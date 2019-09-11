A Temple teenager reportedly committed robberies in January and a sexual assault in April.
Jerome Lashon Curry II, 17, is charged with the two first-degree robberies and sexual assault of a child. Curry remained Wednesday in the Bell County Jail with bonds that totaled $151,500.
A man who claimed he was a robbery victim said he went to a house to have sex with a woman he messaged on Facebook and Instagram. He intended to pay her for the sex, according to an arrest affidavit.
After he gave the woman the money, she reportedly left the room. The victim became uneasy, grabbed his keys and tried to leave — but the door was locked, the victim said.
Curry, who the victim knew from Temple High School, came into the room, threw him down and punched him in the face. Two other males joined in the attack against the victim as they used their closed fists and stomped him in the face, the affidavit said.
The key to his parent’s car was attached to his wrist, and the keys were taken from him, as well as his cellphone. The cellphone was broken and the car was taken, according to the victim.
Curry continued his assault on the victim, the affidavit said. The victim was choked until someone told Curry to stop. The victim was pushed outside as Curry threatened to “blow his head off.”
The victim required surgery for a broken eye socket.
One of the males who admitted he took the car said the whole thing was a set up to get the victim to the house so Curry could get back at him for trying to have sex with Curry’s girlfriend.
The arrest warrant was issued May 8, 2019, by Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield.
About three months later on April 11, a woman said a 14-year-old girl was missing from her home and might be with Curry. The girl was found and brought home. She said she had stayed with Curry and had sex with him, an affidavit said. She claimed she had sex several times with him.
A sexual assault examination was done by a forensic nurse on June 6.
The warrant was issued Aug. 7 for Curry’s arrest by Justice of the Peace David Barfield.