Criminal dispositions
Andre Bernard Anderson, Euless, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Jarvan Deshan Banks, College Station, unlawfully carrying a weapon
Gregory Scott Bilton , Temple, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750
Gregory Scott Bilton , Temple, criminal trespass
Dean Blondmonville , Laredo, criminal trespass of a habitat or shelter
Frank Elgin Byers, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Roberto Coronado, Belton, interfering with an emergency call
Jessie Cressman , Kempner, two counts of theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Jacob Matt Crittenden, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Tonya Datcher , Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Mary Kathryn Freeman, Killeen, two counts of theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Leonardo Galindo, Mercedes, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Montrelle Jamal Goldsmith, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $00-$750
Candice K. Golston , Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated
Shawn Wayne Harris, Killeen, criminal trespass
Gregory Hawkins, Killeen, violating a protection order with bias and prejudice
Tanya Nicole Jackson, Austin, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Vincent Marone Jeffries, Temple, two counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Moniqua Shanice Jones, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Drayton Leshawn Knight, Lampasas, possession of a controlled substance program group 4 less than 28g
Christopher Lee Lemons, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Fentress Ray Locklear Jr., Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC
Angelique Miller, Austin, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Jeremiah Lane Mitchell, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Misty Olivarez, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Martina Ramos Andrews, Harker Heights, possession of a controlled substance program group 3 less than 28g
Martina Ramos Andrew, Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Haley Rodriguez, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Jessica Lynn Rose, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Theodore Ruffin, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Benjamin C. Sanchez IV, Harker Heights, failure to do due duty upon striking an unattended vehicle
Michael Richard Santurri , Killeen, reckless driving
Aaron Slye , Belton, driving while intoxicated
Marla Kay whitfield , Temple, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Rosalyn Vannette Williams, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Ramirez Clarence Wilson II, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Kyle Woodfin , Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Divorces
Sagan Hollis Newcombe vs. Stormee Shane Newcombe
Ashley Gabriela Carrisalez vs. Akeem Denoise Pierre L. Dye
Clayton Cable vs. Renea Nacole Cable
Jeremy Clayton Stevens vs. Kathryn Jean Stevens
Bryan Scott Skinner vs. Heather J. Skinner
Lashundra Bonique Haggerty vs. Terrence Terrell Jackson
Tamie Ellis vs. Catherine Grace Skinner
Deashia Mashae Brown and Jamarcus Octavius Brown
Angelique Lopez vs. Roger Emmanuel Lopez-Ortiz
Frances M. Arvelo vs. Talib S. Hooks
Jordan A. Overturf vs. Hope Christine Overturf
John Anthony Collins vs. Minerva Collins
Saudia Ayanna Claunts vs. Michael Brian Claunts
Christyn Billie Tamas vs. Timothy Charles Tamas
Mark A. Nash vs. Renee M. Nash
Samantha Corey-Leigh Rolle vs. Bennett Erik Rolle
Ajmal Zada vs. Lola Zada
Kiyana Michelle Hearon vs. Rene Jay Garza
Vanessa Mae Lee vs. Jeremiah Joesph Lee
Chad Jonathan Romard vs. Jordan Noel Brooks
Sue E. Lopez De Droz vs. Jose M. Droz Gordils
Saheed Amfoster Bola vs. Sabrina Marie Bola
Gina Butler vs. Wyite Randall Butler
Jerome Edward Coleman vs. Chante Charmaine Coleman
Marnesha Gierra Feyh vs. Justin Michael Feyh
Steven James Flinn vs. Kari Ann Flinn
Alyssa Bombella vs. Anthony Michael Bombella
Alanna Fay Williams vs. Esteban Raphael West
Paula Aylin Hernandes vs. Christian Joel Hernandez
Cody Walter Weaver vs. Toni Elizabeth Medina
Travis E. Pitt vs. Erin Michelle Pitt
Channel E. Cabrera vs. Joshua B. Hill
Rita Jimenez vs. Jacinto Jimenez
Diamond Jade Kidd vs. Xavier Fitzgerald Kidd
Sabrina Lynn Horton vs. Tyrone James Horton Jr.
Jumaanee Brown vs. Brooklyn Audrey Brown
Melanie Renee Ramirez vs. Cleofas Aleman Jr.
Johanna Santana Padilla vs. Yarimar Rosas Cortes
Amanda Rae Ovalle vs. Tommy Lee Ovalle
Tatiana Louise Tompkins vs. Trayvon Arron Tompkins
Jacob Tyler Gomez vs. Amanda Marie Gomez
Marriages
Jorge Francisco Aguilar Santos and Maria Mercedes Rivera Garcia
Eddie Joe Abercrombie and Martha Lynn Hinojosa
Nathan Todd Ash vs. Amanda Blair White
Roy Custavo Barbosa Gomez and Megan Brianne Huscko
Thomas Andrew Beaudoin and Hayley Sky Ulloa
Joseph C. Botelho and Natacha L. McCloy
Bradley Wayne Campbell and Melodey Lynn Freni
Charles Earl Caudle and donmonique Latisha Hopper
Stanley A. Chandarlis and Marisa Antoinette Mendoza
Eliezer Rene Colon Delgado and Idalia Del Carmen Cruz Roman
Sonny Anthony Contreras and Allison Taylor Chambers
Wilburn Curtis Cook Jr. and Marjory Diane Wilson
Traveonne Deon Davis and Cuvale Euniquea Capell
Kenneth Charles Dietz and Norma Sue Rodriguez
Deirdre Alona Dobbins and Tamica Sue-Elvira Madden
Andrew B. Eastwood III and Krystal Yasemin Soyalp
Seturnio O. Fuentes Jr. and Linda Fuentes
Chantey Annette Fryer and Yetzaida Eliza Lopez
Juan Jose Garcia Jr. and Lori Frances Alvarez
Mario Garcia Jr. and Kendall Marie Penton
Logan Duane Graeff and Natalie Paige Cross
Paul Joseph Guadian and Bethany Nicole Tierney
Joshua Cole Hammerschmidt and Brianna Lee Karl
Caleb Michael Hanlon and Kathryn Kay Champion
Richard Arthur Hatfield Jr. and Jesse Lauren Koss
Jason Anthony Hernandez and Tasha Faye Delgado
Ladonna Michelle Hurd and Natascha Stefanie Kouba
Jeffrey Scott Jamison and Erin Lindsey Bourget
Jon Tyler Jack and Mary Zimmerman Kite
Mark Charles Kagay and Marie-Celine Anne McEuen
Mikkel Dion Lopez and Yazmine Nikole Morgan
Donald Mark Lanie III and Amanda B. Crager
Antowan Duran Antoney Mais and Kaydian Karyle Roberts
Justin Ray Melton and Sue Ellen Lopez De Droz
Alexis Moore and Maimouna Linda Achura Sam
Robert Trenton Mulkey and Melissa Lynn Owen
Aaliyah Japorsha Nichols and Denis Kipruto Komen
Aaron Pena Jr. and Patricia Ann Martinez
Dakota Durl Parten and Dejai Jeannique Nelson
Michael N. Payton and Felicia Lydia Wise
Ariel Pedrosa Jr. and Daniela Gutierrez
Edgardo Luis Perez and Anna Longo
Keaton Miler Przybylski and Kenedy Erin Fowler
Alejandra Quignon and Marie Christine Bajao
Leon Tice Richey and Dorothy Annette Carpenter
Casey Armando Ramos and Tatianna Alize Maldonado
Derrick Demetrius Sanders and Deborah Denise McKinney
Michael S. Saraceno and Lisa A. Taylor
Tecumseh J. Shanklin Jr. and Destiny Mychelle Humphrey
Joseph Sumbry III and Ebony Latoya Jackson
Jake Michael Tracy and Tiffany Incle -Figueroa
Michael Jarrod Vansell and Rasha Generalao Tejada
Onel Villafane and Andrea Oropeza Molina
Timothy Franklin Vinyard and Lynzee Renae Grizzle
William Taylor Weems and Kaitlin Rene McCoy
Brett Maverick Wasson and Erin Riane Dunn
Matthew Nathaniel Watson and Amanda Katlynn Orange
Kalah Uati-Isiah Wilson and Berenice Guadalupe Jimenez
Peter Andrew Zuniga and Alish Nicole Burden