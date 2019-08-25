Criminal dispositions
Kali Nicole Bishop, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Christopher Michael Brown Jr., Wylie, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Jordan Bobbie Brown, Killeen, evading arrest or detention
Alyssa Michelle Caballero, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Felisa Ami Cardenas, Lancaster, Calif., driving while intoxicated
Kevin Lamar Collins, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Allen Coulter, Fort Hood, resisting arrest, search or transport
Alan Rio Davis, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Daniel Bruce Erfurt, Killeen, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Latonya Rena Fields, Killeen, prohibitive weapon, knuckles
Hayden Freeman, Wasso , Okla., driving while intoxicated
Myra Alicia Garcia, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Sabrina Gomez, Gatesville, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Tracy Laurean Helmandollar , Little River-Academy, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
David Lamar Jones, Junction, Ala., unlawfully carrying of a weapon
William Bradford Langham III, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Michael Sean Ledbetter, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Alexander Lee, Temple, terroristic threat causing fear
Shatondra N. Lee, Temple, passion of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Bailey Scott Lewis, Temple, accident involving damage to a vehicle
Joshua Lindstrom, Baytown, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Chelsea Maida, driving while license is invalid
Alfredo Martinez-Nava, Temple, two counts of criminal attempt
Steven Dewayne McMurray, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury
Kirk McEntire Milstead , Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Daniel Carlton Pack, Temple, criminal attempt
Jerry Pickens, Belton, driving while license is invalid
Jerry Pickens, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Joseph Evan Plyler , Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Rylie Caroline Prince, Plano, failure to do due duty upon striking an unattended vehicle
Robert Rogers, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Brandon Tachibana, Temple, possession of marijuana greater than or equal to 1-4 oz.
Elissa Marie Trevino, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Victor John Vargas, Harker Heights, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Joseph Richard Warehime , Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Aaron James Wheeler, Cameron, driving while intoxicated BAC
Stephanie Nicole White, Nolanville, theft of services greater than or equal to $750-$2,500
Shretha Nicole Williams, Cameron, theft of property greater than or equal to $50-$500
Elizabeth Ann Williamson, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Niesha Tatianna Wingfield , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Divorces
Jessika Fuentes vs. Joseph Clinton Greenlaw
Jawanza Maurice Warren vs. Joylena Renee Warren
Julia Ellen Mathes vs. Donald Christopher Mathes
Marvin Anthony Williams Jr. vs. Tiara Cherrelle Williams
Robert Hendricks vs. Mary Roberta Hendricks
Jaime Igau Wright vs. Harry Jeffrey Wright
Danielle Robin Sells vs. Dylan Markus Sells
Philip Joe Riddell vs. Eumika Janese Minggia
Autavia Tukea Bowen vs. Mickiela Len’Shay Wiley
Lorena Rodriguez vs. Fabian J. Alvarez
De Anne Kennard vs. John Britt Kennard
Christopher Allen Smith vs. Kiele Joe Claybo
Eleazar Hernandez vs. Cathy Ann Hernandez
Evangelina Macias-Morales vs. Armando Guerrero
Sonia Molina-Rodriguez vs. Jose Antonio Rodriguez
Lakeisha Chevon Pharr vs. Derick Elijha Golston
Jennifer Estelle Matthew vs. Dwight Jermain Matthew
James Donald Miller vs. Story Michele Miller
April Leann Shelton vs. Benny Wayne Shelton Jr.
Wendy Dobbs vs. James A. Dobbs
Christobal Gregory Zapata vs. Mindy Rae Zapata
Adeline Elizabeth Vasquez vs. Donovan Michael Codd
Jim Carlos Maldonado vs. Irma Angelica Sanchez
Ariel Omega Goggins vs. Perrish Ja’Amal Goggins
Eric Jamal Dorsey vs. Heather Rose Simmons
Sandra Milena Munoz vs. Cleomar Munoz
Ladreeta Lynn Gibbs vs. Russell Rena Williams
Vincent Michael Jones vs. Nakita Marie Jones
Taylor Lane Worrell vs. Taylor Renee Diephuis
Minjie Zhou vs. Xiaqing Fang
Kamiaya Ca’Shouna Hicks vs. James Bryant
Natascha McCray vs. Michael Russell McCray
Markus D’Anthony Stubbs vs. Clarke Haley Young
Hai H. Dang vs. Thuy N. Dang
Ellen Ann Castro vs. Javier Tony Castro II
Terri Sue Buzan vs. Bradley Neil Buzan
Ayanna Rashida Cobban vs. Diandre Hopeton Palmer
Brianna Michelle Anderson vs. Travelle Tranon Mitchell
Karen Sabrina Meenach-Dutton vs. Joseph David Meenach
Christopher Lee Robinson vs. Laura Kathleen Reed
Joan Kaitlyn Collins vs. Richard Austtin Dean Cassel
Stephanie Michelle Branham- Selters vs. Anthony Drake Selters
Christopher Michael Buckles vs. Charlotte E. Buckles
Wayne Keith Underwood vs. Rosemary D. Bonilla
Kenneth Leblanc vs. Kristina Leblanc
Marriages
Nils Dario Agosto and Naetia Marie Ramirez
Ernesto Marquez Anacleto Jr. and Milagro Sarahi Rivera
Marquis Marique Anderson and Tonisha Michelle Miller
Jacob Hunter Andrews and Alexis Chae Bowling
Taylor A. Andrews and Laci Jolyn Parker
Mark Ellis Arrington and Tiandra Alicia Martin
Markeist Tremayne Banks and Kadejah Deundranae Critton
Samuel Marcus Banks and Aiyana Marie Hernandez
August Joe Brauer IV and Margaret Ruth Maedgen
Dorion Tyrail Bush and Bria Denise Dozier
Brian Cabera and Alexus Marie Solomon
James Rae Cantu and Olga C. Hall
Damien Lamont Chandler and Monique Tierra Williams
Maurice Darnell Coleman and Mikayla Michelle Graham
Lester Richard Davison and Sheree R. Yorker
Kevin Guerrero Donato and Angelli Catipay Dominguez
Edwin Nathanyel Donis and Alyssa Annai Gomez
Kevin Todd Dudik and Johnna Richelle Krenek
Thomas Alan Duquette and Samantha Nicole Duran
Kristopher Neal Einboden and Madelyn Rose Lyons
Ishmael Ava El and Daniela Lashon Thomas
Desmon Jaheim Fisher and Aniya Zy-Mecca Bey
Jordan John Flint and Jason Michael March
Steven Tyler Flynn and Morgan Kananilehua Namsun Brownilo
Levi Lee Green Coon and Brittaney Leann Bliton
James Frederick Gladden III and Yesenia Robles
Deven Gonzalez and Margaret Ann Pekarek
Reid Stuart Gormus and Ashley Nicole Bergsmith
Rodney Lee Graves and Brandie Adriana Berge
Colby Dalton Guentzel and Virginia Mae Rich
Jeffrey Todd Hall and Karen Marie Hall
James Keith Hall II and Erin Faye Brown
Matthew Ryan Hardin and Maegan Kay Ritchey
Rana Earen Harris and Brittiny Cymone Hines
Adam Keith Hensley and Desiree Elizabeth Martinez
Christopher Paul Hinderlie and Sara Marie Mordenti
Ivan Alfredo Howard and Barbara Ellen Chaney
Zacuria Tiesha Jackson Alexander and Goronda Lashonda Loggins
David Jeremy Jones and Morgan Antionette Cooley
Matthew Eugene Karcher and Jennifer Danielle Ganoe
Keith R. Kelly and Jesseca Nizhonii Hernandez
Huy Ngoc Khuc and Khoa van Huynh
Snton Jasper Patigayon Labares and Katalina Ericka Reynolds
Eric Wayne Lay Jr. and Samantha Taylor Pearce
Diamond Jannique Ludy and Elizabeth Delcarmen Burden
Jorge Luis Martinez Garcia and Cristina Lopez Parra
Rachael Nicole Mayes and Stephanie Nicole Eagling
Terry Lorenzo McIntyre and Danielle Kevan De Jesus
Derek Richard Mooney and Allysandra Marie Vanderdys
Tristan Scott Morgan and Abby Lee Kruse
Evan Hwangi Muchai and Crystallee Olivas
Michael Lynn Nail and Lisa Darlene Lupton
Elijah Mark Owens and Madison Gabrielle Cliatt
Jordan Anthony Pearce and Dovie Elishae Jacay Pickens
Kyle Steven Pierce and Amber Michelle Parker
Steven Lee Posey and Cara Cela Gordon
Devantae Ryheem Profit and Teosha Shana Clay
Henry Ramirez and Juliana Lizet Gutierrez
Dontre Javior Roberson and Takira Shantill Johnson
Barry Connell Shores and Angela Shores
Thomas Henry Sanders and Sharon Marie Brown
Louis Edward Sherman IV and Vivian Muthoni Kiarie
Joel David Silva Jr. and Brittney Marie Ketchum
Jocob Christopher Tovar and Kali Kathryn Ogrady
Ricardo Tovar and Hilda Saavedra
Richard Steven Tabaka and Taylor Danielle Colton
Thomas Nathan Thomas and Shannon Renee Downs
Zavion Heziel Thomas and Jada Raine Hunnicutt
Kyle Allen Thompson and Ashley Elizabeth Bartholomew
Ben Allen Tigner and Merinda Suner Eldridge
Seth Edwin Turcie and Lindsey Michelle Mears
Vaugez Dismon Velasco and Morgan Elaine Carter
David Christopher Villalobos and Leanna Saesee
Aaron Joseph Villareal and Sara Lasiter Petty
Jack Eugene Walzel Jr. and Sharon Tomlinson
Quinten Lee Michael White and Hunter Dillon Halcomb
Davion Lamar Williams and Aneflorie Mujuste
John L. Williams and Anita Joy McCallon
Alden S. Woodard and Jenny Claire Whitlow
Christopher Anthony Young and Laura Ann Del Rio
Yu Zhang and Jiayu Zhou
Donald Ray Zook and Janice Storey Ballman