Criminal dispositions

Andre Bernard Anderson, Euless, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Jarvan Deshan Banks, College Station, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Gregory Scott Bilton , Temple, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750

Gregory Scott Bilton , Temple, criminal trespass

Dean Blondmonville , Laredo, criminal trespass of a habitat or shelter

Frank Elgin Byers, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Roberto Coronado, Belton, interfering with an emergency call

Jessie Cressman , Kempner, two counts of theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Jacob Matt Crittenden, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Tonya Datcher , Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Mary Kathryn Freeman, Killeen, two counts of theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Leonardo Galindo, Mercedes, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Montrelle Jamal Goldsmith, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $00-$750

Candice K. Golston , Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated

Shawn Wayne Harris, Killeen, criminal trespass

Gregory Hawkins, Killeen, violating a protection order with bias and prejudice

Tanya Nicole Jackson, Austin, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Vincent Marone Jeffries, Temple, two counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Moniqua Shanice Jones, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Drayton Leshawn Knight, Lampasas, possession of a controlled substance program group 4 less than 28g

Christopher Lee Lemons, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Fentress Ray Locklear Jr., Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Angelique Miller, Austin, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Jeremiah Lane Mitchell, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Misty Olivarez, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Martina Ramos Andrews, Harker Heights, possession of a controlled substance program group 3 less than 28g

Martina Ramos Andrew, Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Haley Rodriguez, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Jessica Lynn Rose, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Theodore Ruffin, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Benjamin C. Sanchez IV, Harker Heights, failure to do due duty upon striking an unattended vehicle

Michael Richard Santurri , Killeen, reckless driving

Aaron Slye , Belton, driving while intoxicated

Marla Kay whitfield , Temple, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Rosalyn Vannette Williams, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Ramirez Clarence Wilson II, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Kyle Woodfin , Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Divorces

Sagan Hollis Newcombe vs. Stormee Shane Newcombe

Ashley Gabriela Carrisalez vs. Akeem Denoise Pierre L. Dye

Clayton Cable vs. Renea Nacole Cable

Jeremy Clayton Stevens vs. Kathryn Jean Stevens

Bryan Scott Skinner vs. Heather J. Skinner

Lashundra Bonique Haggerty vs. Terrence Terrell Jackson

Tamie Ellis vs. Catherine Grace Skinner

Deashia Mashae Brown and Jamarcus Octavius Brown

Angelique Lopez vs. Roger Emmanuel Lopez-Ortiz

Frances M. Arvelo vs. Talib S. Hooks

Jordan A. Overturf vs. Hope Christine Overturf

John Anthony Collins vs. Minerva Collins

Saudia Ayanna Claunts vs. Michael Brian Claunts

Christyn Billie Tamas vs. Timothy Charles Tamas

Mark A. Nash vs. Renee M. Nash

Samantha Corey-Leigh Rolle vs. Bennett Erik Rolle

Ajmal Zada vs. Lola Zada

Kiyana Michelle Hearon vs. Rene Jay Garza

Vanessa Mae Lee vs. Jeremiah Joesph Lee

Chad Jonathan Romard vs. Jordan Noel Brooks

Sue E. Lopez De Droz vs. Jose M. Droz Gordils

Saheed Amfoster Bola vs. Sabrina Marie Bola

Gina Butler vs. Wyite Randall Butler

Jerome Edward Coleman vs. Chante Charmaine Coleman

Marnesha Gierra Feyh vs. Justin Michael Feyh

Steven James Flinn vs. Kari Ann Flinn

Alyssa Bombella vs. Anthony Michael Bombella

Alanna Fay Williams vs. Esteban Raphael West

Paula Aylin Hernandes vs. Christian Joel Hernandez

Cody Walter Weaver vs. Toni Elizabeth Medina

Travis E. Pitt vs. Erin Michelle Pitt

Channel E. Cabrera vs. Joshua B. Hill

Rita Jimenez vs. Jacinto Jimenez

Diamond Jade Kidd vs. Xavier Fitzgerald Kidd

Sabrina Lynn Horton vs. Tyrone James Horton Jr.

Jumaanee Brown vs. Brooklyn Audrey Brown

Melanie Renee Ramirez vs. Cleofas Aleman Jr.

Johanna Santana Padilla vs. Yarimar Rosas Cortes

Amanda Rae Ovalle vs. Tommy Lee Ovalle

Tatiana Louise Tompkins vs. Trayvon Arron Tompkins

Jacob Tyler Gomez vs. Amanda Marie Gomez

Marriages

Jorge Francisco Aguilar Santos and Maria Mercedes Rivera Garcia

Eddie Joe Abercrombie and Martha Lynn Hinojosa

Nathan Todd Ash vs. Amanda Blair White

Roy Custavo Barbosa Gomez and Megan Brianne Huscko

Thomas Andrew Beaudoin and Hayley Sky Ulloa

Joseph C. Botelho and Natacha L. McCloy

Bradley Wayne Campbell and Melodey Lynn Freni

Charles Earl Caudle and donmonique Latisha Hopper

Stanley A. Chandarlis and Marisa Antoinette Mendoza

Eliezer Rene Colon Delgado and Idalia Del Carmen Cruz Roman

Sonny Anthony Contreras and Allison Taylor Chambers

Wilburn Curtis Cook Jr. and Marjory Diane Wilson

Traveonne Deon Davis and Cuvale Euniquea Capell

Kenneth Charles Dietz and Norma Sue Rodriguez

Deirdre Alona Dobbins and Tamica Sue-Elvira Madden

Andrew B. Eastwood III and Krystal Yasemin Soyalp

Seturnio O. Fuentes Jr. and Linda Fuentes

Chantey Annette Fryer and Yetzaida Eliza Lopez

Juan Jose Garcia Jr. and Lori Frances Alvarez

Mario Garcia Jr. and Kendall Marie Penton

Logan Duane Graeff and Natalie Paige Cross

Paul Joseph Guadian and Bethany Nicole Tierney

Joshua Cole Hammerschmidt and Brianna Lee Karl

Caleb Michael Hanlon and Kathryn Kay Champion

Richard Arthur Hatfield Jr. and Jesse Lauren Koss

Jason Anthony Hernandez and Tasha Faye Delgado

Ladonna Michelle Hurd and Natascha Stefanie Kouba

Jeffrey Scott Jamison and Erin Lindsey Bourget

Jon Tyler Jack and Mary Zimmerman Kite

Mark Charles Kagay and Marie-Celine Anne McEuen

Mikkel Dion Lopez and Yazmine Nikole Morgan

Donald Mark Lanie III and Amanda B. Crager

Antowan Duran Antoney Mais and Kaydian Karyle Roberts

Justin Ray Melton and Sue Ellen Lopez De Droz

Alexis Moore and Maimouna Linda Achura Sam

Robert Trenton Mulkey and Melissa Lynn Owen

Aaliyah Japorsha Nichols and Denis Kipruto Komen

Aaron Pena Jr. and Patricia Ann Martinez

Dakota Durl Parten and Dejai Jeannique Nelson

Michael N. Payton and Felicia Lydia Wise

Ariel Pedrosa Jr. and Daniela Gutierrez

Edgardo Luis Perez and Anna Longo

Keaton Miler Przybylski and Kenedy Erin Fowler

Alejandra Quignon and Marie Christine Bajao

Leon Tice Richey and Dorothy Annette Carpenter

Casey Armando Ramos and Tatianna Alize Maldonado

Derrick Demetrius Sanders and Deborah Denise McKinney

Michael S. Saraceno and Lisa A. Taylor

Tecumseh J. Shanklin Jr. and Destiny Mychelle Humphrey

Joseph Sumbry III and Ebony Latoya Jackson

Jake Michael Tracy and Tiffany Incle -Figueroa

Michael Jarrod Vansell and Rasha Generalao Tejada

Onel Villafane and Andrea Oropeza Molina

Timothy Franklin Vinyard and Lynzee Renae Grizzle

William Taylor Weems and Kaitlin Rene McCoy

Brett Maverick Wasson and Erin Riane Dunn

Matthew Nathaniel Watson and Amanda Katlynn Orange

Kalah Uati-Isiah Wilson and Berenice Guadalupe Jimenez

Peter Andrew Zuniga and Alish Nicole Burden