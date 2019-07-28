Criminal dispositions
Michael David Alvarado, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Denaro Shron Baker, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Ashley Kim Beck, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Angela Audrnet Benson, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
D’Quiveus Deonte Brown, Temple, interfering with public duties
Sydney Claire Cole, Cypress, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Crystal Gail Davis, Killeen, obstructing a highway passageway
Latasha Dawson, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Veronica D. Elliff , Belton, two counts of driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Brian Francis, New Orleans, La., possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
William Gibson, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Amber Tashae , Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated
Gina Lynn Guthrie, Temple, Mario Hester, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Mario Hester, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Kirby Wayne Hill II, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Cameron Hooks, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Cameron Hooks, Killeen, unlawfully carrying a weapon
Andrew Lee Houston, Fort Hood, driving while intoxicated BAC
Fred Douglas Johnson Jr., driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Cesilia Juarez, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
James Kersey, Harker Heights, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Zachery Lee II, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Filiberto Garcia Lopez, Round Rock, possession of dangerous drugs
Oscar Lopez, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Candia Masha Marshall, Austin, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Zackary Chase Martin, Burnet, driving while intoxicated
Chadrick Darrell Mayfield, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Christopher Joe McAdoo, Troy, driving while intoxicated
Jyosona McCoy, Harker Heights, issued a bad check
Kathryn Diane Merrill, Corpus Christi, driving while license invalid with a previous conviction
Jennifer Moore, Temple, driving while license invalid with a previous conviction
Elizabeth Moreno, Belton, driving while intoxicated
Dominique Deveraux Neal, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Jason Theron Otis Jr., Copperas Cove, failure to report a felony
Ronnie Wayne Phillips Jr., Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug free zone
Ajalae Latyese Price, Copperas Cove, driving while intoxicated BAC
Lekedrick Keshun Roberson, Temple, assault causing bodily injury
Jonathan Amador Rubio, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Quince Staine , Harker Heights, criminal trespass
Daron O. Stinson, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
George C. Suber , Newport, Va., possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Candice Fay Timmons, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Alicia Marie Warren, Belton, criminal trespass
Jeffrey Dwayne Warren, Temple, evading arrest or detention
Keosha Danielle White, Temple, false statement for property
Divorces
Elena Nicole Miller vs. Michael Rashaad Hatcher
Charles Ray Williams vs. Bobbie Jean Robinson
Adelina Luz Brito vs. Michael Wayne Thompson
Brandon E. Parr vs. Kristan Kopterski
Sandra Marie Boyer vs. Andrew David Alfaro
Donald Remar Mitchell vs. Maisha Johari Smith Mitchell
Fran Yanlis Oritz-Hernandez vs. Wduardo RoberOrtiz Yeye
Sydney Jnay Rivera vs. Trevon Lamonte Justice
Darryl Wade Davis vs. Alicia Shellette Davis
Sierra Alexa Reeves vs. Timothy William Reeves
Lely Merrie Concolino vs. Augustino Consolino
Valarie Lynn Wolff vs. Gregory Allen Wolff
Bryant Johnson vs. Sharon Johnson
William Edward Butler vs. Kristen Renee Butler
Kristian Adams vs. Christopher Adams
Ember Bonita Vega vs. Marcos Jesus Vega
Folusho James Omole vs. Giwa Salvador Abidemi Nuratu
Demetri T. Davis vs. Jasmine A. Davis
Benjamin Russell Dodd vs. Angel Martinez Dodd
Naomi Renee Diaz vs. Juan Salazar
Lawanda Nikke Bradfield vs. Dwayne Randolph Bradfield
Jason Damone Gibbons vs. Hiyas Gutierriz Gibbons
Oscar Evault Taylor vs. Tonya Monique Taylor
Jean Ludner Augustin vs. Joya Avis Augustin
Anisha Brown vs. Dawud Mikial Makonnen
Naomi Yavonne Kossie vs. Aaron Juwan Kissie
Marchilla Dulucius Isom vs. Teresita DeJesus Garcia
Bradley Knapp vs. Sandra Knapp
Selena Villa vs. Nairy Nadith Euceda
Monique Tierra Williams vs. Eddie Harold Williams III
Edward Allen Mantanona vs. Anissa Claire Mantanona
Elizabeth Nicole Alacci vs. Louis Robert Alacci
Nicholas Adam Martin vs. Christina Lynn Martin
Victoria Anne Ludwikowski vs. Paul Richard Ludwikowski
Nathaniel Aaron McHenry vs. Christin Jean Smith
Marissa L. Davis vs. Keith M. Davis
Rhonda Louise Justice vs. Dexter Antonio Goffer
Tammy Denise Grunst vs. Skylar William Grunst
Jennifer Diane Fetcher vs. Warren Michael Fetcher
Rodney Anthony Gugino vs. Beverly Ann Gugino
Kelsie Desirae Vandenberg vs. Michael Stuart Vandenberg
McKenzie Cheyenne Fox vs. Corbin Alexander Dearinger
Cory Blake Arney vs. Michaela Renee Arney
Crystal Lynette Ramsey vs. Randy Wade Ramsey
Anabel Sifuentes vs. Gilbert Anthony Gloria Jr.
Robert L. Alaniz vs. Cristina Myra Alaniz
Terry Lee Crow vs. Connie Crow
Benjamin James Sopher vs. Felicia Nicole Sopher
Willie C. Hicks vs. Samantha Hicks
Laura Ann Smith vs. Jassen Allen Torzsa
Amaryne L. Jackson vs. Tyrell Valente Barnwell
Anahjmia Renee Timmons vs. Marioel Demtriu Jackson-Johnson
Edward Espiricueta vs. Marrisa Ann Espiricueta
Kenneth M. Palmer vs. Felee F. Palmer
Michelle Erica Williams vs. Robert Devon Williams
Donald Ray Dickenson vs. Margarita Lea Ann Mae Dickenson
April Ye Sanchez vs. Stephen Joseph Urbany Jr.
Tiffani Cheree Conner vs. Robert Keith Conner
Sarah Lian Rice-Hagen vs. Eddie Jesus Hagan
Terry McMillan vs. Jennifer McMillan
Robert Charles Agens III vs. Ellena Maria Navarro
Kelvin Christopher Fletcher vs. Dawn Bianca Fletcher
Amanda Carriann Heitman vs. Joshua Matthew Heitman
Sanjeet Shrestha vs. Deepjyoti Shakya
Stacey Diane Norton vs. Jeffrey David Norton Jr.
Brandi Deserae Weaver vs. Christopher Michael Weaver
Shanice Odene Wright vs. Llorando Ansel Junior Williams
Claudia Marcela Mora Pineda vs. John Gilbert Garza
Daniel Turinawe vs. Morgan G. Pierce
Kelly Wayne Parker vs. Anna Gregory Easterling
Marriages
Simon Isaias Aviles Lopez and Gisela Esmeralda Nunez Juarez
Zachary Nathaniel Adams and Rachel Beth Chupik
Malik Hani Albatarseh and Diana Celia Nieto
Charles Ray Allen and Daphanie Shalette White
Miles Lewis Atkins and Megan Rae Born
Conner Patrick Bresnahan and Yolanda Lisbeth Lopez-Galindo
Patricia Ann Brown and Tavoshia Tearyka Ryzhae Thomas
Seth Woodrow Brown and Jessica Lynn Richardson
Sharon Frances Brown and Megan Cherie Courson
Brian Junius Bryte and Louise Miriam Shmuts
William Joseph Bunting and Sydney Nicole Stayduhar
Javier Alejandro Camacho Hernandez and Diana Lorena Quintero- Restrepo
Robert Rubin Crathers III and Chytony Rena Green
James Doyle Crossland and Iwalani Kanoa Caines
Jessie Albert Cruz Jr. and Raedonna Perez Mojica
Justin Scott Davis and Chelsea Lynn McClendon
Kyle Alan Damelio and Ambert Marie Kimbro
Victor Alberto Dominguez Infante and Sonia Marques Infante
Dwayne Omar Dorman and Carlene Alicia Macri
Jason Marlin Forbes and Christina Beverly Ybarra
Joseph Angelo Gonzalez and Sydney Brianna Matheny
James Lee Gums and Jayvonne Reene Taylor
Kenneth Byron Harris Jr. and Tierra Samantha Pitts
Jason Michael Hanisko and Heather Lynn Mitcham
Jose Carlos Hernandez and Yanais Fischer
Xavia Ephirman Deangelo Hunter and Natiyah Nicole Gray
Christopher Johnson and Abby Caroline Odell
Clayton Carl Kelley Jr. and Cherie Suzanne Davis
Alexander Christopher Kendrick and Nashonna Johnell Bennett
Brooks Allen Knitter and Stephanie Anne Miller
Joseph Ignacio Laible and Kathryn Jean Fuhrman
Thomas Earl Lang and Lisa A. Lang
Samantha E. Laurence and Sarah Joanne Donohoe
Scott Anthony Lodge and Lynn Taylor Russell-Alexander
Rafael Lozoya Valle and Destiny Linn Hernandez
Nicholas Joseph Lujan and Joseph G. Wuebbles
John Joseph McNeil III and Kathryn Lorrain Sharp
Domingo Martinez Martinez and Elodia Adela Sanchez Picazo
Glen Ray Mason and Audrieanna Leonar Taisler
Xavier Lavoie Mason and Crystal L. Savoy
Joshua Michael McCullough and Cayla Danielle Widmann
Kristy Sue Meldrum and Angel Marie Zamora
Joseph Michael Misquez and Anndrea Renee Wright
Bryon Christopher Mondello and Loni Pilcher
Sergio Morales Jr. and Jesica Castro
Austin Tyler Spruell Oates and Kinsey Elizabeth Boyd
Solomon Oduro and Lucy A. Asare
Nieves Albert Ojeda and Nereyda Mendoza
Jon Dalton Oldham and Shellie Elaine Burroughs
Alex Jordan Parker and Taylor Kelly Roach
Ang Patrick Sia and Julie Heng
Joseph Loucis Pinkston III and Cyanna Nikole Matkins
Jamacus Genod Pitts and Stazia Shanae Bouie
Oscar Juan Gabriel Resendiz and Melissa Louise Register
Shamonde Davon Sanders and Felicity Jules Trahan
Prince Nino Balmelero Santos and Joselle Patricia Veneracion
Luiz Felipe Sarmiento Nino and Brittany Alexus Diaz
Dalvin Davante Scott and Malika Andrea Farmer
Jeffery Loyd Sisson and Miranda Anne Dominguez
Justin Kriston Sykes and Stefani Kristyna Wilkerson
Sherman DeWayne Taylor and Billie Sue Meade
Jose Adrian Torres Aguirre and Sylvia G. Garcia
Aaron Matthew Torres and Morgan Leigh Mansell Carlisle
Michael Gene Tuten and Ashley Nicole Forrest
Christopher Scott Vodrey and Maricruz Gonzales
Konnor Joseph Widmann and Karen Anne Garcia
Kaleb Hunter Wilburn and Rachel Grace Garcia
Daniel Lee Wilkerson and Avis Linda Riffel
Christpher Philip Wilson and Kristi Lynn-Ann Granito
Aaron Channing Yantis and Cory Michelle Rogell