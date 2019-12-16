Getting stabbed in the back took on a whole new meaning for Saturday’s alleged stabbing victim.
A woman said 58-year-old Barbara Jackson of Temple stabbed her in the back after they argued, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
Officers went at about 12:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of South Third Street for the stabbing call.
The victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple and treated for minor injuries.
Jackson, found nearby, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — a second-degree felony. Her bond was set at $125,000, according to Bell County Jail records.
Jackson has several aliases, jail records showed. She has used the last names of Collins and Freeman.