Criminal dispositions

William Lane Cason, Belton, driving while intoxicated

William Lane Cason, Belton, two counts of false statement from property

William Lane Cason, Belton, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Jose Carlos Constancio , Georgetown, assault causing bodily injury

Harley Miguel Deherrera , Temple, criminal attempt

Pierre Elliot, San Antonio, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Robert William Freeman, Temple, driving while license is invalid

Zamir Ishmael Grant, Killeen, unlawfully carrying of a weapon

Jasper Harden, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Xavier Ernest Horne, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Alexus Marie Hughes, terroristic threat of a family or household member

Donavon Eugene Johnson, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Levi Johnson, May, displaying a fictitious license plate

Danyel Izelia Juarez, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Ollie Veronica Leija , Pasadena, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Marcus Magana, Temple, terroristic threat of a family or household member

Jose Martinez, Harker Heights, accident involving damage to a vehicle

Dovie Mae Matthews, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Manuel Parada , Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Jonathan Damien Randall, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Amanda Alexis Reyes, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Salvador Rodriguez Jr., Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Stephen Leighton Spann, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Gregory James Springfield, Nolanville , driving while license is invalid

William Joseph Sulak , Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Divorces

Jennifer Nicole Ledesma vs. Quint Dewayne Lewis

Nancy J. James vs. David Vernon James Jr.

John Wesley Hitt IV vs. Dina Elise Hitt

Labrent Chantal Epps Sr. vs. Sakeira Quinsha Epps

Jason Allan Kampmeyer vs. Kory Taylor Kampmeyer

James E. Schwertner vs. Becky Jean Sternadel-Schwertner

Sophia Lorraine Garcia vs. Gersain Garcia Naranjo

Alonzo Ramirez vs. Maria Latricia Gooding

Ryan Marcus Powell and Shaniqua D’Anne Powell

Kenyatta Knight vs. Melissa Chong Knight

Colby Jay Becker vs. Autumn R. Becker

Tiffany Ann Young vs. Richard Mason Young

Anthony Rey Fuentes vs. Jennifer Lee Fuentes

Tyria La- Dae August vs. Anthony Dewayne August

Venice Salinas vs. Jordan Salinas

Misty Joe Sniggs vs. Anthony Sniggs

Felicia Lydia Wise vs. Samuel Lee Wise

Carlos Alexander Garcia vs. Derina Lavette Garcia

Jean-Tyler Delong vs. Paige Nicole Delong

Jessie Hernandez Jr. vs. Celeste Coleman Hernandez

Lizabeth Jean Jensen vs. Miguel Angel Ortiz

Dorian Exley Kemp vs. Sherria Nichole Kemp

Deanna Maria West vs. Billy West

Benny F. Byers vs. Linda K. Byers

Kevin Lee Loy vs. Tiffany Elaine Morey

Veronda Peoples vs. Isiah Walker Jr.

Tia Harston vs. Montavious Ellanardo Jackson

Shaelynn Gayle Mancill vs. Kasondra Rose Mancill

Timothy Martin Johnson vs. Ruth Morine Johnson

Michael Jay Dunn vs. Allison Valentine Dunn

Randy Wayne Wolf vs. Tracey Ann Marie Wolf

Bobby Dwayne Gilliam vs. Rhiannon Mccabe

Whitley Taylor Knight Drew Michael Mckey

Brittany Leigh-Anne Montalvo vs. Rogelio Montalvo

Lyric M. Morales vs. Le Chaz Reoligio

Florence Marie Lofton vs. Brian Michael Lofton

Tommy Joe Logans vs. Angela Patrice Logans

Kashema Leverne Voice vs. Dwayne Paul Voice

Windy Elizabeth Rodriguez vs. Gabriel Rodriguez Navarro

Celeste Marie Hill vs. Timothy Deshawn Jenkins

Peter Lloyd Cheney vs. Juliemae Cheney

Melissa Mary Shellenberger vs. Dustin James Shellenberger

Erin Marie Simons vs. Joshua Roger Simons

Steve Louis Arzola Jr. vs. Tazianna K. Brinson

Nicholas James Robinson vs. Stephanie Dawn Robinson

Demetrius Tyrone Powell vs. Ravin Iesha Powell

Keyavonni Shani Banister vs. Decarlus Jerrell Banister

Amanda Kate Sanchez vs. Antonio Ricardo Sanchez

Samantha Elizabeth Christman vs. Matthew Scott Christman

Elizabeth Madeleine Chaffee vs. Benjamin Foster Chaffee

Allen C. Curl Sr. vs. Glenda Jane Curl

Cynthia Lynn Nern vs. David Andrew Nern

Adekemi Nicole Burleson vs. Royal Anthony Burleson

Marriages

Mariela Alvarez and Anna Luisa Smith

Alberto Ambriz-Chavez and Estrella Moralez

Stewart Brooks Jr. and Millicent Suzette Hilliard

Jordan Carl Ball and Arianna Leigh Rusin

William Chance Barnes and Cassandra Lee Imbriant

Gregory Lamar Benjamin and Shannon Jvette Politte

Jean Pablo Borrero and Maria Angelica De Jesus

Anthony William Burns and Mia Sue Fassler

Anthony Michael Celadon and Emilia Jane Miller

Cooper Thomas Cherry and Alexis Lynn Marie Carter

Dakota Scott Colson and Deja Love Boyd

Charles Terry Craig and Jacqueline Leonie Travis

Wade Eric Crow and Tammy Diane Green

Orrin Tell Curbow and Autumn Nicole Brooks

Ezequil Marcas Diaz and Megan Diane Young

Kelvin Terrell Dorsey II and Gabriela Briana McDonald

Joseph David Frechette and Lauren Nicole Novak

Russell Lee Gaas and Hanna Marie Cortez

Markees Rushawn Galloway and Shar De’Deshawn Papillion

Leonel Garza Jr. and Linda Flor Flores-Morales

Terry Harris Jr. and Deshiona Debbie Gore

Steven Michal Hart and Alba Maria Guadalupe Brizuela

Terry James Haynes and Cayla June Taylor

Jaylan Jerrod Herring and Deanna Marie Hamilton

Jeremy Jon Hollingsworth and Jennifer Marie Smith

Lisa Marie Izumi and Valerie Ann Lopez

Kaven Al Jones and Breanna Lynn Martinez

Young Min Kim and Hyojin Byun

Jesse James Karr and Ariel Jaysha-Renae Mitchell

Ronald Dean Keen and Shirley Green West

Indanika Patrice Lemon and Jessica Ann Donahue

Jose Luis Leon Lagos and Beatriz Adriana Rios Tamayo

Siulagi R. Leupolu and Fiataupou Tuia Vickers

Eric Devon Loving Latasha Nicole Borders

Kevin Lee Loy and Valerie Ann Zamora

John Wayne Maynard and Katherine Ann Lewis

Zulairam Brendamarie Marcano and Angelica Reena Joseph

Jose Omar Marcelino and Fancys F. Figueroa Aanguillen

Ryan Anthony Martinez and Annina Danielle Moreno

Raymond Andrew Martinez and Sara Elizabeth Willace

Bruce Allen Mayo III and Ashley Nikita Brown

Kiara Donte McClendon and Yahaira Nechelle Windham

Joshua Quin McGahee and Melissa Marie Foster

Kevin Aundre McLeish and Tiera Janell Clark

Charles A. Messer and Kenne Konz Messer

Frank Eddie Montez and Maribel Ives Fierro

Fostick Nedlic and Diedre Ruth McCain

Collin Khethani Nkabinde and Dejanee Destine Samuel

Cameron Marshall Norman and Samantha Lynn Tabors

Joshua Michael Olsen and Shikereia Charkesaon Miller

James Sheldon Pruitt and Brigit Victoria Brook Benjegerdes

Mithc Thomas Purviance and Chandice Lanae Davis

Justin Bradley Randle and Denim Jay Eakin

Andrew Blake Ramirez and Mallorie Gail Little

Rodrigo Bustos Ramirez and Joanne Nicole Ramsey

Emberado Richardson Jr. and Nadia Shojaie

Eric Dewayne Rico and Ashley Gwendolyn George

Trinidad Rios Rios and Tionna Renee Stafford

Bailey Danae Ritter and Briann L. Boruszewski

Darrell Lee Secrest and Sophyleakhena Liller

Brandon Jamol Sewood and Taylor Triana Donaldson

Antwan Nicodemus Smith and Candace La Tayne Blow

Donald Ray Stewart III and Shanlonda Monet Cross

Michael Anthony Suarez and Elizabeth Ramirez Talamantez

Bailey David Summers and Miranda Nicole Smith

Ashia Raeleen Swenson and Shye -Ann Nicole Tong

Nicholas Szpilman and Monica Esther Gutierrez

Gustavo Tamayo Perez and Maria De La Cruz Rios Tamayo

James Thomas Terry and Sheryl Leynes

Dale Joseph Theophille and Sherise Nakima Francis

Neandre Marsai Jeremiah Thomas and Karyn Marie Moorer

Hayden Alexander Thornbrue and Destiny Lea Perry-Church

Kevin Manuel Villegas Varela and Kattie Lynn rivera

Victor Oquinn Weatherspoon and Sylvia Ann Rowlett

Bradlee James Webster and Anthony Nicholas Mazzie

Danyon Elliot Williams and Shelby Cheyenne Smith