria Garcia vs. Andres Alejandro Marti Castillo

Michael Jeffrey Yerkes vs. Frances Mary Yerkes

Murielle R. Maixent vs. Toni Rashawn Vann

Alexis Marie Menendez vs. Jordan Mattew Menendez

J. Stanley Purifoy vs. Ebony Denice Purifoy

Grace Rodriguez vs. Jose Eladio Rodriguez Cuevas

Angelique Nicole vs. Kevin Lamont Gaskins

Nicholas R. Strong vs. Melanie R. Strong

Jacolbi Chanee’ Overton vs. Najee Donovan Overton Sr.

Gamze Bouffartiguez vs. Luis Pablo Bouffartiguez

Dustin Matthew Hadley vs. Maria Lucinda Guajardo

Stuart Paul Nye vs. Megan Miranda Nye

Alexandra Javielyss Gonzal Montijo vs. Reinaldo Miguel Collado Ruiz

Macherlyn Cody- Kleiner vs. Dennis Edwardo Kleiner

Kimberly Marie Shofner vs. Joseph Allen Shofner

Joselyn Alejandra Espinoza vs. Junior Oscar Sardinas

Charderis Antonio Pope vs. Tabrina A.S.D.D. Pope

Theo Alfonxo Hill vs. Michelle Holt

Sarah Monique Echeveria vs. Walberto Luis Diaz Anaya

Phillip Andrew Crawford vs. Holly Marie Crawford

Corey Wayne Gaffron vs. Stephanie Deanna Solida

Hailey Nicole Thomas vs. Joshua Ray Powyszynski

Marlon Nicholas King vs. Rontaja Brochelle King

Destiny Walker vs. Savannah Williams

Austin James Beckett vs. Nicole Marie Beckett

Brandee Lanay Taylor vs. James T. Taylor

Yolanda Nohemi Munoz Gonzalez vs. Christian Roosevelt Davis

Alfred Reyna Jr. vs. Chameka Latranette Reyna

Michael David Dickens vs. Cassandra Marie Dickens

Andrew Thomas Carr vs. Mieko Alexine Chery

Brent Donavan Moore vs. Carlene Elizabeth Branco

Scott Bradley Underhill vs. Jeri Lynn Underhill

Angela Maria Arias Londono vs. Angel Tomas Rodriguez

Catherine Ann Parrott vs. Mark Allen Parrott

David Alan Cline vs. Melinda Cline

Angel Vivian Hill vs. Winford Alphoson Hill Jr.

Tisharra Meadors vs. Elvin Robertson

Melissa Diane Hall vs. John Thomas Hall

Kyla Owens vs. Kodi Owens

Akyia Taylor Barton vs. John-Ethan Noel Barton

Jeffrey Siguenza vs. Alyssa Catherine Siguenza

Marriages

Nathaniel David Aragon and Alexia Analiza Diaz

David Alejandro and Christine Anne Henevich

Jason Dan Bankston and Tonya Ranae Avery

Anthony Joseph Buscemi and Taylor Leigh Taube

Joshua Nathaniel Bates and Akasha Katana McKnight

Lashawna Deanne Bates and Courtney Keck Grossman

James Lee Biddy and Amanda Lee Ann Brooks

Christopher Artice Eugene Blake and Katherine Lokelani Motta

Clayton August Blankenstein and Morgan Carolann Friday

Henry William Blomquist and Drew Michael Rohn

Eric Truhan Bowen and Janna Suzette Montgomery

Jacob Ryan Bowman and Olivia Jessup Taylor

Christian Michael Bradley and Allison Brooke Owens

Scott Allen Brown and Dana Marie Kleinhammer

Jeremiah Irvin Chambers and Precious Angel Wheelock

La’Charles Shaquann Coleman and Sean Stephenie Paula Cortez

Andrew Joseph Colvin and Anjelica Christine Ramirez

Jonathan Blake Chesser and Schaedel Marie Jarma

Karl Morrisette Drake and Jennifer Lynn Metcalf

Ricardo Del Real Flores and Maria De La Luz Estrada

Brookes Franklin Delano and Michelle Ann Hernandez

Raymond J. Enderle and Corinna Marie Erwin

Jonathan Joseph Endl and Silvia Evanelina Young

Chad Timothy Allen Fogle and Loretta Michelle Hypes

Duane Jenaro Fulford and Shyanna Marie Duenas

Kyle Hugo Greenseth and Britta Marie Spencer

Vincent Fox Garfias and Evette Marie Godinez

Nicholas Wyatt Glimp and Tiffany Leahann Barnes

Daron Devonte Goodman and Karena Antoinette Rucker

Phillip Joseph Haebe and Emilie Denise Smith

Mason Edward Hesse and Sarah Faith Truelove

Oren Keith Hill and Latonya Danielle Hattley

Derrick Deshon Hooker and Susan Marie Quinones

Ricky Michael Jansen and Elsa Gudiel

Larry Wayne Johnson and Mary Jo Ackerman

Tanner James Johnson and Alma Isabella Hunt

Vashaan Alexander Johnson and Sharna Sharee Claudette Daley

Keshawn Marqwet Johnston and Asia Tiana Buie

Cody Blake Jones and Mercedes Ann McCutchen

Warren Lavelle Jones Jr. and Lacye Michelle Adams

Alec James Lindley and Katlyn Ann Davis

Micheal Lopez and Brittany Gertrude Joseph

Michael Matthew Morris and Cynthia Strmiska

Gregory Keith Mack Jr. and Vanesa Diastefany Sosa Urquia

Brent James Martin and Marissa Lyne Davis

David Lee Matteson and Morgan Rae Howard

Mackenzie Bryan Mazza and Kayla Ann Morris

Alonzo Preston McGill and Heather Lynn Torres

Crystal Elizabeth Mederos and Michelle Delacruz

Bryonna Symone Mobley and Jordana Alexis Doyle

Josedavid Moran and Vanesa Araiza

Damario Dareon Nation and Jaqueline Audrey Archuleta

Matthew-Edward James Odle and Courtney Renae boomershine

Thomas Joseph Okeefr and Brianna Danielle Bostick

Simon Kojo Okyere and Sandra Appiah

Moises Isaac Ortiz and Selia Ann Gonzales

Steven Michael Perez and Alma Isabelle Manjares

Gianna Rocio Quinones Reyes and Nicole Yomarie Amelio Rodriguez

David Joshua Ray and Melissa Adrianna Aguirre

Anthony Velasquez Reyes and Sabrina Mellissa Travers

Marcus P. Rodholm and Naphtali Gayle Lineberger

Kenneth Royal Jr. and Darletha Elizabeth Dorsey

Glenn Walter Sculark and Glenna juanette Cooper

Ridge Antony Smith and Suzette Lynn Britt

June Benavente San Nicolas and Neriah Victoria Quinata

Warren Bud Satterwhite and Genesia Eve Santiago

Devin Blaine Semple Rancel and Xaviera Latoy Earl

Ivan Servin and Amber Marie Davis

Payton Lee Sherron and Savannah Leigh Brogden

Alba Ayodele Shittu and Zinat Alaba

Jacob Ryan Shubert and Julia Elisabeth Hardy

Derek Scott Sims and Krystal Marie Kirkland

Kendrick Lafourest Smith and Michelle Denise Davis

Kristopher Roy Stevenson and Shontielle Parthenia Spencer

Colyn James Stewart and Maleena Erynn Stickley

Jacob Rober Studdard and Caylee Delane Matocha

Larry Coleman Tilmon and Doris Tramecha Brooks

Jeff Too Tolai and Franchessca Monettaima Maea

Edgardo Juan Toledo and Maritza Bell Martes

Spencer Cranford Tolleson and Macon Poorter Sampson

Keiamber Rashuanda Turner and Ryan Jordan Crooks-Johnson

Antonie Montrez Walker and Brittney Shawnta Hicks

Wesley Heath Wooley and Kristy Lynn Palady

Hunter Joseph Young-Anthony and Michaela Belle Gassman