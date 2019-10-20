Criminal dispositions

Anthony Barbosa , Harker Heights, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750

Kaleb Junior Bedburdick , Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Karl Eric Briddell Jr., Euless, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Jonathan Eugene Briggs, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Breanne Christie, Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated BAC

David Michael Cornelius, Moody, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Walter Wilfred Davis Jr., Belton, assault causing bodily injury to a family or house hold member

Joshua Lee Dixon, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Andrew Jabree Durham Jr., Gatesville, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

RJ Fallis , Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Phillip Bobby Flores, Hewitt, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Robert Flores, Waco, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Anthony Toni Franks, Harker Heights, harassment

Alexandra Lourdes Garcia, Austin, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Marissa Esmee Garza, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Larry Antoine Golden Jr., Killeen, false statement of property

Burlyn Nicole Gonzales, Arlington, possession of marijuana greater than or equal to 2-4 oz.

Johnathan Tyrone Harris, Austin, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Angela A. Harvey, Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Megan Hicks, Gatesville, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Derrick Hightower, Robinson, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Devon Tyrone Hodges, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Tamica Marone Lindsey, Fort Hood, speeding

Shaquinta Mack, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Susan Mathis, Troy, driving while intoxicated

Rodricgus Fransiscus Maxwell, Copperas Cove, evading arrest or detention

Myles Alon McNeil, Killeen, unlawfully carry a weapon

Amadeo R. Mejia, Galena Park, speeding

Anthony Diego Mendieta , Temple, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Benjamin David Morin, Belton, criminal trespass

Ashley Myers, Clifton, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Tamynee Palmer-Anderson, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug free zone

Garry William Patterson Jr., Belton, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Gregory Earl Queen, Frankfort, Ky., possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

David Robinson, Lorena, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Ignacio Salgado, Nolanville, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

James Dalton Samples Jr., Copperas Cove, driving while intoxicated

Angelica Soria , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Jalen D. Watts, Killeen, criminal trespass

Patrice Elyse Whisenton , Austin, assault causing bodily injury

Raekwon Williams, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Raekwon Williams, Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon

Divorces

Biancea Renee Carraux vs. Jeffrey Francis Carraux Jr.

Constance Marie Edwards vs. Nicholas Alan Edwards

Tori Lane Spivey vs. Clint Jermayne Simpson

Amber Nicole Talmich vs. Jeremy Lucas Talmich

Bryson Mackenzie Soden vs. Marybeth Soden

Jeremy c. Ware vs. Cynthia T. Ware

Rafael Eduardo Rodriguez- Fabery vs. Nina Rodriguez

Sharon Kay Casey vs. Richard Howard Casey

Sterling Deyon Cotton vs. Juda Rochell Cotton

Natalie Grace Hicks vs. K’vin Lavar Clarke

Audrey Elaine Cornes vs. Rudolph Sylvester Williamson

Johnathan Michael Adams vs. Melissa Renee Adams

Dennisha Janae Jamison vs. Jadashia Savon Jamison

Laquinta Anne Wilkins vs. Jeffery Scott Wilkins

Omega Perry vs. Amanda Perry

Sonmer Alberto Santana Mendez vs. Laura Denise Santana

Matthew Larz Goldston vs. Elizabeth Ann Victori Goldston

Kevin Dee Dee Marion vs. Deonte Noel McCullough

Katie Anneliese Teubner vs. Christopher Lejon Sterling

Chay Lou Lyn Jackson vs. Larry Gene Jackson Jr.

Patrice Dawn Washington vs. Channing Jumal Washington

Christopher Ricardo Tores Cordero vs. Yenaiza Hernandez Cuevas

Alison Lakenya Page vs. Kiwane Levell Jarmon

Sharsome Janice Langley-Hinds vs. Joshua Anthony Hinds

Ruby Theresa Young vs. Josephus Tyrone Young

Casey Carroll Graham vs. James Dawson Graham

Isaac Lopez-Nieto vs. Marlene Lopez-Nieto

Rocio D. Salazar vs. Jeanette S. Ponce Ramirez

Brianna Corrinne Higgins vs. Sean Patrick Higgins

Tamika S. Harrison vs. Tracia B. Harrison

Alisia Shanel Padilla-Monroe vs. Mitchell Randy Padilla-Roman

Marriages

Dwight Lee Wilson and Jennifer Lynn Johnson

Samuel Joseph Winkler and Nicole Anita Laweryson

Jonathan Dwayne Woodson and Louann Marie Johnson

Anthony Scott Almeida Jr. and Trinity Camile Arthurr

Amontre Maurice Atkins and Nicole Amanda Charles

Andre Lamar Banks and Maria Cristina Gandara

Chay Bass Jr. and Kiara Kaelani Santos Mendiola

Andrew Robert Berg and Kasandra Rae Snyder

Justin Stephen Billeck and Kendra Lara Weir

Douglas Alec Cichowicz and Amanda Ann Cherry

Trenton William Copley and Scout Taran Smith

Joseph Michael Cosimano and Melanie Dawn Ohanlon

David Campos and Anita Grace Anguiano

Darwin Alexis Colon Lopez and Marie Tere Roman Rodriguea

Christopher A. Cunningham and Sara Paige Smith

Tyler Joseph Currie and Ashley Nicole Hamilton

Nicholas Ailaneir Darby and Ganelle Dyson

Ameer Malique Wayne Davie and Cantaniece Demetruis Worthy

Joshua Matthew Dean and Sarah Michelle Velez

Joseph James Deluco and Veronica Mary Nunez

Jordan Isaiah Denham and April Brooke Chilsen

Bryan Jose Diaz Ramos and Natalia Arzetta Clark

Albert Michael Diluzio and Christina Renee Johson

Ryan Matthew Drozd and Misti Dawn Eason

James Tyler Estes and Caroline Delaney Boettcher

Calyb Stephen Farmer and Ashlee Nicole Tarvestad

Lexi Anquinette Flowers and Berlinda Marie Tye Reese

Calvin Fryer Jr. and Anethia Buckner Coffey

Omar Jair Fullerton and Lisa Marie Augusta

Brandon James Guynes and Brooklynn Fayth Tyler

Kevis Donald Gates vs. Chakina Mondessia Hopson

John Rueben Gray and Shirena Lenora Muhammad

Thomas Carl Gray III and Jessica Pioquinto

Tyler James Hand and Madison Elizabeth Coates

Talon Jarrod Hart and Alyssia Shea Zoller

Jacob Daniel Hays and Ashley Michelle Dizon

Edrick Abdel Hernandez Santiago and Vanessa Reann Alvarado

Rerryon Armand Huggins and Selena Lynn Jimenez

Donald Ray James and Viktoria Freya Drexler

Dexter Danterris Johnson and Caroline Patricia Kessler

Jules Berthaut Kameni Kotchop and Sandrine Linda Djangoun Siebatcheu

Tyler Wayne Kelch and Jacy Lynn Sodek

Sean Edward Kennedy and Elizabeth-Amanda Xiali Aviles

Vernon Kalamaku Kong Jr. and Shannon Michelle Ehlert

Christian Tyler Kwasnicke and Elizabeth Saunders

Matthew Stephen Lane and Lindsay Hunter Clemens

Jayleeen Joseph Lee and Cyntell Marie Crosby

Felipe O. Marquez Casillas and Elizabeth Felix

Anthony Richards Martin and Sierra Rochelle Hallmark

Antony Romel Martin and Paloma Christina Elletson

Troy Sidney Martin and Jacquelyne Morgan Calley

Philip Andrew Massella and Mackenzie Elizabeth Evans

Nathaniel Lee Matthews and Pamela Ellyn Suitor

Judy Maxwell and Destiny Elaine Hampton

Sherman Maurice McCaskey and Stacie Trinaye Young

Kenneth Louis McCord Jr. and Shontia Robinson

Raymond Medina and Valerie Lorraine Garcia

G- Nayth Nieves Valdes and Jesenia Jo Marquez

Dane Friedrich Peither and Mallory Elise Brueggeman

Robert Arthur Phillips and Jacqueline Elizabeth Dowland

Jarquis Damon Pold and Nyasia Li Mack

Andrew Jordan Poole and Melissa Felipe

Cory Michael Porter and Ryann Suzanne Hamer

Houston T. Porter and Jennifer Orjuela

Randal Louis Redder and Melinda Marie Jackson Gregory

Colin Wayne Revell and McKenzie Cheyenne Fox

Robert Ryen Anthony Roach and Asia Okeshae Dajon Porter

Justin Andrew Roberts and Nichol Sue Salimbeni

Nicholas Ryan Ronquillo and Yolanda Celine Williams

Daniel Keith Stepan and Barbara Louise Fuller

Oscar Saldana and Alyssa Leeann Aguirre

Jeyson Alexander Sanchez Roldan and Shannon Su Holland

Dylan Michael Schmitt and Kirstin Brianna-Lesley Singleton

Roderick Jay Scott II and Elijahnai Mariscal Carlson

Cody Stephen Sellen and Angela Nicole Van Dyke

Cory Brent Shaw and Jillian Faye Henry

Jacob Clint Smith and Jessica Marie Rodriguez

Devin Lee James Snyder and Samantha Lee Toulouse

Tyler Alexander Stearns and Jacquelyn L. Kessler

David Kenneth Tatum and Araceli Fuentes Armendariz

Nathaniel James Tafoya and Gladys Gotangogan

Manuel Tommy Trujillo and Erin Nicole Brechbiel

Armando Valdez and Diana Alcocer

Lyndon Paul Villaroel and Laura Delshawn Monique Smith

Rufus McKenley Whitfield and Frandamary De Jesus

Terrell Lee Wilkes Jr. and Macy Elizabeth Bennefield

Michael Bruce Willis and Joshua Philip Caward

Steven Jarvis Jamal willis and Mariame Nazie Sidibe

Alexander James Wilson and Carlos Villalobox

Alfred Leslie Young and Angela Anntionette Kennedy

James Bradley Young and Katelyn Shawn Hill