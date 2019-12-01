Criminal dispositions
Janel Lajade Addison, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Jerraniqua Wayne Alexander, McKinney, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Agent Allen, Temple, resisting arrest, search or transport
Hideki Soren Anderson, Belton, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Antione Tramaine Baker, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Joe Willie Bell III, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Traci F. Benton, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Jordan Bradley, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Brittany Lee Bruggman , Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Jeffrey Richard Bucher, Belton, speeding
Christopher Carrion, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Hipolito Carrizales-Avil , Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Cherrylene Ladoris Chatman, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Alexandria Rae Church, Temple interfering with an emergency call
Jamil Isreal Cruz Robles, Killeen, reckless driving
Christopher Samule Davis, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Kaiem Keemo Dewalt , Harker Heights, prostitution
Laderrous Edmond, Killeen, two counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Erika A. Edward-Sykes, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC
Zechariah M. English, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Rhonda M. Flores, Austin, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Dlance Kwami Fuller, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Landyn Berdell Garcia, Temple, criminal attempt
Van Evan Giebel , Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Henry James Gomez, Belton, driving with intoxicated 2nd
Jose Manuel Gomez, Temple, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Saberina A. Griffin, Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Felicia Harrison, Webb City, Mo., driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Corey Henderson, Temple, possession of marijuana less than or equal to 2-4 oz.
Ralph Hernandez, Jarrell, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Rodrigo Herrera, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Rodrigo Herrera, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC
Kameron Ramon Holtzclaw , Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Bryan Desmond Irvin, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Chaka Justin Marquis Jones, Lewisville, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Tavaras Shawn Jones, Temple, unlawfully carrying a weapon
Tavaras Shawn Jones, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Donte Tramon Lapoint , assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Joseph Michael Lebron , San Antonio, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Thaddeus Lewis, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Michael Zachery Wayne Little, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Eric James Lopez, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Mario Luna, Cameron, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
James Heath Martin, Rogers, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Alicia Necole McGinnis, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Marquita Neeley , Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Edrique Deion Nichols, Killeen, theft of services greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Colter Pohorelsky , Giddings, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Erasmo Ramirez, Belton, speeding
Tavon Carey Russell, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
James Sears, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Matthew Lawrence Serna, Temple, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Roger Allen Steward Jr., Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Roger Allen Steward Jr., Temple, violating a protection order with bias and prejudice
Tiffany Rae Stiffarm , Killeen, failure to do due duty upon striking an unattended vehicle
Coree Trammell, Harker Heights, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Coree Trammell, Harker Heights, accident involving damage to a vehicle
Mark Adam Valdez, Temple, assault causing bodily injury
Bernice Marie Vessells , Fort Worth, driving while intoxicated
Margaret Melannie Williams, Killeen, criminal attempt
Kamar Rajhaan Wilson, Killeen, evading arrest or detention
Rachel Elizabeth Wixon , Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Divorces
Sheila Wood vs. Dwayne Wood
Tiffany Breon Bell vs. Cedric J. Bell
Keisha La’shea Johnson vs. Melvin Johnson Jr.
Keno Wesley Brooks vs. Bria Burgess
Amanda Sapien vs. Joe Sapien
Will Alfredo Vazquez-Dejesus vs. Easter Vazquez-Dejesus Tasi
Matthew Robert souse vs. Brittany Ann Sousa
Miriam Ramirez Irizarry vs. Norman Ariel Bernard Rodriguez
Kevin Christ Pena vs. Tiffany Louise Handy
Angel M. Rubert Leon vs. Tatiana Cardona Sanchez
Trinity Leigh Early vs. Evan King Early
Jacklyne Marie Sabou vs. Virgil Sabou
Caitlyn Denise Cortina vs. Jordan Kyle Cortina
Nguyen Thuong Vo vs. Thi thank Huyen Chu
Frederick Shantay Norman vs. Isela Yvette Norman
Alexandria Alan Karyeah vs. Steven Dae Karyeah
Sammy L. Wilson vs. Gerlinde Wilson
Wanda Lois Scruggs vs. Michael Scruggs
Eric Tyrell Harper vs. Haleigh Morgan Harper
Jasmine Russo vs. Kenneth Begay
Bradford Shane Bohns vs. Melinda Donna bohns
Joshua Ryan Bewley vs. Caitlin Elizabeth Bewley
Michelle Annie Elizabeth Farley vs. Kelly Eugene Farley
William Joseph Myers vs. Sonia Rene Myers
Shoquan K’haori Allen vs. Queen Ester Degrate
Shaun Matthew King vs. Sheryl Diane King
Jose Ferney Angulo Vente vs. Rafael Rene Lebron Ramos
Bambi Sheree Basinger vs. Jacob Even Augustine
Maria Deleon Nichols vs. Adam Craig Nichols
Peyton H. Ruggles vs. Aaron Taylor Ruggles
Kadiya Ceasar vs. Kyle Holms
Savannah Ona Campbell-Delgado vs. Richard Alan Chance Dulin
Brandon Barber vs. Tammie Witherspoon
Tom Max Powell vs. Starla Kay Powell
James Albert Seay vs. Kimberly Cree Seay
Veronica Spedding vs. Jason Spedding
Rasheedah Lovie Newberry vs. Dametrius Tyrail Hobbs
Christie Leigh Medrano vs. Robert Mendoza Medrano
Tracey Lynn Morales vs. Marco Antonio Morales
Doris J. Dowler vs. Douglas Reed Dowler
Marriages
Aysar S. Abdelsalam and Alexandria Elaine Palacios
David Joseph Benaschan and Erika Fe Closson
Terric Lee Booth and Victoria Lynn Zabatta
Hunter David Coe Boyette and Caitlyn Leanne Jones
Jonathan Corinthian Carpenter and Lilly Ann Dockter
Christopher S. Cochran and Corie Diane Sprague
Luis Gerardo Cuevas Chavez and Itzel Vanessa Terrero Tapia
Alexander Nicholas Dowd and Emma Ashlee Rapavi
Joshua Daniel Eaquinto and Czarina Diane Mejia Hermoso
Timothy E. Edge and Peyton Hunter Ruggles
Juwan Tyrese Foster and Sincere Zhane Townsend
Arysa Jade Friends and Tyler Jacob rose
Eric Anthony Gill and Alexandra Julia German
Bryant Kyle Gordon and Simone Lynette Powell
William Llego Granada and Ann Marie Silva Bedia
Samuel Byrd Guinn and Leonides C. Souter
Christopher Mintorn Guion and Sara Saechao
Jason Eric Hanson II and Sarah Elizabeth Geraci
Omar Issa Hill and Alexandria Danielle Allen
Julious Holloway III and Flor Abagail Mendez
Faith Jeaneissa Hosea and Sjhona Karema Petersen
Joseph Edward Hotz Jr. and Dakota Storm Stutz
Jeremy Tyler Howlett and Gillian Elise Williams
Carlton Bernard Hudson and Quintara Middlebrooks
Min Woo Hwang and Rebecca Jinyoung Yu
Joe R. Jasso Jr. and Barbara Ellen Buckles
Darwin B. Jennings and Kayla Sherrel Jones
Devoran Miguel Jett and Debra Brishelle Bradford
Joseph Michael Johnson and Crystal Sherrea Reardon
Tro-von Donel Lester and Noemi Gabrielle Garcia
Justin Bryon McDowell and Madison Leigh Rogers
Billy Joe Mason and Marilyn Marie Wilson
Kerry Michael Murtha and Tira Pamela Scarborough-Newman
William Joseph Pender and Shae Ann San Miguel
David Hermes Perez and Mary Jane Corpuz Perez
Melanie Renee Ramirez and Johanna Santana Padilla
Octaviano Gregorioha Ration and Cheyenne Jessica Molina
Kevin Rodriguez and Anteeza Seantae Thomas
Tashad Malik Rutherford and Chassydi Lorrayne Crain
Pablo Antonio Sanabria and Alyssa Marie Cox
Luis Jossimar Sanchez and Dailly Jenniflor Thales
Thomas David James Seater and Karlie Nicole Harris
Howard Lee Shavers Jr. and Tangela F. Jones
Corey Adam Smith and Margaret Anne Cade
Naz-zerion Osmar Zyquel Smith and Mykia Zyon Lyons
Ira Spencer and Josephine M. Worthington
Jacquon Rashad Stephens and Lakesha Deshawn Love
Oscar Evault Taylor and Obima Ahbehbee Grant
Brent Eugene Turner and Lyndsey Estelle Lenard
James Edward Washington and Carolyn June Griego
Rashad Stephen Whitman-Rowe and Shanalee Martinez Robinson
Malik Jaquan Williams and Kierra Dawn Poole