Criminal dispositions
Dale Louise Abshere , Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Omari Osei Brathwaite , Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug free zone
Mark Anthony Collier, Bryan, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Miguel Cortez Jr., Moody, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Jashirhea Oshay Dawson, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Pavel Osorio Despaigne , Houston, speeding
Steven Paul Dorn, Temple, failure to identify a fugitive
Monica Nicole Easley, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Lloyd Alvin Ellason , Temple, driving while intoxicated
Jamal Andreas Green, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Jamal Andreas Green, Killeen, resisting arrest, search or transport
Isaiah Lamond Holloman, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Robert Holman, Temple, criminal attempt
Clydia Dawn Hunter, Killeen, possession of a controlled substance program group 2-A less than or equal to 2 oz.
Hubert Wayne Hutchinson Sr., Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Johnathan Isaiah Jones, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Robert Kelly Jr., Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Robert Kelly Jr. Killeen, terroristic threat of a family or household member
Robert Kelly Jr., Killeen, violation of a protection order with bias or prejudice
Robert Kelly Jr., Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Chunda Linnear , Dallas, criminal attempt
Fredrick Lamont Miller Jr., Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Kenneth Neval Mitchell, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury
Aleah Elaine Nealy , Temple, driving while intoxicated
Joshua Borja Perez, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Jesus Ramirez, Belton, unlawfully carrying of a weapon
Jason Daniel Sanabria , Killeen, speeding
Kelaiah Keziah Trent, Killeen, prostitution
Amy Lauren Zweighaft , Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Divorces
Taylor Nicole Cortez vs. Rance Anthoney Seidl
Analyn E. Baptiste vs. Lawrence B. Baptiste Jr.
Nelson Eduardo Carrero-Laguna vs. Virginia Duree Jimenez
Richard Thomas Seelbinder vs. Andrea Nicole Seelbinder
Shanta Ida Potts vs. Bradford Samuel Potts
Sabreena Rashell Ramos Dobson and Christopher Dobson Jr.
Sidney Pase Matthew Cannon vs. Dayna Marie Collins
Austin Mansfield vs. Breyanna Jo Mansfield
Maurice Davis vs. Ronycia Dennis
Alex Bicera Yingst vs. Sherwin Bicera Yingst
Tamarkion Lejay Britton vs. Shasta Britton
Caitlin R. Love vs. Caleb D. Deibel
Bryant Jamal Bruce vs. Kiara Nycole Bruce
Mary C. Mendez vs. Jose Maximo Mendez-Nino
Eli FN Margritt Bagdan vs. Jacob Scott Ragdan
Tabitha Cheyenne Rhodes vs. Tyrek Avonte Montgomery
Deirdre Dawn Kirk vs. James Ryan Kirk
Cynthia Wilder vs. David A. Wilder Jr.
Valeria Ferreira Sage vs. Anthony Joshua Sage
Autumn Abrams vs. Willie Abrams
Esther Yvonne McMenomey vs. William F. McMenomey Jr.
Daniel Ray Bryant vs. Chantal Elisabeth Bryant
Marriages
Derwin Bernard Bonner and LaQuincia Isom
Kevin Dwayne Bailey and Stephanie Gonzalez
Curwin Deon Baron and Kristen Rene Dugruise
Austin Zachary Becker and Christine Elizabeth Haines
Marcel Jacobus Maria Bosman vs. Andrea Johnston
Casin Dean Boyd and Daisy Noemi Auceda
Russell Warner Butterworth and Machelle Angel Santillan
Nakiya Jana Early and Henrietta Nneoma Ogwuegbu
Christopher C. Everett and Rachel Valerie Fire
Paul Dewitt Fellows IV and Haily Leeann Yanez
Steven Garrett-Lopez and Michelle Montee Llanas
Stephon Leonard Green and Kayla Monique Butler
James Dennis Greene Jr. and Amy Renee Simpson
Jose Guadalupe Gutierrez Tanguma and Gabriela Tanguma Juarez
Nicholas James Hart and Shanelle Christina Arnold
David Alexander Hermerding and Jessica Jean Campion
Osagie O. Igbinovia and Nitasha Shanice Sherrell Wheeler
Gerald Lewis Jones and Dianne Jones
Larry Eugene Knight Jr. and Mandalyn Kay Sands
Brandon Edward Lawrence Lathrop Jr. and Courtney Kristyn Goossen
Walter Doyle McGlone and Gillian Taylore Smith
Brian Thomas McFarland and Kara Delayne Gomez
Adhillo Abenkino McKain and Mikeira Kyranisha Vonshay Peoples
Noe Morales Montes De Oca and Erika Dariela Ramirez
Ramon Fredricos Morgan II and Tiana M. Leonard
Brickley Don Myers and Tait Mitchell McDonald
Carlos A. Nunez and Rochelle Lillian Stokes
Lionel Bruce Poolaw III and Andrea Lynn Guardiola
Brandon E. Parr and Shannon Miriam Bradshaw
Joe Pedrasa Jr. and Kathy Lara
James Poppenhusen and Allison Noel Bradburn
Branston Von Rush and Candice Ann Cunningham
Landon Douglas Smith and Kayla Machelle Polley
Alexander Torres Perez and Stephanie Santana Santos
Kerry Omar Williamson and Lashekia Latrice Wheeler
Charles Allen Ward and Ma Isabel Cerda Escobedo
Roger Allen West and Latriece Yvette Casey
Matthew Scott Wood and Angela Julanne Britton