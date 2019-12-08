Criminal dispositions

Dale Louise Abshere , Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Omari Osei Brathwaite , Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug free zone

Mark Anthony Collier, Bryan, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Miguel Cortez Jr., Moody, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Jashirhea Oshay Dawson, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Pavel Osorio Despaigne , Houston, speeding

Steven Paul Dorn, Temple, failure to identify a fugitive

Monica Nicole Easley, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Lloyd Alvin Ellason , Temple, driving while intoxicated

Jamal Andreas Green, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Jamal Andreas Green, Killeen, resisting arrest, search or transport

Isaiah Lamond Holloman, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Robert Holman, Temple, criminal attempt

Clydia Dawn Hunter, Killeen, possession of a controlled substance program group 2-A less than or equal to 2 oz.

Hubert Wayne Hutchinson Sr., Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Johnathan Isaiah Jones, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Robert Kelly Jr., Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Robert Kelly Jr. Killeen, terroristic threat of a family or household member

Robert Kelly Jr., Killeen, violation of a protection order with bias or prejudice

Robert Kelly Jr., Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Chunda Linnear , Dallas, criminal attempt

Fredrick Lamont Miller Jr., Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Kenneth Neval Mitchell, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury

Aleah Elaine Nealy , Temple, driving while intoxicated

Joshua Borja Perez, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500

Jesus Ramirez, Belton, unlawfully carrying of a weapon

Jason Daniel Sanabria , Killeen, speeding

Kelaiah Keziah Trent, Killeen, prostitution

Amy Lauren Zweighaft , Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Divorces

Taylor Nicole Cortez vs. Rance Anthoney Seidl

Analyn E. Baptiste vs. Lawrence B. Baptiste Jr.

Nelson Eduardo Carrero-Laguna vs. Virginia Duree Jimenez

Richard Thomas Seelbinder vs. Andrea Nicole Seelbinder

Shanta Ida Potts vs. Bradford Samuel Potts

Sabreena Rashell Ramos Dobson and Christopher Dobson Jr.

Sidney Pase Matthew Cannon vs. Dayna Marie Collins

Austin Mansfield vs. Breyanna Jo Mansfield

Maurice Davis vs. Ronycia Dennis

Alex Bicera Yingst vs. Sherwin Bicera Yingst

Tamarkion Lejay Britton vs. Shasta Britton

Caitlin R. Love vs. Caleb D. Deibel

Bryant Jamal Bruce vs. Kiara Nycole Bruce

Mary C. Mendez vs. Jose Maximo Mendez-Nino

Eli FN Margritt Bagdan vs. Jacob Scott Ragdan

Tabitha Cheyenne Rhodes vs. Tyrek Avonte Montgomery

Deirdre Dawn Kirk vs. James Ryan Kirk

Cynthia Wilder vs. David A. Wilder Jr.

Valeria Ferreira Sage vs. Anthony Joshua Sage

Autumn Abrams vs. Willie Abrams

Esther Yvonne McMenomey vs. William F. McMenomey Jr.

Daniel Ray Bryant vs. Chantal Elisabeth Bryant

Marriages

Derwin Bernard Bonner and LaQuincia Isom

Kevin Dwayne Bailey and Stephanie Gonzalez

Curwin Deon Baron and Kristen Rene Dugruise

Austin Zachary Becker and Christine Elizabeth Haines

Marcel Jacobus Maria Bosman vs. Andrea Johnston

Casin Dean Boyd and Daisy Noemi Auceda

Russell Warner Butterworth and Machelle Angel Santillan

Nakiya Jana Early and Henrietta Nneoma Ogwuegbu

Christopher C. Everett and Rachel Valerie Fire

Paul Dewitt Fellows IV and Haily Leeann Yanez

Steven Garrett-Lopez and Michelle Montee Llanas

Stephon Leonard Green and Kayla Monique Butler

James Dennis Greene Jr. and Amy Renee Simpson

Jose Guadalupe Gutierrez Tanguma and Gabriela Tanguma Juarez

Nicholas James Hart and Shanelle Christina Arnold

David Alexander Hermerding and Jessica Jean Campion

Osagie O. Igbinovia and Nitasha Shanice Sherrell Wheeler

Gerald Lewis Jones and Dianne Jones

Larry Eugene Knight Jr. and Mandalyn Kay Sands

Brandon Edward Lawrence Lathrop Jr. and Courtney Kristyn Goossen

Walter Doyle McGlone and Gillian Taylore Smith

Brian Thomas McFarland and Kara Delayne Gomez

Adhillo Abenkino McKain and Mikeira Kyranisha Vonshay Peoples

Noe Morales Montes De Oca and Erika Dariela Ramirez

Ramon Fredricos Morgan II and Tiana M. Leonard

Brickley Don Myers and Tait Mitchell McDonald

Carlos A. Nunez and Rochelle Lillian Stokes

Lionel Bruce Poolaw III and Andrea Lynn Guardiola

Brandon E. Parr and Shannon Miriam Bradshaw

Joe Pedrasa Jr. and Kathy Lara

James Poppenhusen and Allison Noel Bradburn

Branston Von Rush and Candice Ann Cunningham

Landon Douglas Smith and Kayla Machelle Polley

Alexander Torres Perez and Stephanie Santana Santos

Kerry Omar Williamson and Lashekia Latrice Wheeler

Charles Allen Ward and Ma Isabel Cerda Escobedo

Roger Allen West and Latriece Yvette Casey

Matthew Scott Wood and Angela Julanne Britton