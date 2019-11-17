Criminal dispositions
Bradley Baxter, Temple, terroristic threat of a family or household member
Scott Larkin Bigham , Temple, driving while intoxicated 2nd
David William Browell , Harker Heights, assault by contact
Samantha Alyce Castor, Belton, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Bianca Esther Cedeno , Killeen, cruelty to non-livestock animals
Cody Thayne Cooper, Salado, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Nathanyl Ryan Cruz-Gonzales, San Antonio, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Ethan Eugene Culp, Killeen, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750
Davonte Jerome Davis, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Raymond Lee Flores, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Christopher Garcia, Belton, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Mariano Regalado Garcia, San Antonio, speeding in a construction zone
Brian Grasso, Pleasanton, failure to exhibit license
Lauren Green, Copperas Cove, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Wesley Hanna, Temple, criminal attempt
Jacqueline Hauk, Cameron, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Dylan Knight, Temple, driving while intoxicated
Hannah Inge Loeppke , Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated BAC
Shaniqua Dawn McCathern , Madisonville, theft of property greater than or equal to $50-$500
Roberto Rene Navarro, Chicago, failure to identify a fugitive
Belinda Gail Nunez, Killeen, driving while intoxicated BAC
Christian Tyree Parks, Del Valle, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Valerie Platko , Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Tiffany Rose Plunkett, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Jorge O. Quinones, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Hector Rendon , Belton, driving while intoxicated
Annmarie Riggs, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Garrett Robinson, Troy, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Christina Nicole Rodriguez, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Jose Luis Rodriguez, Mexia , driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Omar Sotelo Hernande , Belton, criminal attempt
Rodney Stringfellow , Harker Heights, failure to identify a fugitive
Amanda Elaine Tamez , Farmers Branch, driving while intoxicated BAC
Antonio Thomas, Temple, possession of marijuana greater than or equal to 2-4 oz.
Clarence Rudolph Wallace, Nolanville, driving while intoxicated
Divorces
Robert Allen Freeman vs. Sierra Janise Deshawn Singleton
Kyle Patrick Spinn vs. Megan Beth Spinn
Amanda Nicole Martinez vs. James Ivan Martinez
Bobby Edward Brown vs. Tantreisha Lashon Brown
Michael Roy Urbantke vs. Rachelle Yvette Urbantke
Bambi Alanis vs. Ovidio Alanis
Bradley Thurman Morrow vs. Jessica Harris Morrow
Jose Manuel Martinez- Roque vs. Erika Martinez
Willie Green Fair vs. Wendy Michele Fair
Anthony Michael Elliott vs. Ashley Brook Elliott
Ryan Starkey vs. Rhiannon Starkey
Haylee Marie Shaw vs. Gregory Phillip Brousseau
Jaime Gauthier vs. Justin Nathaniel Spears
Arion Dionte Crowder vs. Tyree Jakil Crowder
Jesus F. Aguilera vs. Laliana Salinas
Jeremiah Vanellis vs. Taneeka Renee Vanellis
Ronald Connaughty vs. Liza Connaughty
Carissa Marianela King vs. Tyler Bryant King
Jaisha Glentae Hoffenden-Pollack vs. Lashonda Pollack
Alexander Cruz Ortiz vs. Arlinda Vazquez
Ashley Jeanneen Ayala vs. Ernest Rocky Ayala
Leon Barfield vs. Ariana Hanks
Crystal Rose Wooley vs. Jason Wayne Wooley
Rhiannon Brooke Hyatt vs. Bradley Alexander Hyatt
Jennifer Tuimalatu vs. Ka Tuimalatue
Richard Ifeanyi Ezeali vs. Angela Sue Ezeali
Ellen Ann Levya vs. Robert Charles Levya
Patrick Jerome Holmes vs. Sesees Crayon Quinones
Maria Elena Sqartz vs. Joseph Aaron Craig
Paul Anthony Sanders vs. Patsy Taylor Sanders
Tina Paulette Cruz vs. Arturo Rivas Cruz
Nelda Joyce Elliott vs. Jack Ernest Elliott
Marriages
Charles D. Adams and Brooke Marie Mayhew
Juwon Shane Alchesay and Jayda La’Shawn Hinton
George lee Bailey Jr. and Saida Gabriela Fernandez
Zachary Slade Barfoot and Kodi Paige Patterson
Alberto Cabrera Cotto and Aurea Esther Gonzalez Hernandez
Edward Albert Cavanagh and Nora Jean Gonzalez
Travis Jay Chandler and Charity Nicole Ferrell
Arriano Concepcion and Kyla Brehan Lane
Taylor Blaine Cook and Chelsey Nicole McCabe
Nathan Isaac Culpepper and Alexandra Christine Spence
Juan Carlos Delgago Rodriguez and Alexus Autum Mojica
Nathanael Mayer Dosa and Aubrey Faith Paschall
Alfredo Esquivel and Narissa Ann Mohammed
Daniel Adam Figueroa and Brynn Tiare Stephany
Simon Cruz Flores Jr. and Delia Elizeth Rubio
Edin Emilio Funez Velasquez and Melissa Tashawn Williams
Jancarlos Gonzalez and Ashley Marie Morales Rivera
Austin James Halvorson and Ashton Lee Burnett
Erich Michael Hoeft and Erin Elizabeth Helton
Cody shane Hollifield and Tiffany Paige Perez
Oly Y. Ivy vs. Ryan LaRee Graham
John Paul Idouz and Maria Sabine Garcia
Gregory Michael Jordan and Shena Kathleen Spivey
Kiison Kwame Jordan and Amy Alexis Keith
Jordan Michael Lamie and Shelby Nicole Monferdini
Jeremiah Lavow Jr. and Daniella M. Gooden
Asa Alan Lockhart and Joi Ashlyn Officer
Tom Matthews and Sheeba Ann Alexander
Emmanuel Chukwuka Monsonyem and Karisse Denae McBride
Jon Paul Malmin and Ashley Lynn McCord
James Heath Martin and Whitney Sherill Portillo
William Lee Martin Jr. and Antonio Lamont Burrow
Yastensaid Bejarano Maxinez Rosalinda Savanna Canto
Craig Alonzo McCoy and Cynthia Patrice Anderson
Sholom Yitzchak Neistein and Michele Coronado Saban
Jeffrey Scott Nesmith and Lynn Monica Tanaka
Derek Anthony Nielson and Samantha Dawn Terwilliger
Bradley Kawika Taitague Padayao and Venessa Terese Lynn f. Pajarillo
Daniel Eli Pugh and Jessica Ann Carney
Jose Miguel Rivera Jr. and Alexandra Mimbela
Ramon Ismael Rodriguez and Kristie Mikayla Sanchez
Jordan Alexander Rodriguez Salgado and Amanda Gil
Frank Vincent Romano and Randi Rose Galindo
Jeremy Price Russell and Martyna Piotrowska
Franco C. Schoeman and Rebekah Karyn Hudson
Fofoa Seui and Tiana F. Lavea
Dickson Nuu Sione and Barbara Elenise Tagata
Russell Anthony Smith Jr. and Caroline Maxine Torres
Jose Javier Sopena and Catalina Zuluaga Castano
Mario Soto and Taneli Basilio
Dylan Scott Turner and Kyrie Reanne Bergstrom
Radhwan Ribhi Tannira and Hesse Guerrero Sambaan
Brian Jerrelle Taylor and Sydney Faith Oliver
Ray Jarod Thompson and Michelle Mathes
Amadou Cherif Traore and Anuoluwapo Ebunoluwa Traore
James Lee Tucker and Valeria Vega
Jaquille Kashadd White and Nancenna K. Cunningham
Damon Michael Williams and Cindy Lee Taylor
Malcolm Jamar Williams and Yamilex Bibian Rivera