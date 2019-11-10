Criminal dispositions
Brandy Chalaine Alexander, Killeen, hindering apprehension or prosecution
Abel Raul Banda, Rhine, driving while intoxicated
Maxine Sauls Bell, Temple, driving while license invalid with a previous conviction
Clarence Ray Biddy Jr., Belton, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Rebecca Marie Binsfeld , Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Harold Lakeefe Brent, Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated
Janell Bullock, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Troy Ray Caldwell, China Springs , driving while intoxicated
Audriana Colley, Fort Hood, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Christopher Cook, Copperas Cove, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Jimmy Darrel Craig Jr., Hamilton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Michael Devencenzi ,West Plains, Mo., possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Jesus Alejandro Duran, Athens, driving while license is invalid
George Termaine Finley, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Steven Daniel Gillis, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug free zone
Daniel Joseph Graham Jr., Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Isaac Greene, Belton, criminal trespass
Jacob Conner Gutierrez, McAllen, driving while intoxicated BAC
Rex Atreyou Gutierrez, Austin, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Dustin Lee Hill, Belton, speeding
Keon C. Hill, Wainwright, Alaska, prostitution
Rachel Hill, Harker Heights, criminal attempt
Sarah Elizabeth Holloway, Temple, theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction
Uwezo Jerome Hudson Jr., Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Chantel Johnson, Waco, false report to a police officer
Shaquoya N. Johnson, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury
Alexander Kane Kline, Temple, criminal attempt
Xxavvian Xsthephan Xdshu Lane, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Latonya Lynette Lindsey, Round Rock, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Sarah Ann Lyons, Harker Heights, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Austin Maerki , Bastian, Fla., driving while intoxicated BAC
Tara Marie Manglona , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family our household member
Guilermo Elias Martinez, Killeen, prostitution
Yaneika Neisha Matthias, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Natasha McAuliffe, Austin, driving while intoxicated
Herman Mohle , Austin, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Logan Mynar , Robinson, evading arrest or detention
Patrick Oatley , Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Manuel Ramirez Jr., Nolanville, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Robert Timothy Riley, Temple, driving while license is invalid
Ricardo Rivera, Harker Heights, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Alexander Guadalupe Rodriguez, Buckholts, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Joshua Romero, Bellmead , possession of a controlled substance program group 2-A greater than or equal to 2-4 oz.
Robert Louis Ruiz, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Lanney G. Rusk, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Timesha Kenshae Sanchez, Fort Worth, speeding
Anna Maria Sheridan, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Courtney R. Shorter, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $50-$500
Almber Cerveon Smalley, Killeen, failure to identify a fugitive
Michael Joseph Spiry , Temple, driving while intoxicated
Ashley Keegan Torr , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Adan Valdez, Temple, possession of a controlled substance program group 2-A less than or equal to 2 oz
Evangelina Nicole Valdez, Killeen, fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment
Lojuan Wilson, Killeen, displaying a fictitious motor vehicle tags
Joshua Sione Woods, Copperas Cove, accident involving damage to a vehicle
Derrick Lamont Wright, Harker Heights, criminal trespass of a habitat or shelter
Divorces
Maria V. Morales Ocana vs. Hector L. Sanchez Torres
Jonathan Caines vs. Olivia Padin
Frances Rodriguez Romero vs. Luis Jose Ruiz Santiago
Kasha Dannielle Preston vs. Jerald Arnez Preston
Kayla Leeann Warren vs. Nicholas Ryan Warren
William Christopher Leonard vs. Kristi Elaine Leonard
Sandra Bush vs. Corey Bush
Fiona Wright vs. Shawn Wright
Gardenia Maria Santos Wood vs. Derek Arthur Wood
Jerome Athelstan Pearce vs. Lakiesha Pearce
Angela S. Lewis vs. Johnnie S. Lewis
Calvin Demitris Jones vs. Rolonda Elise Jones
Monick Shanta Bennett vs. August Eli King
Merrick Roper vs. Cordel Kaydeen Roper
David Carson Williams II vs. John Dennis Ray Finney
Casey Lynn O’Brien vs. Chase Andrew O’Brien
Adam Shane Barrios vs. Stacy Barrios
Roxanne Marie Ussin vs. Travis Joseph Ussin
Natasha Michelle Camacho vs. Remihio Koky flores
Scheronn M. Hanks vs. Brandon Terrell Osborne
Debbieann Tanneisha Goggins vs. Mario Deshawn Goggins
Aarenlynne Mokol vs. Robert John Mokol
Kristy France vs. William France
Alberto Laureano vs. Kimberly Ann Laureano
Starla Elaine McDougald-Treadwell vs. Sedami Sydney Gangni
Shawn’quey Darvhell Smith vs. Crystal Lynn Smith
Brittany Nicole Wall vs. Dakota M. Wall
Ginger Zintgraff Mceowen vs. Tyler Lee Mceowen
Susan Nikole Knight vs. Michael Anthony Knight
Trae Michael Roland Billups vs. Angelina Danilovna Billups
Brian Patrick Fanning vs. Marylisa Fanning
Kelly Marie McDaniel vs. Richard Troy McDaniel
Laura Kay Bedwell vs. Thomas Madison Bedwell Jr.
Vivian Awantoh Lem vs. Andronicus Teyion Fouse
Ada Norine Knox- Hurd vs. Bryce Matthew Hurd Sr.
Rachel Renee None vs. Arthur Ray None
Erica Lashae Brown vs. Derrick Edward Brown
Keely Hsu Coleman vs. Jeffrey Wade Coleman
Ronnie Glen Skala vs. Laura Lynn Skala
Alexis J. Vargas vs. Janna Lyn Arguellez
Andre Romeo Pennant vs. Kristina Yanika Young
Marriages
Kenneth W.R. Aguilar and Tanesia Ann Nicole Delena
Thomas Archer Aguilar and Lindsey Danielle Murphy
Eric Alaniz and Maryanne Rose Crago
Jovane Ricardo Alexander and Laresia Michelle Lopez
Charles Anthony Ballard III and Aisha S. Bass
Timothy James Baxter and Alejandra Nava
Kendrick Dewayne Blake and Keyanna Tondra Maria Seide
Joseph K. Cambra and Sarah Elizabeth Goode
Tanner Reid Carlson and Jaci Victoria Goodin
William Joseph Cleveland and Kelli Linn Jordan
Kevin Robert Crowell and Caitlin Danielle Gonzales
Darryl Wade Davis and Kendra Danielle Artis Olds
Larry Cornelius Davis and Samantha Lynn Guzik
Ja’Red Sejuan Douglas and Mikkah Janae Margrave
Joshua Peek Feldman and Melissa Anne Alsop
Timarco Jontae Fields and Kafierra Quanysha Laqueec Douglas
Jorge Alberto Flores and Kaitlyn Noel Scharf
Fred Warren Funderburg Jr. and Annajelyne Marie Ciamaichelo
Trine Tovar Gonzales and Elissa Guzman
Craig Barton Gill and Donna Lee Junell
Knigil Patrick Graham and Amyia Trabre Yiana Purnell
Reginald Pholonzo Greene and Jakeshia Quinnise Sweeting
Richard Russell Henry Jr. and Kaylee Ann McManus
James Edward Haigood and Salina Vere Williams
Cody Allen Hammond and Monique Abbigayle McKenzie
Davon Jamel Hargrave and Shantenny Lakisha Barrett
Timothy Scott Harrison and Bryanna Alyss Galvan
Robert J. Harvey and Dana Olivett Budro
Jonathan Doylekeith Hughes and Latoya N. Tull
Naysia Danielle Jackson and Trane Denise Nachaelle Luster
Randy Lee Johnson and Deadra Valada-Lawan Rhem
Franklin Warner Jones and Elecia Mone Smith
Jason Lee Kostic and Candice Larae Berry
Gavin James Lawson and Blessing Ai Harris
Mark Scott McCartney and Jennifer Marie Schlabach
Kristopher Bernard Magby and Summer Elam
Justin Cody Malone and Sabrina Abing Wells
Julio Leonardo Martinez Rodriguez and Nathalia Lucia Ramos Garcia
Yessica Guadalupe Martinez-McKenna and Jessica Alysia Chavez
Bjorn Meijering and Elia Karina Bloomfield
Jose Eduardo Mendoza and Yasmin Esmeralda Mata
Jose Dejesus Montes and Maria Soledad Victoria Pina
Kiya Simule Muse Jr. and Satroy Aaliyah Minott
Rafael Angel Nevarez Garcia and Tatiana Velez Colon
Rio Lozano Pina and Dallas Lynn Guardiola
Edgar Ramon Plasencia Lopez and Brenda L. Hernandez Guzman
Sean Prescott Polk and Jasmine Samone Woods
Robert Jason Previch and Emily Lynn Karl
Allen lee Randall Sr. and Pamela Rochelle Johnson
John Michael Ray Jr. and Kelley Lynn Lewis
Ricaardo A. Rendon and Riley Elizabeth Brown
Antonio Reyes Jr. and Guadalupe DeLaCruz
Erick Anthony Rivera and Lilian Elizabeth Preciadogarcia
Charlie Gambrel Russell and Laura Acosta Hernandez
Matthew Joseph Stakem and Stephanie Renee Bielss
Jamal Sebastin Stevens and Maquita Ashkee De Graffenreid
Jamar Migal Stubbs and Philicia Montriese Mitchell
Rusty Shane Towery and Alexandria Rose Fauver
Alexander Eugene Thomas and Zoe Maye Harp
Armondo Jared Tijerina and Samantha Marie Gomez
Joshua Lawerance Walsh and Shanna Elaine Payne
Gage Waugh and Melissa Louise Black
Robert Raymond Weems and Jennifer Anne Miller
Joseph Aaron West and Ashley Renee Wedding
Theotis C. White and Jennifer Route
William Raymond Woodcock and Alexandra Lee Evans
James S. Wright and Christine Frances Rayon
Aramis Zamudio and Ashley Marie Robidoux