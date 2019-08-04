Criminal dispositions

Kevin Devon Anderson, Cedar Park, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Tracy L. Cela , Florence, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Michael Lynn Chandler, Alabaster, Ala., failure to identify a fugitive

Ashley Faye Cornelius, Moody, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Robert Cramer, Temple, driving while intoxicated

Kendra Martin Del Campo, Weslaco, false statement for property

Marcus Javon Fountain, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

John M Hitt , Salado, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Brian Scott Huffman, Springhill, Tenn., driving while intoxicated

Leah Yesenia Kuhns , Temple, driving while intoxicated

Roland Ryan Laina , Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Jefferie Sterling Lane Jr., Belton, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Broshon Renard Lewis, Temple, assault by contact

Anthony Romel Lugo, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Jose Jesus Quiros , Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Jason Rollin, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

William Patrick Smith, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Devyn Stone, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Julian Theriot , Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

James Franklin Thomas, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

David Lee Thompson Jr., Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Anthony Gregory Trent Jr., Harker Heights, fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment

Juan Manuel Villareal , Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Patrick William Wingo , Belton, fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment

Divorces

Cassie Taylor-Rios vs. Brandon Taylor-Rios

Kellina Gayle Vanpool vs. William Arthur Vanpool

Sarah S. Hubbert vs. Donald D. Hubbert

Elizabeth Noelle Chorenziak vs. Ethan Daniel Chorenziak

Marcia Lee Welsh vs. Russell James Welsh

Suedna Cortes vs. Marcel Unique Bryan

Heaterh Leigh Bursik vs. Andrew Thomas Bursik

Amina Symiah Donaldson vs. Michael Keith Donaldson

Kaylie Nicole Biddy vs. Nathan Lee Biddy

Danisha Lanell Hoffenden-Watkins vs. Albert Kemuel Watkins

Brittany Phillips vs. Ricky Phillips

Craig Anthony Claar vs. Melisa Nicole Claar

Martin Joseph Morehan vs. Rebbecca Ellen Morehan

Gregory Wayne Darnell vs. Ashley Marie Darnell

Julius Wilson vs. Hanna Lei Gaton Wilson

Clarissa Lee Haley vs. Kaylin Maria Contreras

Larry Boyee Jones vs. Seirra Lynn Jones

Alice Naranjo vs. Gerardo Naranjo

Wanda Hutcherson vs. Melvin Ray Hutcherson

Amanda Carter vs. Michael A. Carter

Toberto Carlos Rios vs. Precious Felyne Miranda

Asia Lanell McAllister vs. Trevin Ramon McAllister

Haejin Park vs. Dongkyu Oh

Jimmy Dale Chance vs. Tracy Lynn Chance

Seth Benjamin Lipson vs. Elyssa Rose Lipson

Lence Carolina Hill vs. Timothy Allen Hill

Jennifer Michelle Baughan vs. Rodney Dale Baughan

Shameka L. Gonzalez-Dukes vs. Anthony T. Lee

Yeon Lee vs. Young Won Lee

Steven Jarius-Jamel Willis vs. Nesean Evette Horton Willis

Masrriages

Alan Daniel Alaniz and Carina Lorena Lozano

Michael James Danganan Andrus and Cara Leyla Smith

Lamarquis Deshon Barron and Ebone Ragin Wage

Martin Ransford Brown and Shanice Jovon Watkins

Trevor Maccoy Carter and Marilena Yvette Santiago

Vincent Francis Cimino and Tonia Jo Dye

Marcel Deshawn Cleaver and Kalandra Lashay Williams

Robert Stanley Thomas Dease and Reilly Noelle Hall

Daniyel Tafari Drummond and Ashanti Marie Shinn

John Preston Fisher and Heather Leanne Weber-Gillespie

Kaili Fan and Eunice Faith Hsu

Jonathan Xavier Flores Medina and Anahi Villegas

George Harold Grayson Jr. and Carla Janet Majors

Justin Cole Galvan and Tiffany Nicole Lewis

Nicholas-John Robert Giannone and Skyler Lynn Klossner

Carlos Gonzalez and Ingrid Torres Travieso

John Mark Griffith and Katrina Kathleen Poco Quirimit

Allen Owen Hardage and Anna Marie Witt

John Adge Henderson and Zarryah Nijha Twitty

Jason Nicholas Herbert and Sharon Sindy Patricia Garcia Mazariegos

Trevor Ray Hesseltine and Cathleen Angela Corpus Mojica

Marvin Willie Hightower and Tamera L. Jones

Clay Dalton Hobbs and Madeline Reah Sanders

Savon Detrell Hood and Twanisienna Jhaz-zia Sutton

Matthew Christian Hunter and Hannah Elizabeth Martin

Raymond Charles Jones and Courtney Marie Barrett

Charles Xavier Jackson and Billie Lee McMurty

Demarcus Kresean Jordan and Selina Natalie Robinson

Bachir Kassas and Nada Khaled Elsayed Radwan

Bojan Kandic and Anisa Finto

Darren Robert Keller and Mandy Ladon Ward

David Robert Kemna and Chanara Janelle Taylor

Philip Charles Lancaster II and Jourdan Dyan Randell

Leon Edward Lawson and Rebecca Jean Vaughn

Perey Clifford Little Jr. and Barbara Renae McKinzy

Ramon Banda Llanas and Maria Teresa Rodriguez

Derek Robert Lucio and Wendy Leigh Puccio

Levi D. Lynch and Selena Marie Montoya

Devin Spencer Manizak and Jasmine Millan

William Daniel Maxwell and Jannica Louis Del Rosario Gueco

Marlon Tyrone McCain and Heather Dawn Young

Dwayne McFadden and Chauntylle Laquice Johnson

Brian Bernard McMullen and Tina E. Wright

Jamacio McNeil and Charity Faith Evans

Brittney Alexis Meloon and Kasaundra Elizabeth Everett

Michael Anthony Minjarez and Brianna rose Napolitano

Collin Davis Muesse and Jamie Lee Belanger

Trelin Tazon Nurse Cardoso and Maleah Alyssa Ferguson-Ridley

Jeffrey Thomas Parker and Hannah Leigh Franklin

Tyeshia Nicole Pascoe and Alexis Rena Williams

Joseph Santino Pecorilla and Sara Elizabeth Montero

Luchev Petit and Symone Catherine Janae Blackwell

Ryan Joseph Redman and Brittney Ann Parrott

Leonardo Alejandro Ramos and Ana Maria Perez

Roberto Rios-Valle Jr. and Carmen Delia Rodriguez Caban

Jesse Rivera and Pamela Fay Conley

Michael Edwin Saez and Kresscina Gervona Sims

Rosalba Edith Sarinana and Guadalupe Selene Inez Alvarado

Easton Ricardo Savery and Shadale Cardella Moulton

Kaleo Theodore Senior and Katherine Elizabeth Peifer

Shawn De Mon Shellman and Damisha Lynette Anderson

Claudett Yvonne Shepherd and Trina Linndell Hopkins

Ryan Scott Shirley and Colleen Elizabeth Keith

Nathan Gregory Snow and Maria A. Sanchez Escobar

Devan Monta Stevens and Victoria Christine Baskerville

Brandon Lawrence Stowe and Briana Lee Miller

Matthew John Timmerman and Holly Joyce Bartlett

Kyle Thomas Taylor and Hayley Shea Sowles

Timothy Christopher Taylor and Krystal Kay Reeder

Diwani Ressii Michael Timberlake and Lauren Ann Sherwood

Stephan Anthony Torres and Rachael Nichole Anderson

Akaninyene Justin Udoeyop and Eva Kabelikova

Daniel Valderrama Gomez and Bethany Joy Holum

Phillip Scott Walker and Marcella K. Statler

Ambrosia Dashae Marie Williams and Joanne Caroline toscano

Cleveland Athelstone Williams Jr. and Chantal Michelle Emmanuel

Ryan Jeseph Ybarra and Sarah Magdalena Patel

Nicholas Allen York and Krystle Lynn Lagerstrom

Richard Luis Zarate and Debra Louvinia Zarate