Here we go again. Article on Sept. 20: “Gas prices in the Temple-Killeen area have spiked this week after an attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.” It could have read: “China stumps toe in rice field.” What irks me is the price goes up immediately and will take weeks to go down. We just got some relief over the high summer gas prices.
I worked in the oil industry for over 20 years in Houston before moving to Temple. In the ’70s during the “energy crisis,” our refinery was running at full capacity, all storage tanks were full; the company was renting storage from other facilities and tanker ships were anchored offshore waiting to bring fuel oil in to unload. We had a limited amount of gas to purchase and sat in lines to do so. We knew this was a fabricated incident!
Are there any economists in the area who will support or disagree with what I am saying? We are being ripped wide open by the energy industry. When will this country become independent of foreign oil? We need to tell the Saudis and other Far Eastern countries to gas up their camels and see how long it takes before they come crawling to us!
You might say I am replying from emotions. Yes, I am! I have been there and done that so to speak. Enjoy filling up your gas guzzler.
Wayne Heugatter
Belton