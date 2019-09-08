Criminal dispositions

Daivon Marcel Archie, Dallas, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Kenneth James Arrowood , Rogers, assault causing bodily injury

Christian Mikhal Balque , Houston, driving while intoxicated

Lance James Beck, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Jonathan Boreland , Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Lavanta Brown, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Shatonya Manique Brown, Killeen, failure to give a proper signal

Mildred Ivette Burgos Saez , Killeen, assault by contact

Bryce Winston Chambers, Harker Heights, criminal attempt

Austin Hunter Coombs, Orange Beach, Ala., false statement for property

Oscar Cortez, Edinburg, speeding

Brandon Cornelius Crathers , Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Ahtumb Santrice Crumb, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Laneza Fromholz , Copperas Cove, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Adam Wesley Hardin, Belton, driving while license is invalid

Damien Javon Henderson, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Roman Manuel Hernandez, Temple, driving while intoxicated

Rodrigo Herrera, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Kelsea Brinae Johnson, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Latoya Laquisha Johnson, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Marvin Leon Johnson, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury of a family or household member

Robbie Burtis Kimbro III, McGregor, possession of marijuana great than or equal to 2-4 oz.

Emmanuel Lopez, Belton, driving while intoxicated

Kacie Lynn Mansfield, Harker Heights, criminal attempt

Tania Martinez- Banchs , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household

Terry Morris, Belton, reckless Driving

Jose Andres Nieves, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug free zone

Henry Nieves Hernandez, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Chance Norman, Caldwell, possession of marijuana less than or equal to 2 oz. in a drug free zone

Mackenzie Marie Parris, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Lauren Elizabeth Racicot, Belton, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Ashton Randle, Denton, criminal attempt

Renika Marquis Richie, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Brittney Lynn Rodriguez, Belton, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Ashton Blane Ryder, Temple, two counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Marcus Deshelle Smith, Killeen, false alarm or report

William Darelle Thomas, Killeen, criminal attempt

Renee Yvette Williams, Killeen, criminal attempt

Clifton Brandon Winnett , Temple, criminal trespass

Naïf Leenee Young, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury

Divorces

Andrea Marie Morales vs. Ryan Andrew Wienholz

Sean M. O’Barr vs. Holly M. O’Barr

Kara Nicole Haynes vs. Andrew Jerrod Haynes

James Anderson Wilson vs. Tracy Mae Wilson

Jeffrey Allan Hunter vs. Shelby Diane Hunter

Michell E. Sartorius vs. Nathan Lee Sartorius

Julie Ann Debbie Tolefree vs. Anthony Tolefree

Shaunese Minor vs. Bryan Minor

Kyle Demertrius Thomas vs. Pradtana Klaisuban Thomas

Jennifer Hinkson vs. Samuel Hinkson

Erich Michael White vs. Robyn L. Remesnik

Linda Faye Guthrie vs. Dennis Vernon Guthrie

Emilia Margarita Saldana vs. William George Hamilton

Robert Lawrence Thomas vs. Amelia Gardner Thomason

Chantey Annette Fryer vs. Ryan James Laurich

Demetric Marquise Handford vs. Karnisha Nashay Handford

Rebecca Lynn Matoska vs. Russell William Matoska

Jaylin Ashlea Miller vs. Jackie Dale Miller

Nilda Chinea vs. Luis Miguel Tovar

Lori Krause Underwood vs. Larry Thomas Zaborowski

Kayla D. Gamble vs. Terrence N. Gamble

Casie Lynn Craig vs. Christian Michael Mills

Victoria A. Sanfiorenzo vs. Wilfredo E. Sanfiorenzo Adrovet

Marriages

Jordon Lee Aldrich and Brittany Nicole Hampson

Edward Theronne Allen and Jarion Chiquita Stanley

Anthony David Amaya and Isis Alizae Lansang Tadic

Chad Charles Anderson and Rose Marie Goode

Dearrius Marquezz Armstrong and Almber Cerveon Smalley

Jonathan Charles Arroyo and Vanesa Camacho

William John Askwith and Charlene Lynn Mallow

Jayson Pabunan Balagot and Shartavia Shirasane Husband

Sergio Barrientos Sanchez and Lisseth Hernandez Bueno

Saxon Kenley Bartos and Marissa Elise Mackey

Austin Kai Bates and Danielle Kaitlann-Marie Elsbury

Maliq Kishaun Betterson and Domonique Porsha Jetton

Daniel Bibriesca and Margarita Ortiz

Patrick Leon Bolton and Jennifer Angelina Mantz

Dorion Joseph Brobst and Janell Armanda Salazar

Dustin Cody Burr and Anastasia Hope Giarrusso

Zarkia Zaharia Burton and Karla Janeth Ramos

Josiah David Chupik and Emma Jane Nicholson

Steven Cardona Caballero and Windy Elizabeth Rodriguez

Lee Charles Carlson Jr. and Amber Michelle Tipton

Kevin Patrick Carney and Abigail Elizabeth Moravek

Devlin Alexander Caskey and Alycia Renae Fenton

Isaiah Alan Caughey and Alexis Lee Johnson

Matthew John Chaffee and Traci Lynn Blanco

John Charles Claunts Jr. and Leslie Adriana Blanco

Edmond Elvin Daniel Clinton Jr. and Erica Marie Fuentes

Barron Shane Coe Jr. and Tahj Jyrese Brown

Nathaniel Bernard Coppage and Thelma Dolores Greenidge

Theodore Joshua Cruz III and Marissa Haley Oropello

Gregory Warner Dursteler and Kindra NicWalker

Dale Demoye Daniel Jr. and Jennifer Elizabeth Spigelmyer

Jyron Rashad Decuier and Eboni Monique Walton

Wahid Zahir Messiah Dyer and Michael Jermaine Hutchinson II

Jade Edra and Ama Adasha Esther Mea

Preston Ellis Elkins and Shelli Jo Myers

Ulises Alexander Escamilla and Teresa Maria Soriano DeLaRosa

Mark Juan Freeman and Heather Marie Shaffer

Franklin Charles Groseclose Jr. and Kelly Louise Carlin

Drew Anthony Michael Gaines and Mariah Diane Parrish

Jose Ramirez Gonzalez and Bertha Alicia Gonzalez

Daniel Edmond Goodman and Donna Marie Overton

Ricky Anthony Guerrero and Paula D. Salinas- Auris

William David Hardcastle and Amanda Brooke Page

Brandyn Ridelle Harper and Sharmika Shadi Thomas

Michael Eugene Hiers and Sarah Kathleen Widick

Thomas Charles Higgins Jr. and Reagan Dawson Hennig

Ronald Earl Johnson Jr. and April Mixell

Leslie Tyrone Jean Jr. and Micah Ela Cooley

Gus Juan Johns and Nikole Chikita Walker-Johns

Anthony Johnson and Kiersten Analise Bacoccini

Alimamy Gbassay Kanu and Hansol Yang

Zachary Alec Karl and Sheree Cawood

Barry Dwayne Kelley Jr. and Joselyn Elena Palacio Guerrero

Robert A. Kennedy Jr. and Robin Renee Cooper

Jullian Anthony Kimball and Amanda Rose Plunkett

Ian James Griffith Kirtley and Makayla M. Heintz

Maurice Alexander Laing and Destiny Karmen Hammonds

Carlvin Roy Leggett and Francisismelid Leon Padilla

Santana Anuar Lopez and Maegan Leann Zimmerman

Christopher Shawn Martin and Rachelle Avril Elliott

Jeranfel Anibal Martinez and Sydney Raven Morris

Stephen Patrick McDonald and Suzanne Marie Jordan

Miguel Angel Mercado and Rebecca Munhui Slade

Sean James Miller and Leslie Kathleen Beard

Elijah Misael Morales and Jessica Nicole Swafford

Daniel Morales Gutierrez and Jessica Janet Godoy

Dontavious Lekeffer Murphy and Samantha Amanda Huie

Liam John Obrien and Baylee Ryan Gloss

Timothy Allen Pajestka and Candice Raylene Fischer

Terrell Wayne Peach and Samantha Elizabeth Green

Daniel Anthony Pengov and Taylor Marina McRae

Damarquez Lamar Penn and Brooklynn Noel Lee Ortiz

Chase Jacob Byrd Reid and Rebecca Mae Seaburg

Lee Chaz Abrute Duenas Reoligio and Charles Austin Bullard

Chris Maria Tiffany Romero and Deanna Alison Mangandi

Tyler James Ruble and Mystique Kymberly Rowell

Kyle William Russell and Rebeccah Lynn Palmer

Jeffrey Richard Saint- Vil and Tawna Nia Gay

Antonio Roberto Sanchez and Meagan Ann Kubiak

Luis David Servin and Isabel Belinda Garcia

Louis Sondarrious Shamburger and Aria Jihaan Spruell

Ryan Brody Sirotkin and Ashley Lynn Carey

Eddie Ray Slay Jr. and Nerlande Joseph

Caleb Christopher Smith and Faith Evelyn Anderson

Kenneth Lee Smith and Susan Lynelle Shively

Rashod Lamon Thayer and Pablo Esteban Saez

Jaleel Montrel Thomas and Noaelle Esparanza Stewart

Tyler Richard Vinkler and Tracy Marie Birdsong

Daniel Garibay Welch and Brianne Ellen Brown

Berlonn Lenard Whitley and Lataysha Vashay Wells

Connor J. Williams and Leah Brooke Mann

Alex Kai Winter and Melissa Mary shellenberger

Benjamin Edward Zacharias and shunshine Adunique Tovar