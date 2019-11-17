Criminal dispositions

Bradley Baxter, Temple, terroristic threat of a family or household member

Scott Larkin Bigham , Temple, driving while intoxicated 2nd

David William Browell , Harker Heights, assault by contact

Samantha Alyce Castor, Belton, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Bianca Esther Cedeno , Killeen, cruelty to non-livestock animals

Cody Thayne Cooper, Salado, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Nathanyl Ryan Cruz-Gonzales, San Antonio, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Ethan Eugene Culp, Killeen, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750

Davonte Jerome Davis, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Raymond Lee Flores, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Christopher Garcia, Belton, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Mariano Regalado Garcia, San Antonio, speeding in a construction zone

Brian Grasso, Pleasanton, failure to exhibit license

Lauren Green, Copperas Cove, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Wesley Hanna, Temple, criminal attempt

Jacqueline Hauk, Cameron, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Dylan Knight, Temple, driving while intoxicated

Hannah Inge Loeppke , Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated BAC

Shaniqua Dawn McCathern , Madisonville, theft of property greater than or equal to $50-$500

Roberto Rene Navarro, Chicago, failure to identify a fugitive

Belinda Gail Nunez, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC

Christian Tyree Parks, Del Valle, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Valerie Platko , Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Tiffany Rose Plunkett, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Jorge O. Quinones, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Hector Rendon , Belton, driving while intoxicated

Annmarie Riggs, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Garrett Robinson, Troy, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Christina Nicole Rodriguez, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Jose Luis Rodriguez, Mexia , driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Omar Sotelo Hernande , Belton, criminal attempt

Rodney Stringfellow , Harker Heights, failure to identify a fugitive

Amanda Elaine Tamez , Farmers Branch, driving while intoxicated BAC

Antonio Thomas, Temple, possession of marijuana greater than or equal to 2-4 oz.

Clarence Rudolph Wallace, Nolanville, driving while intoxicated

Divorces

Robert Allen Freeman vs. Sierra Janise Deshawn Singleton

Kyle Patrick Spinn vs. Megan Beth Spinn

Amanda Nicole Martinez vs. James Ivan Martinez

Bobby Edward Brown vs. Tantreisha Lashon Brown

Michael Roy Urbantke vs. Rachelle Yvette Urbantke

Bambi Alanis vs. Ovidio Alanis

Bradley Thurman Morrow vs. Jessica Harris Morrow

Jose Manuel Martinez- Roque vs. Erika Martinez

Willie Green Fair vs. Wendy Michele Fair

Anthony Michael Elliott vs. Ashley Brook Elliott

Ryan Starkey vs. Rhiannon Starkey

Haylee Marie Shaw vs. Gregory Phillip Brousseau

Jaime Gauthier vs. Justin Nathaniel Spears

Arion Dionte Crowder vs. Tyree Jakil Crowder

Jesus F. Aguilera vs. Laliana Salinas

Jeremiah Vanellis vs. Taneeka Renee Vanellis

Ronald Connaughty vs. Liza Connaughty

Carissa Marianela King vs. Tyler Bryant King

Jaisha Glentae Hoffenden-Pollack vs. Lashonda Pollack

Alexander Cruz Ortiz vs. Arlinda Vazquez

Ashley Jeanneen Ayala vs. Ernest Rocky Ayala

Leon Barfield vs. Ariana Hanks

Crystal Rose Wooley vs. Jason Wayne Wooley

Rhiannon Brooke Hyatt vs. Bradley Alexander Hyatt

Jennifer Tuimalatu vs. Ka Tuimalatue

Richard Ifeanyi Ezeali vs. Angela Sue Ezeali

Ellen Ann Levya vs. Robert Charles Levya

Patrick Jerome Holmes vs. Sesees Crayon Quinones

Maria Elena Sqartz vs. Joseph Aaron Craig

Paul Anthony Sanders vs. Patsy Taylor Sanders

Tina Paulette Cruz vs. Arturo Rivas Cruz

Nelda Joyce Elliott vs. Jack Ernest Elliott

Marriages

Charles D. Adams and Brooke Marie Mayhew

Juwon Shane Alchesay and Jayda La’Shawn Hinton

George lee Bailey Jr. and Saida Gabriela Fernandez

Zachary Slade Barfoot and Kodi Paige Patterson

Alberto Cabrera Cotto and Aurea Esther Gonzalez Hernandez

Edward Albert Cavanagh and Nora Jean Gonzalez

Travis Jay Chandler and Charity Nicole Ferrell

Arriano Concepcion and Kyla Brehan Lane

Taylor Blaine Cook and Chelsey Nicole McCabe

Nathan Isaac Culpepper and Alexandra Christine Spence

Juan Carlos Delgago Rodriguez and Alexus Autum Mojica

Nathanael Mayer Dosa and Aubrey Faith Paschall

Alfredo Esquivel and Narissa Ann Mohammed

Daniel Adam Figueroa and Brynn Tiare Stephany

Simon Cruz Flores Jr. and Delia Elizeth Rubio

Edin Emilio Funez Velasquez and Melissa Tashawn Williams

Jancarlos Gonzalez and Ashley Marie Morales Rivera

Austin James Halvorson and Ashton Lee Burnett

Erich Michael Hoeft and Erin Elizabeth Helton

Cody shane Hollifield and Tiffany Paige Perez

Oly Y. Ivy vs. Ryan LaRee Graham

John Paul Idouz and Maria Sabine Garcia

Gregory Michael Jordan and Shena Kathleen Spivey

Kiison Kwame Jordan and Amy Alexis Keith

Jordan Michael Lamie and Shelby Nicole Monferdini

Jeremiah Lavow Jr. and Daniella M. Gooden

Asa Alan Lockhart and Joi Ashlyn Officer

Tom Matthews and Sheeba Ann Alexander

Emmanuel Chukwuka Monsonyem and Karisse Denae McBride

Jon Paul Malmin and Ashley Lynn McCord

James Heath Martin and Whitney Sherill Portillo

William Lee Martin Jr. and Antonio Lamont Burrow

Yastensaid Bejarano Maxinez Rosalinda Savanna Canto

Craig Alonzo McCoy and Cynthia Patrice Anderson

Sholom Yitzchak Neistein and Michele Coronado Saban

Jeffrey Scott Nesmith and Lynn Monica Tanaka

Derek Anthony Nielson and Samantha Dawn Terwilliger

Bradley Kawika Taitague Padayao and Venessa Terese Lynn f. Pajarillo

Daniel Eli Pugh and Jessica Ann Carney

Jose Miguel Rivera Jr. and Alexandra Mimbela

Ramon Ismael Rodriguez and Kristie Mikayla Sanchez

Jordan Alexander Rodriguez Salgado and Amanda Gil

Frank Vincent Romano and Randi Rose Galindo

Jeremy Price Russell and Martyna Piotrowska

Franco C. Schoeman and Rebekah Karyn Hudson

Fofoa Seui and Tiana F. Lavea

Dickson Nuu Sione and Barbara Elenise Tagata

Russell Anthony Smith Jr. and Caroline Maxine Torres

Jose Javier Sopena and Catalina Zuluaga Castano

Mario Soto and Taneli Basilio

Dylan Scott Turner and Kyrie Reanne Bergstrom

Radhwan Ribhi Tannira and Hesse Guerrero Sambaan

Brian Jerrelle Taylor and Sydney Faith Oliver

Ray Jarod Thompson and Michelle Mathes

Amadou Cherif Traore and Anuoluwapo Ebunoluwa Traore

James Lee Tucker and Valeria Vega

Jaquille Kashadd White and Nancenna K. Cunningham

Damon Michael Williams and Cindy Lee Taylor

Malcolm Jamar Williams and Yamilex Bibian Rivera