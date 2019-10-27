Criminal dispositions

Barbara Mohler Akers, Belton, speeding

William Rae Brown, Temple, speeding

Quineveret Tywayne Caraway, Nolanville, interfering with public duties

Sydney Claire Cole, Cypress, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Devante Davis-Freeman, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Jessica Depaz-Reynoso , Austin, driving while intoxicated

Sheriff Elsayed Elkattawy , Belton, speeding

Tyrone Fowler, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Louis Aguilar Garcia, Temple, driving while license invalid

Deshaun Dandrus Gregory- Thaxton , Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Chad- Antho Hackett, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Yessica Ibarra- Arriaga , Killeen, public lewdness

Johnny Douglas Jackson, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Delvin Jerome Jones Sr., Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Heather Marie Kelly, Killeen, disorderly conduct

Wendell Kereszlyen , Hewitt, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

James Lamy , Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Anna Miriam Landaverde , Temple, driving while intoxicated

Robert Joseph Larsen, Temple, driving while intoxicated

Harriett Vianna Lee, Killeen, criminal trespass

Angela Denise Lemons, Killeen, criminal mischief less than or equal to $50-$500

Kassandra Lucero, College Station, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Bruce Maldonado, Temple, assault causing bodily injury

Kerin Montano, Belton, driving while intoxicated

Abrianna Victoria Montgomery, Waco, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Fernando Murillo, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Cesar T. Ortiz, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Leticia Campos Perez, Del Valle, failure to identify or giving a false statement

Amanda Sue Prentice, Salado, driving while intoxicated BAC

Lorraine Lucinda Ramirez, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Sophie Richardson, Austin, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Justin Peter-Michael Rizor , Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Kimberly Danielle Sanchez, Cameron, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750

Kimberly Danielle Sanchez, Cameron, criminal trespass of a habitat or shelter

James Shackleford Jr., Harker Heights, possession of marijuana greater than or equal to 2-4 oz.

Elijah Dajour Sullivan, Killeen, unlawfully carrying of a weapon

Angelina Urbina , Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Robert Paul Vanalmen , Temple, driving while intoxicated

Michael Jason Yadusky , Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Divorces

Stephen Duante Scales vs. Latisha Scales

Michael Joseph Becker vs. Ashley Marie Becker

Malina Lopez Muro and Luis Alberto Lopez Muro

Michael Abraham Perez vs. Antoinette Monique Perez

Stephen James Jelinek vs. Christina Elaine Jelinek

Linda Marlene Miller vs. Robert Owen Miller

Shewanna L. McClellan vs. Michael W. McClellan

Adara Dominique Reed vs. Christopher Alexander Reed

Forrest Loar vs. Roberta Sue Loar

Robin Dawn Torres vs. Irving Joel Torres-Rivera

Samuel Kevin Smith vs. Joanne Vera Smith

Clarice Julie Martin vs. James Heath Martin

Timothy Brown vs. Keyonna Lakohl Brown

Michael Harris vs. Danielle N. Haney

Mary E. Kidd vs. Richard Kidd Jr.

Ian Malcom Graison vs. Christine Lynn Virginia Reed

Vincent Nunez vs. Angel Marie Nunez

Charles Reed Wendle vs. Mary Nelly Wendle-Araque

John Michael Arroyo Carreras vs. Luz Janice Avila Rey

Kinsasha Rene’a Hennington vs. Broderick Michail Hennington

Craig Anthony Falk vs. Mariel Therese Falk

Johnny Herrera Reyna vs. Anastasia Marie Ortega

Jose William Cardonia Mercado vs. Virgen Ivette Diaz Carrion

Orlando Osiel Calderon vs. Katelyn Elizabeth Calderon

James C. Pegues vs. Phyllis S. Pegues

Judith Paulina Taylor vs. James Trevor Taylor

Maria G. Nunez vs. Jorge Alberto Nunez

Vilize A. Gamboa vs. Samantha C. Curtis

Chong Johnson vs. Jingwo Jin

Berna Renee Pitts vs. Norman Pitts

Rachael Leigh Parker vs. Ryan Joseph Reino Rettinger

Denver Allen Lodge vs. Marlene Lodge

Jarell William Jefferson vs. Brandi Nicole Jefferson

Marianne Mitsuko Merrill-Roman vs. David Anthony Merrill

Harvey Davis Jr. vs. Katherine A. Davis

Taylor Anne Franzen vs. John Charles Anderson

Nicole Catherine Jane Jackson vs. Jeremiah Jackson

Alicia Nichole McGrath vs. Stephen Joe Dillon

Taylor Mariah Araujo vs. Alexander Romel Araujo

Charles Anfield vs. Lahartha Anfield

Melissa Elizabeth Welch vs. Aaron Shea Allen

Katie Eaquinto vs. Joshua Eaquinto

James William Tate vs. Sheila Renee Mikulec

Kiara Martin vs. Clinton Martin

Juliann Amanda Waldron Johnson vs. Christopher Darnell Johnson

Sharon Kay Blizzard vs. Barry Lee Blizzard

Karina Ramos- Tejeda vs. Javier Ramos III

Brandon Dean Acosta vs. Labrina Shelynne Acosta Brown

Jeffery P. Burns vs. Hwa -Sun Lee Burns

Marisa Leetah Miller vs. Wilternerius Lin Dri Ashcraft

Marriages

Trey Michael Abel and Sarah Ashlee Clopp

Jet Thomas Adams vs. Haley Kaye Walker

Romel Jensen Ayala Morales and Maria Esmeralda Lujan Valenzuela

David Lee Banks and Rose Lynn Conaway

Lucas Reid Becerra and Jelleca Aquino Agpaoa

Terrance Eugene Brooks and Zolena Lynn Roberts

Kevin Eugene Bryant and Jo-Ann Bugnosen Gawe

Melvin Mendel Bukszpan and Laticia Yevette Anthony

Walter Evans Crosby III and Geneva Denise McCoy

Douglas Antonio Caragena Jr. and Sierra Rhyan Hamm

Kerwan Sylvest Celestine and Marshelda Danna Dozier

Jared Lee Chevalier and Taylor Lain Young

Laura Gayle Culver and Karla Jane Kittley

Barshem Shaquen Daniels-Johnson and Zoe Arrabella Elaine Bennett

Joshua Lee Dubois and Diana Marie Garner

Monquavius Quiyon Ezell and Rayna Samiya Jackson

Aaron Edward Frost and Sagan Hollis Newcombe

Stanley Chris-Stine Gary and Miltonisha Lanika Robinson

Reyes Gauna and Josephine Castillo

Jaylnn Avory Gibbs and Esmeralda Daniela Sanchez

Khori Douge Graham and Arabia Denise Brooks Porter

Nathan Allen Greenwold and Anna Danielle Crawford

Dustin Taylor Harper and Amanda Leann Marek

Tyryn Jihad Hinton and Mercedes Ja - Nice Williams

Devlyn Eugene Holt and Amanda Rose Taylor

Sang Seop Hong and Jeong Im Kang

Cody Austin Johnson and Eshe Adwoa Manselle

Arthur Lee Jones and Joyee Uwange

Joseph Albert Kincaid and Cassidy Jane Carpenter

Eldga Lueshan Kenoo Linton and Julian Amanda Waldron

Ryan Paul Litchy Gieser and Lydia Jean Gurlen

Isaac Lopez-Nieto and Katherine Licelo Villa Castillo

Juan Emilio Martinez and Shakira Acevedo- Gerena

Johnny Martin and Veronica Cheptoo Rutto

Kihara Gisselle Merlos and Gisselle Casidy Lynn Barrera

James Lynn Mezenen and Shelby Renee Stampley

Thomas J. Mitchel and Aiesha Janay Crawford

Jaysen Javier Muniz Sanchez and Christopher Oneal Smith

Delmer Lee Nejtek and Jamie Lynn Fields

Pedro Damian Pantoja and Kemberly Del Rosario Arroyo

Ashlee Gisselle Perez and Olivia Felicita Flores

Kristopher A. Pham and Nicole Hoa Nguyen

Don Albert Pollock and Dotsie Remona Dawson

Nicholas Christopher Pugh and Amanda Doreen Martinez

Charles Fredrick Reid III and Danielle Elyse Miranda

William Lacy Roberts and Katherine Elizabeth Flippo

Joshua Willen Romero and Jean Marie Esplana Beseler

Matthew Alan Schmidt and Andrea Michelle Fox

Michael Raphael Sanchez and Brooklyn Dangela Martinez

Jason Daneal Shervey and Jeneffer Marie Wagner

Jabbi Siddea and Ruben Gorostieta -Hernandez

Nicholas McNaughton Sikes and Madison Kenzie Fox

Gregory Michael Skul and Jasmin E. Cintron

Alexander Spann III and Cesleigh Breanne Morris

Beau Sterling and Stormy Joe-Dalton McBride

Garrett Emmanuel Tanner and Jamie Lynn Goodman

James Devon Thomas and Monia Mae Clark

David Franklin Trager and Christine MBrown

Jason Leland Tubbs and Cassidy Suzanne Gilley

Matthew Michael Wynn and Alexandra Martinez

Antoine Chevel Wallace and Kamiaya Cashouna Hicks

Sebastian Cole Winkler and Jasmine Marie Presas

Anthony James Worthy II and Shaquorreay Dnea Nichelle Banks

Christian Torez Wright and Elizabeth Skye Garza

Jon Calvin Zimmerman Jr. and April Marie Franklin