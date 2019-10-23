On Oct. 6, I attended the old Armstrong school reunion. It had been about 15 years since I had attended. It was good to see the few people that I had known from my student days there.
I was there from second grade until a freshman in high school. Then we moved to Troy. I was pleased to see the Telegram printed a write-up on the front page covering the reunion.
I am the oldest of four, at 91 years and Buddy King will be 91 in November. In talking with some people there, it seems everyone else lives in that area.
Maybe next year the paper will have a write up before the reunion, so more ex-students will attend. The Telegram stated there are 24 still living. I had lived in the Dallas area for 26 years before moving back to Temple.
Mildred Northen Wade
Temple