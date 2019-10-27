Criminal dispositions
Barbara Mohler Akers, Belton, speeding
William Rae Brown, Temple, speeding
Quineveret Tywayne Caraway, Nolanville, interfering with public duties
Sydney Claire Cole, Cypress, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Devante Davis-Freeman, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Jessica Depaz-Reynoso , Austin, driving while intoxicated
Sheriff Elsayed Elkattawy , Belton, speeding
Tyrone Fowler, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Louis Aguilar Garcia, Temple, driving while license invalid
Deshaun Dandrus Gregory- Thaxton , Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Chad- Antho Hackett, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Yessica Ibarra- Arriaga , Killeen, public lewdness
Johnny Douglas Jackson, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Delvin Jerome Jones Sr., Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Heather Marie Kelly, Killeen, disorderly conduct
Wendell Kereszlyen , Hewitt, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
James Lamy , Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Anna Miriam Landaverde , Temple, driving while intoxicated
Robert Joseph Larsen, Temple, driving while intoxicated
Harriett Vianna Lee, Killeen, criminal trespass
Angela Denise Lemons, Killeen, criminal mischief less than or equal to $50-$500
Kassandra Lucero, College Station, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Bruce Maldonado, Temple, assault causing bodily injury
Kerin Montano, Belton, driving while intoxicated
Abrianna Victoria Montgomery, Waco, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Fernando Murillo, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Cesar T. Ortiz, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Leticia Campos Perez, Del Valle, failure to identify or giving a false statement
Amanda Sue Prentice, Salado, driving while intoxicated BAC
Lorraine Lucinda Ramirez, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Sophie Richardson, Austin, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Justin Peter-Michael Rizor , Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Kimberly Danielle Sanchez, Cameron, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750
Kimberly Danielle Sanchez, Cameron, criminal trespass of a habitat or shelter
James Shackleford Jr., Harker Heights, possession of marijuana greater than or equal to 2-4 oz.
Elijah Dajour Sullivan, Killeen, unlawfully carrying of a weapon
Angelina Urbina , Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Robert Paul Vanalmen , Temple, driving while intoxicated
Michael Jason Yadusky , Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Divorces
Stephen Duante Scales vs. Latisha Scales
Michael Joseph Becker vs. Ashley Marie Becker
Malina Lopez Muro and Luis Alberto Lopez Muro
Michael Abraham Perez vs. Antoinette Monique Perez
Stephen James Jelinek vs. Christina Elaine Jelinek
Linda Marlene Miller vs. Robert Owen Miller
Shewanna L. McClellan vs. Michael W. McClellan
Adara Dominique Reed vs. Christopher Alexander Reed
Forrest Loar vs. Roberta Sue Loar
Robin Dawn Torres vs. Irving Joel Torres-Rivera
Samuel Kevin Smith vs. Joanne Vera Smith
Clarice Julie Martin vs. James Heath Martin
Timothy Brown vs. Keyonna Lakohl Brown
Michael Harris vs. Danielle N. Haney
Mary E. Kidd vs. Richard Kidd Jr.
Ian Malcom Graison vs. Christine Lynn Virginia Reed
Vincent Nunez vs. Angel Marie Nunez
Charles Reed Wendle vs. Mary Nelly Wendle-Araque
John Michael Arroyo Carreras vs. Luz Janice Avila Rey
Kinsasha Rene’a Hennington vs. Broderick Michail Hennington
Craig Anthony Falk vs. Mariel Therese Falk
Johnny Herrera Reyna vs. Anastasia Marie Ortega
Jose William Cardonia Mercado vs. Virgen Ivette Diaz Carrion
Orlando Osiel Calderon vs. Katelyn Elizabeth Calderon
James C. Pegues vs. Phyllis S. Pegues
Judith Paulina Taylor vs. James Trevor Taylor
Maria G. Nunez vs. Jorge Alberto Nunez
Vilize A. Gamboa vs. Samantha C. Curtis
Chong Johnson vs. Jingwo Jin
Berna Renee Pitts vs. Norman Pitts
Rachael Leigh Parker vs. Ryan Joseph Reino Rettinger
Denver Allen Lodge vs. Marlene Lodge
Jarell William Jefferson vs. Brandi Nicole Jefferson
Marianne Mitsuko Merrill-Roman vs. David Anthony Merrill
Harvey Davis Jr. vs. Katherine A. Davis
Taylor Anne Franzen vs. John Charles Anderson
Nicole Catherine Jane Jackson vs. Jeremiah Jackson
Alicia Nichole McGrath vs. Stephen Joe Dillon
Taylor Mariah Araujo vs. Alexander Romel Araujo
Charles Anfield vs. Lahartha Anfield
Melissa Elizabeth Welch vs. Aaron Shea Allen
Katie Eaquinto vs. Joshua Eaquinto
James William Tate vs. Sheila Renee Mikulec
Kiara Martin vs. Clinton Martin
Juliann Amanda Waldron Johnson vs. Christopher Darnell Johnson
Sharon Kay Blizzard vs. Barry Lee Blizzard
Karina Ramos- Tejeda vs. Javier Ramos III
Brandon Dean Acosta vs. Labrina Shelynne Acosta Brown
Jeffery P. Burns vs. Hwa -Sun Lee Burns
Marisa Leetah Miller vs. Wilternerius Lin Dri Ashcraft
Marriages
Trey Michael Abel and Sarah Ashlee Clopp
Jet Thomas Adams vs. Haley Kaye Walker
Romel Jensen Ayala Morales and Maria Esmeralda Lujan Valenzuela
David Lee Banks and Rose Lynn Conaway
Lucas Reid Becerra and Jelleca Aquino Agpaoa
Terrance Eugene Brooks and Zolena Lynn Roberts
Kevin Eugene Bryant and Jo-Ann Bugnosen Gawe
Melvin Mendel Bukszpan and Laticia Yevette Anthony
Walter Evans Crosby III and Geneva Denise McCoy
Douglas Antonio Caragena Jr. and Sierra Rhyan Hamm
Kerwan Sylvest Celestine and Marshelda Danna Dozier
Jared Lee Chevalier and Taylor Lain Young
Laura Gayle Culver and Karla Jane Kittley
Barshem Shaquen Daniels-Johnson and Zoe Arrabella Elaine Bennett
Joshua Lee Dubois and Diana Marie Garner
Monquavius Quiyon Ezell and Rayna Samiya Jackson
Aaron Edward Frost and Sagan Hollis Newcombe
Stanley Chris-Stine Gary and Miltonisha Lanika Robinson
Reyes Gauna and Josephine Castillo
Jaylnn Avory Gibbs and Esmeralda Daniela Sanchez
Khori Douge Graham and Arabia Denise Brooks Porter
Nathan Allen Greenwold and Anna Danielle Crawford
Dustin Taylor Harper and Amanda Leann Marek
Tyryn Jihad Hinton and Mercedes Ja - Nice Williams
Devlyn Eugene Holt and Amanda Rose Taylor
Sang Seop Hong and Jeong Im Kang
Cody Austin Johnson and Eshe Adwoa Manselle
Arthur Lee Jones and Joyee Uwange
Joseph Albert Kincaid and Cassidy Jane Carpenter
Eldga Lueshan Kenoo Linton and Julian Amanda Waldron
Ryan Paul Litchy Gieser and Lydia Jean Gurlen
Isaac Lopez-Nieto and Katherine Licelo Villa Castillo
Juan Emilio Martinez and Shakira Acevedo- Gerena
Johnny Martin and Veronica Cheptoo Rutto
Kihara Gisselle Merlos and Gisselle Casidy Lynn Barrera
James Lynn Mezenen and Shelby Renee Stampley
Thomas J. Mitchel and Aiesha Janay Crawford
Jaysen Javier Muniz Sanchez and Christopher Oneal Smith
Delmer Lee Nejtek and Jamie Lynn Fields
Pedro Damian Pantoja and Kemberly Del Rosario Arroyo
Ashlee Gisselle Perez and Olivia Felicita Flores
Kristopher A. Pham and Nicole Hoa Nguyen
Don Albert Pollock and Dotsie Remona Dawson
Nicholas Christopher Pugh and Amanda Doreen Martinez
Charles Fredrick Reid III and Danielle Elyse Miranda
William Lacy Roberts and Katherine Elizabeth Flippo
Joshua Willen Romero and Jean Marie Esplana Beseler
Matthew Alan Schmidt and Andrea Michelle Fox
Michael Raphael Sanchez and Brooklyn Dangela Martinez
Jason Daneal Shervey and Jeneffer Marie Wagner
Jabbi Siddea and Ruben Gorostieta -Hernandez
Nicholas McNaughton Sikes and Madison Kenzie Fox
Gregory Michael Skul and Jasmin E. Cintron
Alexander Spann III and Cesleigh Breanne Morris
Beau Sterling and Stormy Joe-Dalton McBride
Garrett Emmanuel Tanner and Jamie Lynn Goodman
James Devon Thomas and Monia Mae Clark
David Franklin Trager and Christine MBrown
Jason Leland Tubbs and Cassidy Suzanne Gilley
Matthew Michael Wynn and Alexandra Martinez
Antoine Chevel Wallace and Kamiaya Cashouna Hicks
Sebastian Cole Winkler and Jasmine Marie Presas
Anthony James Worthy II and Shaquorreay Dnea Nichelle Banks
Christian Torez Wright and Elizabeth Skye Garza
Jon Calvin Zimmerman Jr. and April Marie Franklin