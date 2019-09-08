Criminal dispositions
Daivon Marcel Archie, Dallas, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Kenneth James Arrowood , Rogers, assault causing bodily injury
Christian Mikhal Balque , Houston, driving while intoxicated
Lance James Beck, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Jonathan Boreland , Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Lavanta Brown, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Shatonya Manique Brown, Killeen, failure to give a proper signal
Mildred Ivette Burgos Saez , Killeen, assault by contact
Bryce Winston Chambers, Harker Heights, criminal attempt
Austin Hunter Coombs, Orange Beach, Ala., false statement for property
Oscar Cortez, Edinburg, speeding
Brandon Cornelius Crathers , Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Ahtumb Santrice Crumb, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Laneza Fromholz , Copperas Cove, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Adam Wesley Hardin, Belton, driving while license is invalid
Damien Javon Henderson, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Roman Manuel Hernandez, Temple, driving while intoxicated
Rodrigo Herrera, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Kelsea Brinae Johnson, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Latoya Laquisha Johnson, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Marvin Leon Johnson, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury of a family or household member
Robbie Burtis Kimbro III, McGregor, possession of marijuana great than or equal to 2-4 oz.
Emmanuel Lopez, Belton, driving while intoxicated
Kacie Lynn Mansfield, Harker Heights, criminal attempt
Tania Martinez- Banchs , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household
Terry Morris, Belton, reckless Driving
Jose Andres Nieves, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug free zone
Henry Nieves Hernandez, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Chance Norman, Caldwell, possession of marijuana less than or equal to 2 oz. in a drug free zone
Mackenzie Marie Parris, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Lauren Elizabeth Racicot, Belton, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Ashton Randle, Denton, criminal attempt
Renika Marquis Richie, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Brittney Lynn Rodriguez, Belton, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Ashton Blane Ryder, Temple, two counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Marcus Deshelle Smith, Killeen, false alarm or report
William Darelle Thomas, Killeen, criminal attempt
Renee Yvette Williams, Killeen, criminal attempt
Clifton Brandon Winnett , Temple, criminal trespass
Naïf Leenee Young, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury
Divorces
Andrea Marie Morales vs. Ryan Andrew Wienholz
Sean M. O’Barr vs. Holly M. O’Barr
Kara Nicole Haynes vs. Andrew Jerrod Haynes
James Anderson Wilson vs. Tracy Mae Wilson
Jeffrey Allan Hunter vs. Shelby Diane Hunter
Michell E. Sartorius vs. Nathan Lee Sartorius
Julie Ann Debbie Tolefree vs. Anthony Tolefree
Shaunese Minor vs. Bryan Minor
Kyle Demertrius Thomas vs. Pradtana Klaisuban Thomas
Jennifer Hinkson vs. Samuel Hinkson
Erich Michael White vs. Robyn L. Remesnik
Linda Faye Guthrie vs. Dennis Vernon Guthrie
Emilia Margarita Saldana vs. William George Hamilton
Robert Lawrence Thomas vs. Amelia Gardner Thomason
Chantey Annette Fryer vs. Ryan James Laurich
Demetric Marquise Handford vs. Karnisha Nashay Handford
Rebecca Lynn Matoska vs. Russell William Matoska
Jaylin Ashlea Miller vs. Jackie Dale Miller
Nilda Chinea vs. Luis Miguel Tovar
Lori Krause Underwood vs. Larry Thomas Zaborowski
Kayla D. Gamble vs. Terrence N. Gamble
Casie Lynn Craig vs. Christian Michael Mills
Victoria A. Sanfiorenzo vs. Wilfredo E. Sanfiorenzo Adrovet
Marriages
Jordon Lee Aldrich and Brittany Nicole Hampson
Edward Theronne Allen and Jarion Chiquita Stanley
Anthony David Amaya and Isis Alizae Lansang Tadic
Chad Charles Anderson and Rose Marie Goode
Dearrius Marquezz Armstrong and Almber Cerveon Smalley
Jonathan Charles Arroyo and Vanesa Camacho
William John Askwith and Charlene Lynn Mallow
Jayson Pabunan Balagot and Shartavia Shirasane Husband
Sergio Barrientos Sanchez and Lisseth Hernandez Bueno
Saxon Kenley Bartos and Marissa Elise Mackey
Austin Kai Bates and Danielle Kaitlann-Marie Elsbury
Maliq Kishaun Betterson and Domonique Porsha Jetton
Daniel Bibriesca and Margarita Ortiz
Patrick Leon Bolton and Jennifer Angelina Mantz
Dorion Joseph Brobst and Janell Armanda Salazar
Dustin Cody Burr and Anastasia Hope Giarrusso
Zarkia Zaharia Burton and Karla Janeth Ramos
Josiah David Chupik and Emma Jane Nicholson
Steven Cardona Caballero and Windy Elizabeth Rodriguez
Lee Charles Carlson Jr. and Amber Michelle Tipton
Kevin Patrick Carney and Abigail Elizabeth Moravek
Devlin Alexander Caskey and Alycia Renae Fenton
Isaiah Alan Caughey and Alexis Lee Johnson
Matthew John Chaffee and Traci Lynn Blanco
John Charles Claunts Jr. and Leslie Adriana Blanco
Edmond Elvin Daniel Clinton Jr. and Erica Marie Fuentes
Barron Shane Coe Jr. and Tahj Jyrese Brown
Nathaniel Bernard Coppage and Thelma Dolores Greenidge
Theodore Joshua Cruz III and Marissa Haley Oropello
Gregory Warner Dursteler and Kindra NicWalker
Dale Demoye Daniel Jr. and Jennifer Elizabeth Spigelmyer
Jyron Rashad Decuier and Eboni Monique Walton
Wahid Zahir Messiah Dyer and Michael Jermaine Hutchinson II
Jade Edra and Ama Adasha Esther Mea
Preston Ellis Elkins and Shelli Jo Myers
Ulises Alexander Escamilla and Teresa Maria Soriano DeLaRosa
Mark Juan Freeman and Heather Marie Shaffer
Franklin Charles Groseclose Jr. and Kelly Louise Carlin
Drew Anthony Michael Gaines and Mariah Diane Parrish
Jose Ramirez Gonzalez and Bertha Alicia Gonzalez
Daniel Edmond Goodman and Donna Marie Overton
Ricky Anthony Guerrero and Paula D. Salinas- Auris
William David Hardcastle and Amanda Brooke Page
Brandyn Ridelle Harper and Sharmika Shadi Thomas
Michael Eugene Hiers and Sarah Kathleen Widick
Thomas Charles Higgins Jr. and Reagan Dawson Hennig
Ronald Earl Johnson Jr. and April Mixell
Leslie Tyrone Jean Jr. and Micah Ela Cooley
Gus Juan Johns and Nikole Chikita Walker-Johns
Anthony Johnson and Kiersten Analise Bacoccini
Alimamy Gbassay Kanu and Hansol Yang
Zachary Alec Karl and Sheree Cawood
Barry Dwayne Kelley Jr. and Joselyn Elena Palacio Guerrero
Robert A. Kennedy Jr. and Robin Renee Cooper
Jullian Anthony Kimball and Amanda Rose Plunkett
Ian James Griffith Kirtley and Makayla M. Heintz
Maurice Alexander Laing and Destiny Karmen Hammonds
Carlvin Roy Leggett and Francisismelid Leon Padilla
Santana Anuar Lopez and Maegan Leann Zimmerman
Christopher Shawn Martin and Rachelle Avril Elliott
Jeranfel Anibal Martinez and Sydney Raven Morris
Stephen Patrick McDonald and Suzanne Marie Jordan
Miguel Angel Mercado and Rebecca Munhui Slade
Sean James Miller and Leslie Kathleen Beard
Elijah Misael Morales and Jessica Nicole Swafford
Daniel Morales Gutierrez and Jessica Janet Godoy
Dontavious Lekeffer Murphy and Samantha Amanda Huie
Liam John Obrien and Baylee Ryan Gloss
Timothy Allen Pajestka and Candice Raylene Fischer
Terrell Wayne Peach and Samantha Elizabeth Green
Daniel Anthony Pengov and Taylor Marina McRae
Damarquez Lamar Penn and Brooklynn Noel Lee Ortiz
Chase Jacob Byrd Reid and Rebecca Mae Seaburg
Lee Chaz Abrute Duenas Reoligio and Charles Austin Bullard
Chris Maria Tiffany Romero and Deanna Alison Mangandi
Tyler James Ruble and Mystique Kymberly Rowell
Kyle William Russell and Rebeccah Lynn Palmer
Jeffrey Richard Saint- Vil and Tawna Nia Gay
Antonio Roberto Sanchez and Meagan Ann Kubiak
Luis David Servin and Isabel Belinda Garcia
Louis Sondarrious Shamburger and Aria Jihaan Spruell
Ryan Brody Sirotkin and Ashley Lynn Carey
Eddie Ray Slay Jr. and Nerlande Joseph
Caleb Christopher Smith and Faith Evelyn Anderson
Kenneth Lee Smith and Susan Lynelle Shively
Rashod Lamon Thayer and Pablo Esteban Saez
Jaleel Montrel Thomas and Noaelle Esparanza Stewart
Tyler Richard Vinkler and Tracy Marie Birdsong
Daniel Garibay Welch and Brianne Ellen Brown
Berlonn Lenard Whitley and Lataysha Vashay Wells
Connor J. Williams and Leah Brooke Mann
Alex Kai Winter and Melissa Mary shellenberger
Benjamin Edward Zacharias and shunshine Adunique Tovar